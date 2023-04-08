AUTO RACING
4:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, Weather Guard Truck Race on Dirt, Qualifying, at Bristol, Tenn.
6 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, NASCAR Cup Series, Food City Dirt Race, Qualifying, at Bristol, Tenn.
8 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, Weather Guard Truck Race on Dirt (pre-race show at 7 p.m.)
BOXING
10 p.m.; ESPN, WBC Lightweight Championship, Shakur Stevenson vs. Shuichiro Yoshino, Heavyweights, Jared Anderson vs. George Arias, Lightweights, Keyshawn Davis vs. Anthony Yigit, at Newark, N.J.
10 p.m.; Showtime, WBC Interim Super Welterweight Championship, Sebastian Fundora vs. Brian Mendoza, at Carson, Calif.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Noon; Big Ten Network, Iowa at Indiana
1 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Miami at Virginia
1 p.m.; ESPN Plus, High Point at Radford
2 p.m.; ESPN3, VMI at Western Carolina
2 p.m.; ESPN2, Florida at Tennessee
3 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Rutgers at Maryland
3 p.m.; SEC Network, Arkansas at Mississippi
4 p.m.; ACC Network, N.C. State at Wake Forest
6 p.m.; ESPNU, Mississippi St. at Alabama
9 p.m.; ESPNU, Oklahoma St. at TCU
COLLEGE HOCKEY
8 p.m.; ESPN2, NCAA Frozen Four, Championship, Quinnipiac vs. Minnesota, at Tampa, Fla.
CYCLING
9:15 a.m.; Peacock, Paris-Roubaix, Women's Race
5 a.m. (Sunday); Peacock, Paris-Roubaix, Men's Race
DRONES
3 p.m.; WSLS, Drone Racing League, Miami 3-0 FLY Finals
GOLF
8 a.m.; ESPN, The Masters, Completion of Second Round
9 a.m. and 7 p.m.; Golf Channel, "Golf Central Live From The Masters"
10:15 a.m.; ESPN Plus, The Masters, Featured Groups
10:30 a.m., 11:45 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.; ESPN Plus, The Masters, Featured Holes
11 a.m.; CBS Sports Network, "Masters On The Range"
12:30 p.m.; ESPN Plus, The Masters
12:30 p.m.; WDBJ, "We Need to Talk"
1:30 p.m.; WDBJ, Latin America Amateur Championship (taped)
2 p.m.; WDBJ, "13 Green Jackets: A Conversation with Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus and Scottie Scheffler"
3 p.m.; WDBJ, The Masters, Third Round
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
10 a.m.; ESPNU, Girls, State Champions Invitational, Championship, at Washington
Noon; ESPN2, Boys, State Champions Invitational Championship
7:30 p.m.; NBA TV, Girls, Nike Hoops Summit
10 p.m.; NBA TV, Boys, Nike Hoops Summit
HORSE RACING
Noon; NBC Sports Washington, MASN, Fox Sports 1, live races
2 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races
3 p.m.; MASN2, live races
4 p.m.; WSLS, Santa Anita Derby and Blue Grass Stakes
6 p.m.; WFXR, Wood Memorial Stakes, at Queens, N.Y.
LACROSSE
Noon; ESPN Plus, College Men, Manhattan at VMI
Noon; ACC Network, College Women, Louisville at Virginia Tech
Noon; ESPNU, College Women, Boston College at Notre Dame
2 p.m.; ESPNU, College Women, Duke at Virginia
3 p.m.; ESPN Plus, College Women, Radford at High Point
4 p.m.; ESPNU, College Men, Duke at Notre Dame
7 p.m.; Big Ten Network, College Men, Johns Hopkins at Penn St.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
4 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Texas at Chicago Cubs
7 p.m.; MASN, N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore
7 p.m.; MLB Network, San Diego at Atlanta
8 p.m.; MASN2, Washington at Colorado
10:30 p.m.; MLB Network, Toronto at L.A. Angels (joined in progress)
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
6 p.m.; ESPN Plus, UFC 287, Early Prelims, at Miami
8 p.m.; ESPN, UFC 287, Prelims
10 p.m.; Pay-Per-View, UFC 287, Alex Pereira vs. Israel Adesanya
NHL
1 p.m.; WSET, Pittsburgh at Detroit (pregame show at 12:30 p.m.)
3:30 p.m.; WSET, Vegas at Dallas
7 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Florida at Washington
8 p.m.; WSET, New Jersey at Boston
RUGBY
2 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Major League Rugby, Chicago at New England
SOCCER
7:25 a.m.; CBS Sports Network, Scottish Professional Football League, Rangers at Celtic
7:30 a.m.; USA Network, Premier League, Everton at Manchester United
10 a.m.; USA Network, Premier League, Chelsea at Wolverhampton
10 a.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Nottingham Forest at Aston Villa
10 a.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Newcastle at Brentford
10 a.m.; Peacock, Premier League, West Ham at Fulham
10 a.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Bournemouth at Leicester
10 a.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Brighton & Hove at Tottenham
12:30 p.m.; WSLS, Premier League, Manchester City at Southampton
2:30 p.m.; TNT, Women, International Friendly, U.S. vs. Ireland, at Austin, Texas
2:45 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Serie A, Juventus at Lazio
7:30 p.m.; WFXR, Major League Soccer, Austin at L.A. FC
7:45 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, CONMEBOL U-17 Championships, Argentina vs. Paraguay, at Guayaquil, Ecuador
SOFTBALL
Noon; ACC Network Extra, Virginia Tech at Virginia
1 p.m.; SEC Network, Auburn at Florida
2 p.m.; ACC Network, Notre Dame at Louisville
6 p.m.; SEC Network, Georgia at Arkansas
8 p.m.; SEC Network, Mississippi St. at Texas A&M
TENNIS
1 p.m.; Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, Charleston Open, Semifinals
WNBA
11:30 a.m.; ESPN2, WNBA Draft Preview
XFL
1 p.m.; ESPN, Vegas at St. Louis
4 p.m.; ESPN, Arlington at Orlando