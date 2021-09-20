 Skip to main content
Sports TV listings for Monday Sept. 20
Sports TV listings for Monday Sept. 20

tv listings image
Mark Shaver

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6:30 p.m.; MASN2, Washington at Miami

7 p.m.; MLB Network, Texas at N.Y. Yankees

7 p.m.; MASN, Baltimore at Philadelphia

10 p.m.; MLB Network, Seattle at Oakland (Joined in Progress)

NFL

8:15 p.m.; ESPN, Detroit at Green Bay, traditional telecast

8:15 p.m.; ESPN2, Detroit at Green Bay (Peyton and Eli Manning telecast)

SOCCER

12:50 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, FIFA Futsal World Cup, U.S. vs. Serbia, at Klaipeda, Lithuania

SOFTBALL

7 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Athletes Unlimited, Team Ocasio vs. Team Osterman, at Rosemont Ill.

10 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Athletes Unlimited, Team Jaquish vs. Team Chidester, at Rosemont Ill.

TENNIS

6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, tournaments in Metz, Nur-Sultan and Ostrava

2 a.m. (Tuesday); Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, tournaments in Metz, Nur-Sultan and Ostrava

