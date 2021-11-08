 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sports TV listings for Monday Nov. 8
0 comments

Sports TV listings for Monday Nov. 8

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
tv listings image
Mark Shaver

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6 p.m.; MLB Network, Finalists announced for AL and NL rookie of the year, manager of the year, Cy Young and Most Valuable Player awards

NBA 

8 p.m.; NBA TV, Brooklyn at Chicago

10:30 p.m.; NBA TV, Charlotte at L.A. Lakers

NFL 

8:15 p.m.; ESPN, Chicago at Pittsburgh

NHL

7 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Buffalo at Washington

7:30 p.m.; NHL Network, Los Angeles at Toronto

PICKLEBALL

9 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Major League Pickleball Championships, at Austin, Tex.

TENNIS

6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of tournaments in Stockholm and Linz

5:30 a.m. (Tuesday); Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, Linz Open

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Markus Eder completes the 'ultimate' skiing run

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert