Sports TV listings for Monday Oct. 10

BOXING
10 p.m.; ESPN2, "Rooted in Oakland: Devin Haney"
CFL
1 p.m.; ESPN2, Ottawa at Montreal
GOLF
4 p.m.; Golf Channel, College Men and Women, The Jackson T. Stephens Cup: First Round, at Juno Beach, Fla.
HORSE RACING
4 p.m.; MASN2, live races
7 p.m.; MASN, live races
NBA
7 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Preseason, Washington at Charlotte
7 p.m.; NBA TV, Preseason, Philadelphia at Cleveland
NFL
8:15 p.m.; ESPN, Las Vegas at Kansas City
SOCCER
3 p.m.; USA Network, Premier League, Aston Villa at Nottingham Forest
TENNIS
6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of tournaments in San Diego, Florence, Gijon and Cluj-Napoca
5 a.m. (Tuesday); Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, tournaments in Florence, Gijon and Cluj-Napoca