Sports TV listings for Saturday April 24

AUTO RACING
9:45 a.m.; Peacock, Indy Car, Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, practice
1 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, ARCA Menards Series, General Tire 200, at Talladega, Ala.
1:45 p.m.; Peacock, Indy Car, Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, qualifying
4 p.m.; WFXR, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Ag-Pro 300, at Talladega, Ala. (pre-race show at 3:30 p.m.)
10 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, IndyCar, Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, qualifying (same-day tape)
BOWLING
11 a.m.; Fox Sports 1, PBA Playoffs, Round of 16, at Milford, Conn.
BOXING
2 p.m.; WFXR, "PBC Countdown"
3 p.m.; WFXR, "Fight Camp: Andy Ruiz vs. Chris Arreola," Part 2
10 p.m.; ESPN, WBO Featherweight Championship, Emanuel Navarrete vs. Christopher Diaz, at Kissimmee, Fla.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
10 a.m.; ACC Network Extra, Duke at Virginia
Noon; SEC Network, Florida at Auburn
1 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Wofford at VMI
5 p.m.; SEC Network, Georgia at Missouri
7 p.m.; ACC Network, Virginia Tech at NC State
8 p.m.; ESPNU, Mississippi St. at Vanderbilt
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
11 a.m.; ACC Network, Boston College Spring Game
1 p.m.; ACC Network, Pittsburgh Spring Game
2 p.m.; ESPN3 (ESPN.com/watch), FCS playoffs, first round, VMI at James Madison
2 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Michigan St. Spring Game
3 p.m.; ACC Network, North Carolina Spring Game
3 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Arizona Spring Game
4 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Maryland Spring Game (same-day tape)
5 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Washington St. Spring Game
EXTREME SPORTS
2 p.m.; WSET, "World of X Games: Real Mountain Bike"
FIELD HOCKEY
Noon; Big Ten Network, Big Ten championship, Ohio St. vs. Michigan, at Iowa City, Iowa
FISHING
8 a.m.; Fox Sports 1, Guaranteed Rate Bassmaster Elite at Lake Fork
GOLF
8:30 a.m.; Golf Channel, European Tour, Gran Canaria Lopesan Open, Third Round
1 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, Third Round, at Avondale, La.
2 p.m.; WDBJ, "One Shot Away"
2:30 p.m.; WDBJ, "Course Record with Michael Breed"
3 p.m.; WDBJ, PGA Tour, Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, Third Round
6 p.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Hugel-Air Premia L.A. Open, Final Round
HORSE RACING
Noon; NBC Sports Washington, live races
1 p.m.; MASN, live races
1 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.; MLB Network, Seattle at Boston
4 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, MASN, Washington at N.Y. Mets
7 p.m.; MASN2, Oakland at Baltimore
7 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Texas at Chicago White Sox
9 p.m.; MLB Network, San Diego at L.A. Dodgers
MEN'S LACROSSE
11 a.m.; ESPN Plus, VMI at Mercer
Noon; CBS Sports Network, Army at Navy
Noon; ESPN2, Syracuse at Virginia
2 p.m.; ESPNU, Maryland at Johns Hopkins
2:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Providence at Georgetown
4 p.m.; ESPNU, Penn St. at Ohio St.
MISCELLANEOUS
7 a.m.; SEC Network, "Marty & McGee"
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
3 p.m.; WSET, "UFC 261 Countdown"
4 p.m.; WSET, "UFC Live"
6 p.m.; ESPN2, UFC 261, Early Prelims, at Las Vegas
8 p.m.; ESPN, UFC 261, Prelims
10 p.m.; Pay-Per-View, UFC 261
MOTORCYCLES
1 p.m.; Peacock, AMA Supercross, qualifying
7 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, AMA Supercross, FIM World Championship, at Salt Lake City
NBA
1:15 p.m.; ESPN, Toronto at New York
3:30 p.m.; ESPN, Philadelphia at Milwaukee
8:30 p.m.; WSET, L.A. Lakers at Dallas (pregame show at 8 p.m.)
NHL
12:30 p.m.; NHL Network, New Jersey at Pittsburgh
3 p.m.; WSLS, Colorado at St. Louis
6:55 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Washington at N.Y. Islanders
7 p.m.; NHL Network, Toronto at Winnipeg
PICKLEBALL
7 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, U.S. Open, men's and women's doubles, at Naples, Fla.
RODEO
11 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, PBR Tour, Nampa Invitational (same-day tape)
RUGBY
9 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Major League Rugby, San Diego at Los Angeles
1 a.m. (Sunday); NBC Sports Network, Premiership, Harlequins at London (delayed tape)
SAILING
6 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, SailGP, Bermuda Grand Prix (same-day tape)
SOCCER
7:30 a.m.; Peacock Premium, Premier League, Newcastle at Liverpool
12:30 p.m.; WSLS, Premier League: Chelsea at West Ham
3 p.m.; Peacock Premium, Premier League, Brighton & Hove at Sheffield
6 p.m.; ESPN, Major League Soccer, Seattle at LA FC
8 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington Plus, D.C. at New England
SOFTBALL
9 a.m.; ESPNU, Notre Dame at Virginia Tech
Noon; ESPNU, Northwestern at Michigan
2 p.m.; ESPN2, Georgia at Tennessee
3 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Syracuse at Virginia
3 p.m.; SEC Network, Texas A&M at Mississippi St.
4 p.m.; ESPN2, LSU at Kentucky
6 p.m.; ESPNU, South Carolina at Florida
7 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Washington at UCLA, doubleheader
8 p.m.; SEC Network, Auburn at Mississippi
TENNIS
7:30 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, coverage of semifinals in Barcelona, Belgrade, Stuttgart and Istanbul
TRACK AND FIELD
3 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Drake Relays, at Des Moines, Iowa