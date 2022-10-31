Sports TV listings for Monday Oct. 31

AUTO RACING
6 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, "NASCAR Race Hub"
HORSE RACING
10:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Melbourne Cup, at Flemington, Australia
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
8 p.m.; WFXR, World Series, Game 3, Houston at Philadelphia (pregame show at 7:30 p.m.)
NBA
7 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Philadelphia at Washington
7:30 p.m.; NBA TV, Indiana at Brooklyn
NFL
8:15 p.m.; ESPN, Cincinnati at Cleveland, traditional telecast
8:15 p.m.; ESPN2, Cincinnati at Cleveland, alternate telecast with Peyton and Eli Manning
NHL
7 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 119), Washington at Carolina
7 p.m.; NHL Network, Detroit at Buffalo
TENNIS
6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP tournament in Paris and WTA Finals in Fort Worth