Sports TV listings for Saturday April 23

AUTO RACING

6:25 a.m.; ESPN2, Formula One, Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Practice, at Imola, Italy

10:25 a.m.; ESPN, Formula One, Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Qualifying

11 a.m.; Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Cup Series, Qualifying, at Talladega, Ala.

Noon; CNBC, Monster Jam, at Houston

1 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NASCAR ARCA Menards Series, General Tire 200, at Talladega, Ala.

4 p.m.; WFXR, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Ag-Pro 300, at Talladega, Ala. (pre-race show at 3 p.m.)

BOXING

1 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Tyson Fury-Dillian Whyte undercard, at London

1 p.m.; ESPN, Fury-Whyte pre-show

2 p.m.; Pay-Per-View, WBC Heavyweight Championship, Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Noon; SEC Network, Vanderbilt at Kentucky

1 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, North Carolina at Virginia

2 p.m.; ESPN Plus, VMI at East Tenn. State

2 p.m.; ESPN Plus, UNC Asheville at Radford

4:30 p.m.; ESPN2, Mississippi St. at Mississippi

6 p.m.; ACC Network, Virginia Tech vs. Boston College, at Fenway Park

8 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Maryland at Illinois

8 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Arizona St. at Arizona

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Noon; Pac-12 Network, UCLA Spring Game

1 p.m.; Peacock, Notre Dame Spring Game

2 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Penn St. Spring Game

2 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Utah Spring Game

3 p.m.; ESPN, Southern Cal Spring Game

4 p.m.; ACC Network, Virginia Spring Game

4 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Oregon Spring Game

6 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Washington St. Spring Game

GOLF

8 a.m.; Golf Channel, DP World Tour, ISPS Handa Championship, Third Round, at Tarragona, Spain

10 a.m.; ACC Network Extra, ACC men's championships, match play semifinals, at Panama City, Fla.

1 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, Third Round, at Avondale, La.

3 p.m.; WDBJ, PGA Tour, Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, Third Round

3 p.m.; Golf Channel, Champions Tour, ClubCorp Classic, Second Round, at Irving, Texas

7 p.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, L.A. Open, Third Round, at Los Angeles

HOCKEY

3:30 p.m.; NHL Network, U-18 World Championships, Preliminary Round, Canada vs. U.S., at Landshut, Germany

HORSE RACING

Noon; NBC Sports Washington, live races

1 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.; MASN, San Francisco at Washington

1 p.m.; MLB Network, Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees

4 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Chicago White Sox at Minnesota

8:30 p.m.; MLB Network, L.A. Dodgers at San Diego

9 p.m.; MASN, Baltimore at L.A. Angels

MEN'S LACROSSE

Noon; CBS Sports Network, Navy at Army

4 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Penn St. at Rutgers

4 p.m.; ESPNU, Virginia at Syracuse

6 p.m.; ESPNU, Maryland at Johns Hopkins

8:30 p.m.; ESPNU, National Lacrosse League, Georgia at Panther City

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

6 p.m.; ESPN Plus, UFC Fight Night prelims, at Las Vegas

9 p.m.; ESPN Plus, UFC Fight Night, Amanda Lemos vs. Jessica Andrade

10:30 p.m.; Showtime, Bellator 279, Chris Cyborg vs. Arlene Blencowe, at Honolulu

MOTORCYCLES

9 a.m.; Peacock, AMA Supercross, Qualifying, at Foxborough, Mass.

3 p.m.; WSLS, AMA Supercross: Round 15

10 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, MotoAmerica Superbike, Day 1, at Atlanta (same-day tape)

NBA

2 p.m.; TNT, Eastern Conference First Round, Game 4, Philadelphia at Toronto

4:30 p.m.; TNT, Western Conference First Round, Game 4, Dallas at Utah

7:40 p.m.; ESPN, Eastern Conference First Round, Game 3, Boston at Brooklyn

10 p.m.; ESPN, Western Conference First Round, Game 4, Memphis at Minnesota

NHL

12:30 p.m.; NHL Network, Pittsburgh at Detroit

3 p.m.; WSET, N.Y. Rangers at Boston (pregame show at 2:30 p.m.)

7 p.m.; NHL Network, Nashville at Tampa Bay

RUGBY

8 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Major League Rugby, Dallas at Old Glory D.C.

SOCCER

7 a.m.; CBS Sports Network, Scottish Premiership, Rangers at Motherwell

7:30 a.m.; USA Network, Premier League, Manchester United at Arsenal

9 a.m.; CBS Sports Network, Serie A, Atalanta at Venezia

10 a.m.; CNBC, Premier League, Aston Villa at Leiceste

10 a.m.; USA Network, Premier League, Watford at Manchester City

10 a.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Newcastle at Norwich

12:30 p.m.; WSET, Bundesliga, Der Klassiker, Borussia Dortmund at Bayern Munich (pregame show at noon)

12:30 p.m.; WSLS, Premier League, Tottenham at Brentford

1 p.m.; WDBJ, National Women's Soccer League, Challenge Cup, Group Stage, Washington at North Carolina

4 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Copa Del Rey final, Real Betis vs. Valencia, at Seville, Spain

5 p.m.; ESPN, Major League Soccer, Chicago at Minnesota

7:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Major League Soccer, New England at D.C.

SOFTBALL

Noon; ESPN Plus, Radford at Hampton, doubleheader

1 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Pittsburgh at Virginia

2 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Louisville at Virginia Tech

2 p.m.; ACC Network, Clemson at Florida St.

2 p.m.; ESPNU, LSU at Georgia

2:30 p.m.; ESPN2, Arkansas at Florida

3 p.m.; SEC Network, Mississippi at South Carolina

5 p.m.; SEC Network, Auburn at Mississippi St.

6 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Northwestern at Indiana

7 p.m.; SEC Network, Alabama at Texas A&M

7:30 p.m.; ESPN2, Texas at Oklahoma St.

TENNIS

7:30 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, semifinals in Barcelona, Belgrade, Stuttgart and Istanbul

10 a.m.; ACC Network Extra, ACC championships, semifinals, at Rome, Ga.

2 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, ACC championships, semifinals, at Rome, Ga.

USFL

Noon; WFXR, Pittsburgh vs. Philadelphia, at Birmingham, Ala. (pregame show at 11:30 a.m.)

7 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Birmingham vs. Houston, at Birmingham, Ala.

WOMEN'S LACROSSE

11:30 a.m.; Big Ten Network, Northwestern at Maryland

Noon; ACC Network, Notre Dame at Louisville

Noon; ESPNU, Ohio St. at Johns Hopkins

2 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Radford at Presbyterian

2:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Army at Navy