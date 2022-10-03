 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sports TV listings for Monday Oct. 3

Mark Shaver

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

9 p.m.; ACC Network, "ACC Legends: Frank Beamer," debut of Frank Beamer documentary (re-airs at 9:30 p.m.)

10 p.m.; ACC Network, "Three-Day Weekend: Virginia Tech" (rerun)

10:30 p.m.; ACC Network, "ACC Traditions: Virginia Tech" (rerun)

GOLF

4:30 p.m.; Golf Channel, College Men and Women, Blessings Collegiate Invitational, First Round, at Fayetteville, Ark.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

7 p.m.; MLB Network, N.Y. Yankees at Texas 

7 p.m.; MASN, Washington at N.Y. Mets

7 p.m.; MASN2, Toronto at Baltimore

10 p.m.; MLB Network, Colorado at L.A. Dodgers

NBA

7:30 p.m.; NBA TV, Preseason, Philadelphia at Brooklyn

10:30 p.m.; NBA TV, Preseason, Sacramento at L.A. Lakers

NFL

8:15 p.m.; ESPN, L.A. Rams at San Francisco traditional telecast

8:15 p.m.; ESPN2, L.A. Rams at San Francisco, alternate telecast with Peyton and Eli Manning

NHL

2 p.m.; NHL Network, Preseasaon, Nashville at SC Bern

7:30 p.m.; NHL Network, Preseason, Pittsburgh at Detroit

SOCCER

3 p.m.; USA Network, Premier League, Nottingham Forest at Leicester

7 p.m.; ACC Network, College Men, Clemson at North Carolina

TENNIS

6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of tournaments in Tokyo, Nur-Sultan, Ostrava and Monastir

10 p.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, tournaments in Tokyo, Nur-Sultan, Ostrava and Monastir

