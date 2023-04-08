AUTO RACING

4:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, Weather Guard Truck Race on Dirt, Qualifying, at Bristol, Tenn.

6 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, NASCAR Cup Series, Food City Dirt Race, Qualifying, at Bristol, Tenn.

8 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, Weather Guard Truck Race on Dirt (pre-race show at 7 p.m.)

BOXING

10 p.m.; ESPN, WBC Lightweight Championship, Shakur Stevenson vs. Shuichiro Yoshino, Heavyweights, Jared Anderson vs. George Arias, Lightweights, Keyshawn Davis vs. Anthony Yigit, at Newark, N.J.

10 p.m.; Showtime, WBC Interim Super Welterweight Championship, Sebastian Fundora vs. Brian Mendoza, at Carson, Calif.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Noon; Big Ten Network, Iowa at Indiana

1 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Miami at Virginia

1 p.m.; ESPN Plus, High Point at Radford

2 p.m.; ESPN3, VMI at Western Carolina

2 p.m.; ESPN2, Florida at Tennessee

3 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Rutgers at Maryland

3 p.m.; SEC Network, Arkansas at Mississippi

4 p.m.; ACC Network, N.C. State at Wake Forest

6 p.m.; ESPNU, Mississippi St. at Alabama

9 p.m.; ESPNU, Oklahoma St. at TCU

COLLEGE HOCKEY

8 p.m.; ESPN2, NCAA Frozen Four, Championship, Quinnipiac vs. Minnesota, at Tampa, Fla.

CYCLING

9:15 a.m.; Peacock, Paris-Roubaix, Women's Race

5 a.m. (Sunday); Peacock, Paris-Roubaix, Men's Race

DRONES

3 p.m.; WSLS, Drone Racing League, Miami 3-0 FLY Finals

GOLF

8 a.m.; ESPN, The Masters, Completion of Second Round

9 a.m. and 7 p.m.; Golf Channel, "Golf Central Live From The Masters"

10:15 a.m.; ESPN Plus, The Masters, Featured Groups

10:30 a.m., 11:45 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.; ESPN Plus, The Masters, Featured Holes

11 a.m.; CBS Sports Network, "Masters On The Range"

12:30 p.m.; ESPN Plus, The Masters

12:30 p.m.; WDBJ, "We Need to Talk"

1:30 p.m.; WDBJ, Latin America Amateur Championship (taped)

2 p.m.; WDBJ, "13 Green Jackets: A Conversation with Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus and Scottie Scheffler"

3 p.m.; WDBJ, The Masters, Third Round

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

10 a.m.; ESPNU, Girls, State Champions Invitational, Championship, at Washington

Noon; ESPN2, Boys, State Champions Invitational Championship

7:30 p.m.; NBA TV, Girls, Nike Hoops Summit

10 p.m.; NBA TV, Boys, Nike Hoops Summit

HORSE RACING

Noon; NBC Sports Washington, MASN, Fox Sports 1, live races

2 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races

3 p.m.; MASN2, live races

4 p.m.; WSLS, Santa Anita Derby and Blue Grass Stakes

6 p.m.; WFXR, Wood Memorial Stakes, at Queens, N.Y.

LACROSSE

Noon; ESPN Plus, College Men, Manhattan at VMI

Noon; ACC Network, College Women, Louisville at Virginia Tech

Noon; ESPNU, College Women, Boston College at Notre Dame

2 p.m.; ESPNU, College Women, Duke at Virginia

3 p.m.; ESPN Plus, College Women, Radford at High Point

4 p.m.; ESPNU, College Men, Duke at Notre Dame

7 p.m.; Big Ten Network, College Men, Johns Hopkins at Penn St.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

4 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Texas at Chicago Cubs

7 p.m.; MASN, N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore

7 p.m.; MLB Network, San Diego at Atlanta

8 p.m.; MASN2, Washington at Colorado

10:30 p.m.; MLB Network, Toronto at L.A. Angels (joined in progress)

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

6 p.m.; ESPN Plus, UFC 287, Early Prelims, at Miami

8 p.m.; ESPN, UFC 287, Prelims

10 p.m.; Pay-Per-View, UFC 287, Alex Pereira vs. Israel Adesanya

NHL

1 p.m.; WSET, Pittsburgh at Detroit (pregame show at 12:30 p.m.)

3:30 p.m.; WSET, Vegas at Dallas

7 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Florida at Washington

8 p.m.; WSET, New Jersey at Boston

RUGBY

2 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Major League Rugby, Chicago at New England

SOCCER

7:25 a.m.; CBS Sports Network, Scottish Professional Football League, Rangers at Celtic

7:30 a.m.; USA Network, Premier League, Everton at Manchester United

10 a.m.; USA Network, Premier League, Chelsea at Wolverhampton

10 a.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Nottingham Forest at Aston Villa

10 a.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Newcastle at Brentford

10 a.m.; Peacock, Premier League, West Ham at Fulham

10 a.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Bournemouth at Leicester

10 a.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Brighton & Hove at Tottenham

12:30 p.m.; WSLS, Premier League, Manchester City at Southampton

2:30 p.m.; TNT, Women, International Friendly, U.S. vs. Ireland, at Austin, Texas

2:45 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Serie A, Juventus at Lazio

7:30 p.m.; WFXR, Major League Soccer, Austin at L.A. FC

7:45 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, CONMEBOL U-17 Championships, Argentina vs. Paraguay, at Guayaquil, Ecuador

SOFTBALL

Noon; ACC Network Extra, Virginia Tech at Virginia

1 p.m.; SEC Network, Auburn at Florida

2 p.m.; ACC Network, Notre Dame at Louisville

6 p.m.; SEC Network, Georgia at Arkansas

8 p.m.; SEC Network, Mississippi St. at Texas A&M

TENNIS

1 p.m.; Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, Charleston Open, Semifinals

WNBA

11:30 a.m.; ESPN2, WNBA Draft Preview

XFL

1 p.m.; ESPN, Vegas at St. Louis

4 p.m.; ESPN, Arlington at Orlando