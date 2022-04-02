Sports TV listings for Saturday April 2

AUTO RACING
8:30 a.m.; Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Xfinity Series, ToyotaCare 250, Qualifying
10:30 a.m.; Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Cup Series, Qualifying
1:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Xfinity Series, ToyotaCare 250 (pre-race show at 12:30 p.m.)
COLLEGE BASEBALL
1 p.m.; ESPN2, Texas at Oklahoma
2 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Radford at Winthrop
2 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Virginia Tech at North Carolina
4 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Georgia Tech at Virginia
5 p.m.; SEC Network, Texas A&M at Auburn
6 p.m.; ACC Network, N.C. State at Clemson
8 p.m.; SEC Network, Tennessee at Vanderbilt
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Noon; Big Ten Network, Michigan Spring Game
GOLF
10 a.m.; Golf Channel, "Live From Augusta National Women's Amateur"
12 p.m.; WSLS, Augusta National Women's Amateur, Final Round
1 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Valero Texas Open, Third Round
3:30 p.m.; Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Rapiscan Systems Classic, Second Round
3:30 p.m.; WSLS, PGA Tour, Valero Texas Open, Third Round
5 p.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Chevron Championship, Third Round
10:30 p.m.; ESPN, "America's Caddie: The Masters"
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
10 a.m.; ESPN2, GEICO Nationals, Girls Championship, New Hope Academy (Maryland) vs. Montverde Academy (Florida)
Noon; ESPN, GEICO Nationals, Boys Championship, Montverde Academy (Fla.) vs. Link Academy (Missouri)
HORSE RACING
Noon; MASN, live races
1:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races
2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races
4 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, live races
6 p.m.; CNBC, Florida Derby
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.; MLB Network, Preseason, Pittsburgh vs. Boston
4 p.m.; MLB Network, Preseason, Atlanta vs. N.Y. Yankees (same-day tape)
8 p.m.; MLB Network, Preseason, L.A. Angels vs. Chicago Cubs (same-day tape)
11 p.m.; MLB Network, Preseason, Philadelphia vs. Toronto (same-day tape)
MEN'S BASKETBALL
1 p.m.; WDBJ, "The Loyola Project," documentary on 1963 University of Chicago team
1:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, "March Madness 360"
2 p.m.; ESPN, "College GameDay"
2 p.m.; WDBJ, "March Madness Returns," documentary on 2021 NCAA tournament
3 p.m.; TBS, "At The Final Four"
4 p.m.: TBS, "The Final Four Show"
4 p.m.; ACC Network, "Nothing But Net"
4 p.m.; ESPNU, 3X3U National Championship, Day 2
6 p.m.; TBS, NCAA Tournament, Final Four, Villanova vs. Kansas, traditional telecast with Jim Nantz, Bill Raftery and Grant Hill
6 p.m.; TNT, NCAA Tournament, Final Four, Villanova vs. Kansas, TeamCast telecast
6 p.m.; truTV, NCAA Tournament, Final Four, Villanova vs. Kansas, TeamCast telecast
8:30 p.m.; TBS, NCAA Tournament, Final Four, North Carolina vs. Duke, traditional telecast with Jim Nantz, Bill Raftery and Grant Hill
8:30 p.m.; TNT, NCAA Tournament, Final Four, North Carolina vs. Duke, TeamCast telecast
8:30 p.m.; truTV, NCAA Tournament, Final Four, North Carolina vs. Duke, TeamCast telecast
11 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, "March Madness Bracket Breakdown"
11 p.m.; ACC Network, "Nothing But Net"
MEN'S GYMNASTICS
7 p.m.; Big Ten Championships, Big Ten Championships
MEN'S LACROSSE
10 a.m.; ESPNU. Marist at Quinnipiac
Noon; NBC Sports Washington, Richmond at Virginia
2 p.m.; ESPNU, Syracuse at Notre Dame
7 p.m.; ESPN2, National Lacrosse League, San Diego at Toronto
8 p.m.; ESPNU, National Lacrosse League, Philadelphia at New York
MEN'S VOLLEYBALL
10:30 p.m.; ESPNU, Hawaii at Long Beach State
MINOR LEAGUE BASKETBALL
2 p.m.; NBA TV, NBA G League, Greensboro at Raptors
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
2 p.m.; WSET, "UFC Countdown"
NBA
Noon; ESPN2, Announcement of the new class of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame
7:30 p.m.; NBA TV, Brooklyn at Atlanta
NHL
12:30 p.m.; NHL Network, Florida at New Jersey
3 p.m.; WSET, Pittsburgh at Colorado
7 p.m.; NHL Network, Montreal at Tampa Bay
RUGBY
3 p.m.; CNBC, Premiership, Wasps at Gloucester (same-day tape)
SAILING
3 p.m.; WDBJ, SailGP, U.S. Grand Prix (taped)
SOCCER
7:30 a.m.; USA Network, Premier League, Watford at Liverpool
10 a.m.; CNBC, Premier League, Aston Villa at Wolverhampton
10 a.m.; USA Network, Premier League, Brentford at Chelsea
10 a.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Norwich at Brighton & Hove
10 a.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Manchester City at Burnley
10 a.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Southampton at Leeds
12:30 p.m.; USA Network, Premier League, Leicester at Manchester United
4 p.m.; WDBJ, National Women's Soccer League Challenge Cup, Group Stage, Angel City at San Diego
7:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Major League Soccer, Atlanta at D.C.
SOFTBALL
1 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Florida State at Virginia
1 p.m.; SEC Network, Arkansas at Mississippi
2 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Michigan at Northwestern
3 p.m.; SEC Network, Florida at Auburn
4:30 p.m.; ESPN2, Georgia at Alabama
6 p.m.; ESPN, Kentucky at LSU
8 p.m.; ESPN, Oklahoma St. at Baylor
SWIMMING
1 p.m.; CNBC, TYR Pro Swim Series (same-day tape)
TENNIS
1 p.m.; Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, Miami Open, Singles Final
3:30 p.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, Miami Open, Doubles Final
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
1 p.m.; TBS, "Title IX: 37 Words That Changed America," documentary about Title IX
2 p.m.; TBS, "The Arena: At The Final Four," Title IX discussion show
3 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, WNIT Championship, Seton Hall at S. Dakota St.
WOMEN'S LACROSSE
Noon; ACC Network, Pittsburgh at Syracuse
Noon; ESPNU, Maryland at Johns Hopkins
1 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Virginia at Duke
1 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Mercer at Radford
2 p.m.; ACC Network, Virginia Tech at Boston College
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
7 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Athletes Unlimited, Team Sheilla vs. Team Drews
9 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Athletes Unlimited, Team Lowe vs. Team De La Cruz