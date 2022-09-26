 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sports TV listings for Monday Sept. 26

Mark Shaver

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

7 p.m.; MLB Network, N.Y. Yankees at Toronto

7 p.m.; MASN, Atlanta at Washington

7 p.m.; MASN2, Baltimore at Boston

NBA

11 a.m.; NBA TV, Media Day whiparound coverage

NFL

8:15 p.m.; WSET, ESPN, Dallas at N.Y. Giants, traditional telecast

8:15 p.m.; ESPN2, Dallas at N.Y. Giants (alternate telecast with Peyton and Eli Manning)

NHL

7 p.m.; NHL Network, Preseason, N.Y. Islanders at NY Rangers

10 p.m.; NHL Network, Preseason, Los Angeles at Vegas

SOCCER

2:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, UEFA Nations League, Germany at England

TENNIS

6 a.m.; Tennis Channel ATP Tour/WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of tournaments in Seoul, Tel Aviv, Sofia, Parma and Tallinn

11 p.m.; Tennis Channel ATP Tour/WTA Tour, tournaments in Seoul, Tel Aviv, Sofia, Parma and Tallinn

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Midnight; ESPNU, World Cup, U.S. vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina, at Sydney

