Sports TV listings for Monday Sept. 12, 2022

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6 p.m.; MLB Network, L.A. Angels at Cleveland

9:30 p.m.; MLB Network, Atlanta at San Francisco

NFL

8 p.m.; WSET, ESPN, Denver at Seattle, traditional telecast with Joe Buck and Troy Aikman

8 p.m.; ESPN2, Denver at Seattle, alternate telecast with Peyton and Eli Manning

TENNIS

7:30 a.m.; Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, tournaments in Chennai and Portoroz

5 a.m. (Tuesday); Tennis Channel, tournaments in Chennai and Portoroz and Davis Cup matches (Belgium vs. Australia, Argentina vs. Sweden, Canada vs. S. Korea, Kazakhstan vs. Netherlands)

