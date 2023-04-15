AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
1 a.m. (Sunday); Fox Sports 2, Sydney at Greater Western Sydney
AUTO RACING
11:45 a.m.; Peacock, IndyCar, Grand Prix of Long Beach, Practice
3:05 p.m.; Peacock, IndyCar, Grand Prix of Long Beach, Qualifying
4:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, NASCAR Cup Series, Qualifying, at Martinsville
5 p.m.; USA Network, IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach
7:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Call811.com Before You Dig. 250, at Martinsville (pre-race show at 7 p.m.)
9:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NHRA Qualifying (same-day tape)
BOWLING
2:30 p.m.; WFXR, PBA World Series of Bowling, U.S. vs. The World, Match Play
9 p.m.; ESPNU, NCAA Championship
COLLEGE BASEBALL
4 p.m.; SEC Network, Mississippi at Mississippi St.
6 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Pittsburgh at Virginia
6 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Indiana at Illinois
7 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Georgia Tech at Virginia Tech
7 p.m.; ACC Network, Florida St. at N.C. State
7 p.m.; SEC Network, Georgia at Florida
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Noon; Big Ten Network, Ohio St. Spring Game
2 p.m.; ACC Network, Virginia Spring Game
2 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Penn St. Spring Game
3 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Virginia Tech Spring Game
4 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Michigan St. Spring Game
4 p.m.; ESPN2, Georgia Spring Game
FISHING
1 p.m.; WDBJ, "The Catch"
GOLF
9 a.m.; ACC Network Extra, ACC women's championships, semifinals
1 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, RBC Heritage, Third Round
3 p.m.; WDBJ, PGA Tour, RBC Heritage, Third Round
7 p.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, LOTTE Championship, Final Round
HORSE RACING
Noon; MASN, live races
1 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, live races
2:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races
4 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races
6:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races
8 p.m.; MASN, live races
LACROSSE
Noon; ACC Network, Men, Virginia at Duke
Noon; CBS Sports Network, Men, Colgate at Lehigh
Noon; ESPN Plus, Men, Quinnipiac at VMI
Noon; ACC Network Extra, Women, Clemson at Virginia Tech
Noon; ESPNU, Women, Syracuse at North Carolina
2 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Women, Virginia at Boston College
2 p.m.; ESPNU, Men, Ohio St. at Johns Hopkins
4 p.m.; ESPNU, Men, Syracuse vs. North Carolina
6 p.m.; ESPNU, Women, Northwestern at Ohio St.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.; MLB Network, Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees
2 p.m.; MASN2, Baltimore at Chicago White Sox
4 p.m.; MASN, Cleveland at Washington
4 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Milwaukee at San Diego
7 p.m.; MLB Network, Texas at Houston
10 p.m.; MLB Network, Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers (Joined in Progress)
MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY
8 p.m.; NHL Network, American Hockey League, Grand Rapids at Chicago
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
5:30 p.m.; ESPN Plus, UFC Fight Night, Prelims
8:30 p.m.; ESPN, UFC Fight Night, Max Holloway vs. Arnold Allen
MOTORCYCLES
3 p.m.; WSLS, AMA Monster Energy Supercross
NBA
1:10 p.m.; ESPN, Eastern Conference First Round, Game 1, Brooklyn at Philadelphia (traditional telecast)
1:10 p.m.; ESPN2, Eastern Conference First Round, Game 1, Brooklyn at Philadelphia (alternate telecast with Stephen A. Smith)
3:30 p.m.; ESPN, Eastern Conference First Round, Game 1, Atlanta at Boston
6 p.m.; ESPN, Eastern Conference First Round, Game 1, New York at Cleveland
8:30 p.m.; WSET, Western Conference First Round, Game 1, Golden State at Sacramento (pregame show at 8 p.m.)
RUGBY
8 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Major League Rugby, ATL at NOLA
SOCCER
7:30 a.m.; USA Network, Premier League, Newcastle at Aston Villa
8:25 a.m.; CBS Sports Network, Women's Serie A, Roma at Inter Milan
10 a.m.; USA Network, Premier League, Bournemouth at Tottenham
10 a.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Brighton & Hove at Chelsea
10 a.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Fulham at Everton
10 a.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Brentford at Wolverhampton
10 a.m.; Peacock, Premier league, Crystal Palace at Southampton
12:30 p.m.; WSLS, Premier League, Leicester at Manchester City
2:45 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Serie A, Monza at Inter Milan
10 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, National Women's Soccer League, Louisville at Angel City
SOFTBALL
Noon; SEC Network, Tennessee at Kentucky
1 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Virginia at Florida State
2 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Virginia Tech at Notre Dame, Game 1
2 p.m.; SEC Network,Texas A&M at South Carolina
4 p.m.; ESPN Plus, USC Upstate at Radford (doubleheader)
5 p.m.; ACC Network, Virginia Tech at Notre Dame, Game 2
SWIMMING
Noon and 1:30 p.m.; CNBC, TYR Pro Swim Series (taped)
TENNIS
7:30 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, Monte Carlo Masters, Semifinals
2 p.m.; Tennis Channel, Billie Jean King Cup Qualifier, U.S. vs. Austria
USFL
4:30 p.m.; WFXR, Philadelphia at Memphis
7:30 p.m.; WFXR, New Jersey at Birmingham
WOMEN'S GYMNASTICS
4 p.m.; WSET, NCAA Championships, Finals (pre-meet show at 3:30 p.m.)
WOMEN'S HOCKEY
Noon; NHL Network, World Championship, Semifinal, U.S. vs. Czechia
4 p.m.; NHL Network, World Championship, Semifinal, Canada vs. Switzerland
WOMEN'S WATER POLO
2 p.m.; ESPN Plus, VMI at Wagner
6 p.m.; ESPN Plus, VMI at Long Island
XFL
12:30 p.m.; WSET, Vegas at Houston
7 p.m.; ESPN2, Orlando at San Antonio