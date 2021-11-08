Sports TV listings for Monday Nov. 8

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6 p.m.; MLB Network, Finalists announced for AL and NL rookie of the year, manager of the year, Cy Young and Most Valuable Player awards
NBA
8 p.m.; NBA TV, Brooklyn at Chicago
10:30 p.m.; NBA TV, Charlotte at L.A. Lakers
NFL
8:15 p.m.; ESPN, Chicago at Pittsburgh
NHL
7 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Buffalo at Washington
7:30 p.m.; NHL Network, Los Angeles at Toronto
PICKLEBALL
9 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Major League Pickleball Championships, at Austin, Tex.
TENNIS
6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of tournaments in Stockholm and Linz
5:30 a.m. (Tuesday); Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, Linz Open
