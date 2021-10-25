 Skip to main content
Sports TV listings for Monday Oct. 25
GOLF

3 p.m.; Golf Channel, College Men and Women, East Lake Cup, Individual Championships, at Atlanta

NBA 

7:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Washington at Brooklyn

10:30 p.m.; NBA TV, Portland at LA Clippers

NFL

8:15 p.m.; ESPN, New Orleans at Seattle, traditional telecast

8:15 p.m.; ESPN2, New Orleans at Seattle, Peyton and Eli Manning telecast

NHL

7 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), Washington at Ottawa

SOCCER

1 p.m.; ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), College Men, Mary Washington at Virginia

TENNIS

6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of tournaments in Vienna, St. Petersburg, Courmayeur and Cluj-Napoca

5 a.m. (Tuesday); Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, tournaments in Vienna, St. Petersburg, Courmayeur and Cluj-Napoca

WOMEN'S HOCKEY

7 p.m.; NHL Network, U.S. vs. Canada, at Hartford, Conn.

