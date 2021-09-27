 Skip to main content
Sports TV listings for Monday Sept. 27
tv listings image
Mark Shaver

MAJOR  LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.; MLB Network, Chicago White Sox at Detroit

8:30 p.m.; MASN, Washington at Colorado

11:30 p.m.; MLB Network, Oakland at Seattle (Joined in Progress)

NBA

11 a.m.; NBA TV, whiparound coverage of team media days as training camps open

NFL

8:15 p.m.; ESPN, Philadelphia at Dallas, traditional telecast

8:15 p.m.; ESPN2, Philadelphia at Dallas, Peyton and Eli Manning telecast

NHL 

7 p.m.; NHL Network, Preseason: Toronto at Montreal

SOCCER 

1 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, FIFA Futsal World Cup, Quarterfinal

3 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Brighton & Hove at Crystal Palace

SOFTBALL

7 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Athletes Unlimited, Team Jaquish vs. Team Eberle, at Rosemont, Ill. (Cat Osterman's final game)

10 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Athletes Unlimited, Team Chidester vs. Team Ocasio, at Rosemont, Ill.

TENNIS

6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of tournaments in Sofia and Nur-Sultan

11 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, coverage of tournaments in Chicago, San Diego and Sofia

1 a.m. (Tuesday); Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, coverage of tournaments in Sofia and Nur-Sultan

