Sports TV listings for Saturday April 9

AUTO RACING
8:30 a.m.; CBS Sports Network, Formula E
11:45 a.m.; Peacock, IndyCar, Grand Prix of Long Beach, Practice
3:05 p.m.; Peacock, IndyCar, Grand Prix of Long Beach, Qualifying
5 p.m.; USA Network, MSA Weathertech SportsCar Championship, Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach
7:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Cup Series, Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400 (pre-race show at 7 p.m.)
12:55 a.m. (Saturday); ESPN, Formula One, Australian Grand Prix
BASKETBALL
2 p.m.; NBA TV, Africa League, Zamalek vs. Cobra Sport (same-day tape)
BOXING
7 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Mayer-Han Undercard
10 p.m.; ESPN, WBO-IBF Junior Lightweight Championship, Mikaela Mayer vs. Jennifer Han; Welterweights, Giovani Santillan vs. Jeovanis Barraza
10 p.m.; Showtime, Super Welterweights, Erickson Lubin vs. Sebastian Fundora; Super Welterweights, Tony Harrison vs. Sergio Garcia; Super Welterweights, Kevin Salgado vs. Bryant Perrella
COLLEGE BASEBALL
2 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Gardner-Webb at Radford
2 p.m.; ESPN Plus, VMI at Samford
3 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, N.C. State at Virginia Tech
4 p.m.; SEC Network, Kentucky at Texas A&M
6 p.m.; ESPNU, TCU at Texas
7 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Virginia at Miami
7 p.m.; SEC Network, Missouri at Tennessee
9 p.m.; ESPNU, Oklahoma at Oklahoma St.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
11 a.m.; ACC Network, Boston College Spring Game
12 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Purdue Spring Game
1 p.m.; ACC Network, Clemson Spring Game
2 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Nebraska Spring Game
3 p.m.; ACC Network, North Carolina Spring Game
3 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Arizona Spring Game
4 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Stanford Spring Game
5 p.m.; ACC Network, Florida St. Spring Game
7 p.m.; ACC Network, N.C. State Spring Game (same-day tape)
9 p.m.; ACC Network, Pittsburgh Spring Game (same-day tape)
10 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Arizona State Spring Showcase
11 p.m.; ACC Network, "The Huddle"
COLLEGE HOCKEY
8 p.m.; ESPN2, NCAA Championship, Denver vs. Minnesota St.
CURLING
9 a.m.; CNBC, World Championships, U.S. vs. Finland (taped)
FISHING
8 a.m.; Fox Sports 1, Bassmaster Elite at Chickamauga Lake
GOLF
9 a.m. and 7 p.m.; Golf Channel, "Golf Central: Live From The Masters"
10:15 a.m.; ESPN Plus, The Masters, Third Round, Featured Groups
10:30 a.m.; ESPN Plus, The Masters, Third Round, Holes 4, 5 and 6
11 a.m.; CBS Sports Network, "Masters: On The Range"
11:45 a.m.; ESPN Plus, The Masters, Third Round, Amen Corner
12:30 p.m.; ESPN Plus, The Masters, Third Round, Holes 15 and 16
1:30 p.m.; WDBJ, "The Masters: Moving Day"
2 p.m.; WDBJ, "The Masters: Jack and Gary"
3 p.m.; WDBJ, PGA Tour, The Masters, Third Round
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
10 a.m.; ESPNU, State Champions Invitational, Girls Championship
Noon; ESPN2, State Champions Invitational, Boys Championship, Auburn (Wash.) vs. Calvary Christian (Fla.)
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races
2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races
4:30 p.m.; WSLS, Wood Memorial, Blue Grass Stakes and Santa Anita Derby
5 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.; MASN, Baltimore at Tampa Bay
1 p.m.; MLB Network, Chicago White Sox at Detroit
4 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Boston at N.Y. Yankees
7 p.m.; MASN, N.Y. Mets at Washington
7 p.m.; MLB Network, Cincinnati at Atlanta
10 p.m.; MLB Network, Houston at L.A. Angels (Joined in Progress)
MEN'S LACROSSE
Noon; ESPNU, Johns Hopkins at Ohio St.
1 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Loyola (Md.) at Navy
1 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Denver at Villanova
3:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Colgate at Army
4 p.m.; ESPNU, North Carolina at Virginia
5 p.m.; ESPN2, National Lacrosse League, New York at Buffalo
MINOR LEAGUE BASKETBALL
8:30 p.m.; ESPNEWS, NBA G League, Western Conference Final, Agua Caliente at Rio Grande Valley
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
2 p.m.; WSET, UFC 273 Pre-Show
6 p.m.; ESPN Plus, UFC 273, Early Prelims
8 p.m.; ESPNm UFC 273 Prelims
10 p.m.; Pay-Per-View, UFC 273, Alexander Volkanovski vs. Chan Sung Jung
MOTORCYCLES
2 p.m.; Peacock, AMA Supercross, Qualifying
8 p.m.; CNBC, AMA Supercross
10 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, MotoAmerica Superbike, Circuit of The Americas (same-day tape)
NBA
6 p.m.; NBA TV, New Orleans at Memphis
8:30 p.m.; NBA TV, Golden State at San Antonio
NHL
3 p.m.; WSET, Washington at Pittsburgh
7 p.m.; NHL Network, Ottawa at N.Y. Rangers
RUGBY
Noon; NBC Sports Washington, Major League Rugby, Old Glory D.C. at Toronto
3 p.m.; CNBC, European Champions Cup, Stade Rochelais at Union Bordeaux-Begles (same-day tape)
SOCCER
7:30 a.m.; USA Network, Premier League, Manchester United at Everton (pre-match show at 7 a.m.)
10 a.m.; USA Network, Premier League, Chelsea at Southampton
10 a.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Brighton & Hove at Arsenal
10 a.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Leeds at Watford
12:30 p.m.; WSLS, Premier League, Tottenham at Aston Villa
3 p.m.; ESPN, Major League Soccer, New England at Miami
5:30 p.m.; WFXR, Women, International Friendly, U.S. vs. Uzbekistan (pregame show at 5 p.m.)
7:30 p.m.; WFXR, Major League Soccer, L.A. FC at L.A. Galaxy
SOFTBALL
11 a.m.; ACC Network Extra, Duke at Virginia, doubleheader
Noon; SEC Network, Mississippi at Kentucky
1 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Virginia Tech at Florida State
2 p.m.; SEC Network, Auburn at Arkansas
3 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Radford at Longwood, doubleheader
5 p.m.; ESPN, Alabama at Florida
TENNIS
1:30 p.m.; Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, Charleston Open Semifinals
TRACK AND FIELD
2:30 p.m.; WSLS, The Bermuda Games
WNBA
1:30 p.m.; ESPN2, WNBA Draft Preview
WOMEN'S LACROSSE
2 p.m.; ESPNU, North Carolina at Syracuse
WOMEN'S WATER POLO
10 a.m.; ESPN Plus, Marist at VMI
4 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Siena at VMI
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
8 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Athletes Unlimited, Team De La Cruz vs. Team Drews