Sports TV listings for Monday Sept, 19

tv listings image
Mark Shaver

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.; ACC Network, "Three-Day Weekend: Atlanta"

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.; MLB Network, Minnesota at Cleveland

4 p.m.; MLB Network, Seattle at L.A. Angels

7 p.m.; MASN, Detroit at Baltimore

7:15 p.m.; MASN, Washington at Atlanta

7:30 p.m.; MLB Network, N.Y. Mets at Milwaukee

10:30 p.m.; MLB Network, Arizona at L.A. Dodgers

NFL

7:15 p.m.; ESPN, ESPN2, Tennessee at Buffalo

8:30 p.m.; WSET, Minnesota at Philadelphia (pregame show at 8 p.m.)

TENNIS

6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, continuation of coverage of WTA tournaments in Tokyo and Seoul

9:30 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, Moselle Open, at Metz, France

Noon; Tennis Channel, ATP tournaments in Metz and San Diego

8:30 p.m.; Tennis Channel, tournaments in San Diego, Tokyo and Seoul

