Sports TV listings for Monday Oct. 4
Sports TV listings for Monday Oct. 4

Mark Shaver

AUTO RACING

1 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Cup Series, YellaWood 500, at Talladega, Ala. (rescheduled from Sunday)

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

10 a.m.; MASN, Louisville at Wake Forest (taped)

FIELD HOCKEY

7 p.m.; ACC Network, Miami of Ohio at Louisville

GOLF

4 p.m.; Golf Channel, Blessings Collegiate Invitational, First Round, at Fayetteville, Ark.

NBA 

7:30 p.m.; NBA TV, Preseason, Atlanta at Miami

10 p.m.; NBA TV, Preseason, Golden State at Portland

NFL

8:15 p.m.; ESPN, Las Vegas at L.A. Chargers

NHL 

7 p.m.; NHL Network, Preseason, Boston at Philadelphia

10 p.m.; NHL Network, Preseason, Chicago at Detroit

SOCCER

10 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Liga MX, Cruz Azul at Tijuana (taped)

