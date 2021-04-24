 Skip to main content
Sports TV listings for Saturday April 24
AUTO RACING

9:45 a.m.; Peacock, Indy Car, Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, practice

1 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, ARCA Menards Series, General Tire 200, at Talladega, Ala.

1:45 p.m.; Peacock, Indy Car, Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, qualifying

4 p.m.; WFXR, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Ag-Pro 300, at Talladega, Ala. (pre-race show at 3:30 p.m.)

10 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, IndyCar, Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, qualifying (same-day tape)

BOWLING

11 a.m.; Fox Sports 1, PBA Playoffs, Round of 16, at Milford, Conn.

BOXING

2 p.m.; WFXR, "PBC Countdown"

3 p.m.; WFXR, "Fight Camp: Andy Ruiz vs. Chris Arreola," Part 2

10 p.m.; ESPN, WBO Featherweight Championship, Emanuel Navarrete vs. Christopher Diaz, at Kissimmee, Fla.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

10 a.m.; ACC Network Extra, Duke at Virginia

Noon; SEC Network, Florida at Auburn

1 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Wofford at VMI

5 p.m.; SEC Network, Georgia at Missouri

7 p.m.; ACC Network, Virginia Tech at NC State

8 p.m.; ESPNU, Mississippi St. at Vanderbilt

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

11 a.m.; ACC Network, Boston College Spring Game

1 p.m.; ACC Network, Pittsburgh Spring Game

2 p.m.; ESPN3 (ESPN.com/watch), FCS playoffs, first round, VMI at James Madison

2 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Michigan St. Spring Game

3 p.m.; ACC Network, North Carolina Spring Game

3 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Arizona Spring Game

4 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Maryland Spring Game (same-day tape)

5 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Washington St. Spring Game

EXTREME SPORTS

2 p.m.; WSET, "World of X Games: Real Mountain Bike"

FIELD HOCKEY

Noon; Big Ten Network, Big Ten championship, Ohio St. vs. Michigan, at Iowa City, Iowa

FISHING

8 a.m.; Fox Sports 1, Guaranteed Rate Bassmaster Elite at Lake Fork

GOLF

8:30 a.m.; Golf Channel, European Tour, Gran Canaria Lopesan Open, Third Round

1 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, Third Round, at Avondale, La.

2 p.m.; WDBJ, "One Shot Away"

2:30 p.m.; WDBJ, "Course Record with Michael Breed"

3 p.m.; WDBJ, PGA Tour, Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, Third Round

6 p.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Hugel-Air Premia L.A. Open, Final Round

HORSE RACING

Noon; NBC Sports Washington, live races

1 p.m.; MASN, live races

1 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.; MLB Network, Seattle at Boston

4 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, MASN, Washington at N.Y. Mets

7 p.m.; MASN2, Oakland at Baltimore

7 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Texas at Chicago White Sox

9 p.m.; MLB Network, San Diego at L.A. Dodgers

MEN'S LACROSSE 

11 a.m.; ESPN Plus, VMI at Mercer

Noon; CBS Sports Network, Army at Navy

Noon; ESPN2, Syracuse at Virginia

2 p.m.; ESPNU, Maryland at Johns Hopkins

2:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Providence at Georgetown

4 p.m.; ESPNU, Penn St. at Ohio St.

MISCELLANEOUS

7 a.m.; SEC Network, "Marty & McGee"

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

3 p.m.; WSET, "UFC 261 Countdown"

4 p.m.; WSET, "UFC Live"

6 p.m.; ESPN2, UFC 261, Early Prelims, at Las Vegas

8 p.m.; ESPN, UFC 261, Prelims

10 p.m.; Pay-Per-View, UFC 261

MOTORCYCLES

1 p.m.; Peacock, AMA Supercross, qualifying

7 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, AMA Supercross, FIM World Championship, at Salt Lake City

NBA 

1:15 p.m.; ESPN, Toronto at New York

3:30 p.m.; ESPN, Philadelphia at Milwaukee

8:30 p.m.; WSET, L.A. Lakers at Dallas (pregame show at 8 p.m.)

NHL

12:30 p.m.; NHL Network, New Jersey at Pittsburgh

3 p.m.; WSLS, Colorado at St. Louis

6:55 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Washington at N.Y. Islanders

7 p.m.; NHL Network, Toronto at Winnipeg

PICKLEBALL

7 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, U.S. Open, men's and women's doubles, at Naples, Fla.

RODEO

11 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, PBR Tour, Nampa Invitational (same-day tape)

RUGBY

9 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Major League Rugby, San Diego at Los Angeles

1 a.m. (Sunday); NBC Sports Network, Premiership, Harlequins at London (delayed tape)

SAILING

6 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, SailGP, Bermuda Grand Prix (same-day tape)

SOCCER 

7:30 a.m.; Peacock Premium, Premier League, Newcastle at Liverpool

12:30 p.m.; WSLS, Premier League: Chelsea at West Ham 

3 p.m.; Peacock Premium, Premier League, Brighton & Hove at Sheffield

6 p.m.; ESPN, Major League Soccer, Seattle at LA FC

8 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington Plus, D.C. at New England

SOFTBALL

9 a.m.; ESPNU, Notre Dame at Virginia Tech

Noon; ESPNU, Northwestern at Michigan

2 p.m.; ESPN2, Georgia at Tennessee

3 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Syracuse at Virginia

3 p.m.; SEC Network, Texas A&M at Mississippi St.

4 p.m.; ESPN2, LSU at Kentucky

6 p.m.; ESPNU, South Carolina at Florida

7 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Washington at UCLA, doubleheader

8 p.m.; SEC Network, Auburn at Mississippi

TENNIS

7:30 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, coverage of semifinals in Barcelona, Belgrade, Stuttgart and Istanbul

TRACK AND FIELD

3 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Drake Relays, at Des Moines, Iowa

5 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Oregon Relays, at Eugene, Ore.

WOMEN'S LACROSSE

5 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Virginia Tech at Virginia

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

8 p.m.; ESPN2, NCAA championship, Texas vs. Kentucky, at Omaha, Neb.

WOMEN'S WATER POLO

4 p.m.; ESPN3, VMI at Marist

