Sports TV listings for Saturday April 16

AUTO RACING
1 p.m.; WSLS, Monster Jam (taped)
4:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, Qualifying, at Bristol, Tenn.
6 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, NASCAR Cup Series, Qualifying, at Bristol, Tenn.
8 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, Pinty's Truck Race on Dirt (pre-race show at 7 p.m.)
BOWLING
1 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, PBA Playoffs, Round of 16, at Lake Wales, Fla.
8 p.m.; ESPNU, NCAA Championship, at Columbus, Ohio
BOXING
7 p.m.; Showtime, WBA Welterweight Championship, Radzhab Butaev vs. Eimantas Stanionis; Super Lightweights, Brandun Lee vs. Zachary Ochoa, at Dallas
10 p.m.; Pay-Per-View, WBC/WBA/ITF Welterweight Championship, Errol Spence, Jr. vs. Yordenis Ugas; Lightweights, Isaac Cruz vs. Yuriokis Gamboa; Lightweights, Jose Valenzuela vs. Francisco Vargas; Welterweights, Cody Crowley vs. Josesito Lopez, at Dallas
People are also reading…
COLLEGE BASEBALL
2 p.m.; ESPN Plus, The Citadel at VMI
2 p.m.; SEC Network, Kentucky at Missouri
3 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Virginia at Pittsburgh
7 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Stanford at UCLA
7 p.m.; SEC Network, Florida at Vanderbilt
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Noon; ACC Network, Miami Spring Game
Noon; Big Ten Network, Ohio St. Spring Game
1 p.m.; ESPN2, Georgia Spring Game
2 p.m.; ACC Network, Wake Forest Spring Game
2 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Michigan St. Spring Game
2 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Oregon St. Spring Game
4 p.m.; ACC Network, Virginia Tech Spring Game
6 p.m.; ACC Network, Duke Spring Game
10 p.m.; ACC Network, "The Huddle"
GOLF
9 a.m.; ACC Network Extra, ACC women's championships, match play semifinals, at Pawleys Island, S.C.
1 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, RBC Heritage, Third Round, at Hilton Head, S.C.
2 p.m.; WDBJ, "Course Record with Michael Breed"
2:30 p.m.; WDBJ, "One Shot Away," about the Korn Ferry Tour
2:30 p.m.; WSLS, PGA Tour special
3 p.m.; WDBJ, PGA Tour, RBC Heritage, Third Round
7 p.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Lotte Championship, Final Round, at Ewa Beach, Hawaii
HORSE RACING
Noon; NBC Sports Washington, live races
Noon; MASN, live races
1 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races
5:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.; MLB Network, Arizona at N.Y. Mets
4 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Atlanta at San Diego
6:30 p.m.; MASN2, Washington at Pittsburgh
7 p.m.; MASN, N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore
7 p.m.; MLB Network, St. Louis at Milwaukee
10 p.m.; MLB Network, Cincinnati at L.A. Dodgers
MEN'S LACROSSE
Noon; CBS Sports Network, Boston U. at Loyola (Md.)
Noon; ESPNU; Rutgers at Michigan
4 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Ohio St. at Maryland
4 p.m.; ESPNU, Syracuse at North Carolina
6 p.m.; ESPNU, Penn St. at Johns Hopkins
8 p.m.; ACC Network, Quinnipiac at Virginia
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
5:30 p.m.; ESPN Plus, UFC Fight Night prelims, at Las Vegas
8:30 p.m.; ESPN, UFC Fight Night, Vicente Luque vs. Belal Muhammad
MOTORCYCLES
9 a.m.; Peacock, AMA Supercross, Qualifying, at Atlanta
3 p.m.; WSLS, AMA Supercross, Round 14
NBA
1:10 p.m.; ESPN, Western Conference First Round, Game 1, Utah at Dallas
3:30 p.m.; ESPN, Western Conference First Round, Game 1, Minnesota at Memphis
6 p.m.; ESPN, Eastern Conference First Round, Game 1, Toronto at Philadelphia
8:30 p.m.; WSET, Western Conference First Round, Game 1, Denver at Golden State (pregame show at 8 p.m.)
NHL
12:30 p.m.; NHL Network, Pittsburgh at Boston
3 p.m.; WSET, Minnesota at St. Louis
7 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Washington at Montreal
7 p.m.; NHL Network, Toronto at Ottawa
RUGBY
3 p.m.; CNBC, European Champions Cup, Montpellier at Harlequins (same-day tape)
9 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Major League Rugby, Austin at Dallas
SAILING
1 p.m.; WDBJ, U.S. Sail Grand Prix finals (taped)
SOCCER
7:30 a.m.; USA Network, Premier League, Brighton & Hove at Tottenham
10 a.m.; CNBC, Premier League, Brentford at Watford
10 a.m.; USA Network, Premier League, Norwich at Manchester United
10 a.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Arsenal at Southampton
2 p.m.; WSLS, "Men In Blazers"
7:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Major League Soccer, Austin at D.C.
10 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Major League Soccer, Miami at Seattle
SOFTBALL
Noon; SEC Network, South Carolina at LSU
2 p.m.; ESPNU, Texas A&M at Tennessee
2:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, St. John's at DePaul
3 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Oregon at Arizona
5 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Oregon St. at Washington
5 p.m.; SEC Network, Mississippi St. at Alabama
6 p.m.; ESPN2, Georgia at Missouri
8 p.m.; ESPN2, Kentucky at Arkansas
TENNIS
6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, Monte Carlo Masters; Billie Jean King Cup Qualifiers: U.S. vs. Ukraine, Poland vs. Romania, Spain vs. Netherlands, Czech Republic vs. Britain
5:30 a.m. (Sunday); Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, Monte Carlo Masters, Doubles Final
TRACK AND FIELD
5 p.m.; CNBC, Golden Games at the Mt. SAC Relays, at Walnut, Calif.
USFL FOOTBALL
6:30 p.m.; WFXR, Season Preview
7:30 p.m.; WFXR, WSLS, New Jersey vs. Birmingham, at Birmingham, Ala.
WOMEN'S GYMNASTICS
1 p.m.; WSET, NCAA Championships, Finals, at Fort Worth, Texas
WOMEN'S LACROSSE
1 p.m.; ESPN Plus, High Point at Radford
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
10 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Athletes Unlimited, Team Drews vs. Team De La Cruz, at Dallas