Sports TV listings for Monday Oct. 18
COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.; "We're No. 1: The Story of 1990 ACC Football," documentary on the 1990 Georgia Tech and Virginia teams (re-airs at 8 p.m.)

GOLF

4 p.m.; Golf Channel, Jackson T. Stephens Cup, women's tournament (including Virginia) and men's tournament, First Round, at Roland, Ark.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

8 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, A.L. Championship Series, Game 3, Houston at Boston

NFL 

8:15 p.m.; ESPN, Buffalo at Tennessee

NHL

7 p.m.; NHL Network, N.Y. Rangers at Toronto

SOCCER

3 p.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Crystal Palace at Arsenal

TENNIS

6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of tournaments in Moscow, Antwerp and Tenerife

9 p.m.; Tennis Channel, Exhibition, The Greenbrier Champions Classic, at White Sulphur Springs, W.Va. (taped)

4 a.m. (Tuesday); Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, tournaments in Moscow, Antwerp and Tenerife

