Sports TV listings for Monday Oct. 31

tv listings image
Mark Shaver

AUTO RACING

6 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, "NASCAR Race Hub"

HORSE RACING

10:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Melbourne Cup, at Flemington, Australia

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

8 p.m.; WFXR, World Series, Game 3, Houston at Philadelphia (pregame show at 7:30 p.m.)

NBA

7 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Philadelphia at Washington

7:30 p.m.; NBA TV, Indiana at Brooklyn

NFL

8:15 p.m.; ESPN, Cincinnati at Cleveland, traditional telecast

8:15 p.m.; ESPN2, Cincinnati at Cleveland, alternate telecast with Peyton and Eli Manning

NHL

7 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 119), Washington at Carolina

7 p.m.; NHL Network, Detroit at Buffalo

TENNIS

6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP tournament in Paris and WTA Finals in Fort Worth

