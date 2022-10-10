 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sports TV listings for Monday Oct. 10

Mark Shaver

BOXING

10 p.m.; ESPN2, "Rooted in Oakland: Devin Haney"

CFL

1 p.m.; ESPN2, Ottawa at Montreal

GOLF

4 p.m.; Golf Channel, College Men and Women, The Jackson T. Stephens Cup: First Round, at Juno Beach, Fla.

HORSE RACING

4 p.m.; MASN2, live races

7 p.m.; MASN, live races

NBA

7 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Preseason, Washington at Charlotte

7 p.m.; NBA TV, Preseason, Philadelphia at Cleveland

NFL

8:15 p.m.; ESPN, Las Vegas at Kansas City

SOCCER

3 p.m.; USA Network, Premier League, Aston Villa at Nottingham Forest

TENNIS

6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of tournaments in San Diego, Florence, Gijon and Cluj-Napoca

5 a.m. (Tuesday); Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, tournaments in Florence, Gijon and Cluj-Napoca

