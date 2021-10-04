Sports TV listings for Monday Oct. 4

AUTO RACING
1 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Cup Series, YellaWood 500, at Talladega, Ala. (rescheduled from Sunday)
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
10 a.m.; MASN, Louisville at Wake Forest (taped)
FIELD HOCKEY
7 p.m.; ACC Network, Miami of Ohio at Louisville
GOLF
4 p.m.; Golf Channel, Blessings Collegiate Invitational, First Round, at Fayetteville, Ark.
NBA
7:30 p.m.; NBA TV, Preseason, Atlanta at Miami
10 p.m.; NBA TV, Preseason, Golden State at Portland
NFL
8:15 p.m.; ESPN, Las Vegas at L.A. Chargers
NHL
7 p.m.; NHL Network, Preseason, Boston at Philadelphia
10 p.m.; NHL Network, Preseason, Chicago at Detroit
SOCCER
10 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Liga MX, Cruz Azul at Tijuana (taped)