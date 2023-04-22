AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
12:55 a.m. (Sunday); Fox Sports 2, St. Kilda at Carlton
AUTO RACING
10:30 a.m.; Fox Sports 1 NASCAR Cup Series, Qualifying
12:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NASCAR ARCA Menards Series, General Tire 200
2 p.m.; WDBJ, FIA Formula E, Berlin E-Prix (same-day tape)
4 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Ag-Pro 300 (pre-race show at 3 p.m.)
BOXING
8 p.m.; Pay-Per-View, Lightweights, Geronta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Noon; ESPN2, Vanderbilt at Tennessee
2 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Radford at USC Upstate
3 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Virginia at Notre Dame
3 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Virginia Tech at Florida State
3 p.m.; ESPN2, LSU at Mississippi
4 p.m.; ACC Network, Wake Forest at Pittsburgh
6 p.m.; SEC Network, Alabama at Missouri
7 p.m.; ACC Network, Louisville at Duke
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Noon; Big Ten Network, Minnesota Spring Game
2 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Nebraska Spring Game
2 p.m.; Peacock, Notre Dame Spring Game
3 p.m.; ESPN, Colorado Spring Game
4 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Wisconsin Spring Game
FISHING
8 a.m.; Fox Sports 1, Bassmaster Elite Series
GOLF
1 p.m.; WWCW (CW5), LIV Golf League, Second Round
1 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, Third Round
2 p.m.; Peacock, LPGA Tour, Chevron Championship, Third Round
3 p.m.; WDBJ, PGA Tour, Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, Third Round
3 p.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Chevron Championship, Third Round
4 p.m.; Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Invited Celebrity Classic, Second Round
4 p.m.; WSLS, LPGA Tour, Chevron Championship, Third Round
11 p.m.; Golf Channel, DP World Tour, ISPS Handa Championship, Final Round
HOCKEY
1 p.m.; NHL Network, World Championship, Group Stage, Norway vs. U.S.
HORSE RACING
Noon; NBC Sports Washington, MASN2, live races
1 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races
8 p.m.; MASN, live races
LACROSSE
Noon; ESPN3, College Men, VMI at Marist
Noon; CBS Sports Network, College Men, Lehigh at Boston U.
Noon; ESPNU, College Men, North Carolina at Notre Dame
2 p.m.; ESPNU, College Men, Syracuse at Virginia
2:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, College Women, Georgetown at Denver
6 p.m.; Big Ten Network, College Men, Johns Hopkins at Maryland
7 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, College Men, Army at Navy (same-day tape)
8 p.m.; Big Ten Network, College Women, Maryland at Northwestern
8 p.m.; ESPNU, National Lacrosse League, Toronto at Buffalo
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.; MLB Network, Toronto at N.Y. Yankees
2 p.m.; MASN, Washington at Minnesota
4 p.m.; WFXR, N.Y. Mets at San Francisco
7 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, MASN2, Detroit at Baltimore
10 p.m.; MLB Network, St. Louis at Seattle (Joined in Progress)
MEN'S VOLLEYBALL
10:30 p.m.; ESPNU, Big West Championship
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
4 p.m.; ESPN Plus, UFC Fight Night, Prelims
7 p.m.; ESPN Plus, UFC Fight Night
11 p.m.; Showtime, Bellator 295, Raufeon Stots vs. Patchy Mix
MOTORCYCLES
3 p.m.; WSLS, MotoGP, Grand Prix of the Americas (taped)
7 p.m.; Peacock, Monster Energy Supercross
NBA
1 p.m.; TNT, Eastern Conference First Round, Game 4, Philadelphia at Brooklyn
3:30 p.m.; TNT, Western Conference First Round, Game 4, Phoenix at L.A. Clippers
7:40 p.m.; ESPN. Eastern Conference First Round. Game 3, Milwaukee at Miami
10 p.m.; ESPN, Western Conference First Round, Game 3, Memphis at L.A. Lakers
NHL
4 p.m.; TBS, Western Conference First Round, Game 3, Vegas at Winnipeg
7 p.m.; TBS, Eastern Conference First Round, Game 3, Toronto at Tampa Bay
8 p.m.; WSET, Eastern Conference First Round, Game 3, New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers
10 p.m.; TBS, Western Conference First Round: Colorado at Seattle, Game 3
PICKLEBALL
1 p.m.; WDBJ, PPA Tour, Newport Beach Shootout, Mixed Doubles Final
5 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, U.S. Open, Women's and Men's Pro Doubles
RUGBY
3 p.m.; MASN2, Major League Rugby, Utah at D.C.
SOCCER
6:55 a.m.; CBS Sports Network, Women's Bundesliga, Freiburg at Bayern
7:30 a.m.; USA Network, Premier League, Leeds at Fulham
10 a.m.; USA Network, Premier League, Nottingham Forest at Liverpool
10 a.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Aston Villa at Brentford
10 a.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Everton at Crystal Palace
10 a.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Wolverhampton at Leicester City
11:45 a.m.; ESPN Plus, FA Cup, Semifinal, Sheffield at Manchester City
7 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Canadian Premier League, Ottawa at Valour
SOFTBALL
Noon; ACC Network, Pittsburgh at Clemson
Noon; SEC Network, South Carolina at Georgia
2 p.m.; SEC Network, Texas A&M at Mississippi
2 p.m.; ACC Network, Notre Dame at Boston College
4 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Florida St. at Virginia Tech
4 p.m.; ESPNU, Florida at Tennessee
4 p.m.; SEC Network, Auburn at Alabama
6 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Louisville at Virginia
6 p.m.; ESPN2, Arkansas at Kentucky
6 p.m.; ESPNU, Michigan St. at Illinois
8 p.m.; ESPN2, Mississippi St. at LSU
11 p.m.; ESPN2, Arizona St. at UCLA
TENNIS
7:30 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, semifinals in Barcelona, Munich, Banja Luka and Stuttgart
10 a.m.; ACC Network Extra, ACC Semifinals
2 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, ACC Semifinals
USFL
12:30 p.m.; USA Network, Houston vs. New Orleans
7 p.m.; WFXR, Memphis at Birmingham
XFL
Noon; ESPN, Orlando at St. Louis
3 p.m.; WSET, D.C. at San Antonio