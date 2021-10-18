Sports TV listings for Monday Oct. 18

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.; "We're No. 1: The Story of 1990 ACC Football," documentary on the 1990 Georgia Tech and Virginia teams (re-airs at 8 p.m.)
GOLF
4 p.m.; Golf Channel, Jackson T. Stephens Cup, women's tournament (including Virginia) and men's tournament, First Round, at Roland, Ark.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
8 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, A.L. Championship Series, Game 3, Houston at Boston
NFL
8:15 p.m.; ESPN, Buffalo at Tennessee
NHL
7 p.m.; NHL Network, N.Y. Rangers at Toronto
SOCCER
3 p.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Crystal Palace at Arsenal
TENNIS
6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of tournaments in Moscow, Antwerp and Tenerife
9 p.m.; Tennis Channel, Exhibition, The Greenbrier Champions Classic, at White Sulphur Springs, W.Va. (taped)
4 a.m. (Tuesday); Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, tournaments in Moscow, Antwerp and Tenerife