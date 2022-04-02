 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sports TV listings for Saturday April 2

AUTO RACING

8:30 a.m.; Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Xfinity Series, ToyotaCare 250, Qualifying

10:30 a.m.; Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Cup Series, Qualifying

1:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Xfinity Series, ToyotaCare 250 (pre-race show at 12:30 p.m.)

COLLEGE BASEBALL

1 p.m.; ESPN2, Texas at Oklahoma

2 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Radford at Winthrop

2 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Virginia Tech at North Carolina

4 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Georgia Tech at Virginia

5 p.m.; SEC Network, Texas A&M at Auburn

6 p.m.; ACC Network, N.C. State at Clemson

8 p.m.; SEC Network, Tennessee at Vanderbilt

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Noon; Big Ten Network, Michigan Spring Game

GOLF

10 a.m.; Golf Channel, "Live From Augusta National Women's Amateur"

12 p.m.; WSLS, Augusta National Women's Amateur, Final Round

1 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Valero Texas Open, Third Round

3:30 p.m.; Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Rapiscan Systems Classic, Second Round

3:30 p.m.; WSLS, PGA Tour, Valero Texas Open, Third Round

5 p.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Chevron Championship, Third Round

10:30 p.m.; ESPN, "America's Caddie: The Masters"

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

10 a.m.; ESPN2, GEICO Nationals, Girls Championship, New Hope Academy (Maryland) vs. Montverde Academy (Florida)

Noon; ESPN, GEICO Nationals, Boys Championship, Montverde Academy (Fla.) vs. Link Academy (Missouri)

HORSE RACING

Noon; MASN, live races

1:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races

2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races

4 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, live races

6 p.m.; CNBC, Florida Derby

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.; MLB Network, Preseason, Pittsburgh vs. Boston

4 p.m.; MLB Network, Preseason, Atlanta vs. N.Y. Yankees (same-day tape)

8 p.m.; MLB Network, Preseason, L.A. Angels vs. Chicago Cubs (same-day tape)

11 p.m.; MLB Network, Preseason, Philadelphia vs. Toronto (same-day tape)

MEN'S BASKETBALL

1 p.m.; WDBJ, "The Loyola Project," documentary on 1963 University of Chicago team

1:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, "March Madness 360"

2 p.m.; ESPN, "College GameDay"

2 p.m.; WDBJ, "March Madness Returns," documentary on 2021 NCAA tournament

3 p.m.; TBS, "At The Final Four"

4 p.m.: TBS, "The Final Four Show"

4 p.m.; ACC Network, "Nothing But Net"

4 p.m.; ESPNU, 3X3U National Championship, Day 2

6 p.m.; TBS, NCAA Tournament, Final Four, Villanova vs. Kansas, traditional telecast with Jim Nantz, Bill Raftery and Grant Hill

6 p.m.; TNT, NCAA Tournament, Final Four, Villanova vs. Kansas, TeamCast telecast

6 p.m.; truTV, NCAA Tournament, Final Four, Villanova vs. Kansas, TeamCast telecast

8:30 p.m.; TBS, NCAA Tournament, Final Four, North Carolina vs. Duke, traditional telecast with Jim Nantz, Bill Raftery and Grant Hill

8:30 p.m.; TNT, NCAA Tournament, Final Four, North Carolina vs. Duke, TeamCast telecast

8:30 p.m.; truTV, NCAA Tournament, Final Four, North Carolina vs. Duke, TeamCast telecast

11 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, "March Madness Bracket Breakdown"

11 p.m.; ACC Network, "Nothing But Net"

MEN'S GYMNASTICS 

7 p.m.; Big Ten Championships, Big Ten Championships

MEN'S LACROSSE

10 a.m.; ESPNU. Marist at Quinnipiac

Noon; NBC Sports Washington, Richmond at Virginia

2 p.m.; ESPNU, Syracuse at Notre Dame

7 p.m.; ESPN2, National Lacrosse League, San Diego at Toronto

8 p.m.; ESPNU, National Lacrosse League, Philadelphia at New York

MEN'S VOLLEYBALL 

10:30 p.m.; ESPNU, Hawaii at Long Beach State

MINOR LEAGUE BASKETBALL

2 p.m.; NBA TV, NBA G League, Greensboro at Raptors

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

2 p.m.; WSET, "UFC Countdown"

NBA

Noon; ESPN2, Announcement of the new class of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame

7:30 p.m.; NBA TV, Brooklyn at Atlanta

NHL 

12:30 p.m.; NHL Network, Florida at New Jersey

3 p.m.; WSET, Pittsburgh at Colorado

7 p.m.; NHL Network, Montreal at Tampa Bay

RUGBY

3 p.m.; CNBC, Premiership, Wasps at Gloucester (same-day tape)

SAILING

3 p.m.; WDBJ, SailGP, U.S. Grand Prix (taped)

SOCCER 

7:30 a.m.; USA Network, Premier League, Watford at Liverpool

10 a.m.; CNBC, Premier League, Aston Villa at Wolverhampton

10 a.m.; USA Network, Premier League, Brentford at Chelsea

10 a.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Norwich at Brighton & Hove

10 a.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Manchester City at Burnley

10 a.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Southampton at Leeds

12:30 p.m.; USA Network, Premier League, Leicester at Manchester United

4 p.m.; WDBJ, National Women's Soccer League Challenge Cup, Group Stage, Angel City at San Diego 

7:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Major League Soccer, Atlanta at D.C.

SOFTBALL

1 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Florida State at Virginia

1 p.m.; SEC Network, Arkansas at Mississippi

2 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Michigan at Northwestern

3 p.m.; SEC Network, Florida at Auburn

4:30 p.m.; ESPN2, Georgia at Alabama

6 p.m.; ESPN, Kentucky at LSU

8 p.m.; ESPN, Oklahoma St. at Baylor

SWIMMING

1 p.m.; CNBC, TYR Pro Swim Series (same-day tape)

TENNIS

1 p.m.; Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, Miami Open, Singles Final

3:30 p.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, Miami Open, Doubles Final

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

1 p.m.; TBS, "Title IX: 37 Words That Changed America," documentary about Title IX

2 p.m.; TBS, "The Arena: At The Final Four," Title IX discussion show

3 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, WNIT Championship, Seton Hall at S. Dakota St.

WOMEN'S LACROSSE 

Noon; ACC Network, Pittsburgh at Syracuse

Noon; ESPNU, Maryland at Johns Hopkins

1 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Virginia at Duke

1 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Mercer at Radford

2 p.m.; ACC Network, Virginia Tech at Boston College

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL 

7 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Athletes Unlimited, Team Sheilla vs. Team Drews

9 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Athletes Unlimited, Team Lowe vs. Team De La Cruz

