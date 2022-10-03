Sports TV listings for Monday Oct. 3

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
9 p.m.; ACC Network, "ACC Legends: Frank Beamer," debut of Frank Beamer documentary (re-airs at 9:30 p.m.)
10 p.m.; ACC Network, "Three-Day Weekend: Virginia Tech" (rerun)
10:30 p.m.; ACC Network, "ACC Traditions: Virginia Tech" (rerun)
GOLF
4:30 p.m.; Golf Channel, College Men and Women, Blessings Collegiate Invitational, First Round, at Fayetteville, Ark.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
7 p.m.; MLB Network, N.Y. Yankees at Texas
7 p.m.; MASN, Washington at N.Y. Mets
7 p.m.; MASN2, Toronto at Baltimore
10 p.m.; MLB Network, Colorado at L.A. Dodgers
NBA
7:30 p.m.; NBA TV, Preseason, Philadelphia at Brooklyn
10:30 p.m.; NBA TV, Preseason, Sacramento at L.A. Lakers
NFL
8:15 p.m.; ESPN, L.A. Rams at San Francisco traditional telecast
8:15 p.m.; ESPN2, L.A. Rams at San Francisco, alternate telecast with Peyton and Eli Manning
NHL
2 p.m.; NHL Network, Preseasaon, Nashville at SC Bern
7:30 p.m.; NHL Network, Preseason, Pittsburgh at Detroit
SOCCER
3 p.m.; USA Network, Premier League, Nottingham Forest at Leicester
7 p.m.; ACC Network, College Men, Clemson at North Carolina
TENNIS
6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of tournaments in Tokyo, Nur-Sultan, Ostrava and Monastir
10 p.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, tournaments in Tokyo, Nur-Sultan, Ostrava and Monastir