AUTO RACING
9:30 a.m.; NBCSports.com, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Pennzoil 150, Practice and Qualifying, at Indianapolis
11:30 a.m.; NBCSports.com, NASCAR Cup Series, Verizon 200 at the Brickyard, Practice and Qualifying, at Indianapolis
2:30 p.m.; USA Network, IndyCar Series, Gallagher Grand Prix, at Indianapolis (pre-race show at 2 p.m.)
5:30 p.m.; USA Network, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Pennzoil 150 (pre-race show at 5 p.m.)
7 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NHRA Nationals, Qualifying, at Topeka, Kan. (same-day tape)
BASKETBALL
3:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Men's Exhibition, U.S. vs. Slovenia, at Malaga, Spain
6 p.m.; ESPNU, High School Girls, UA NEXT Elite 24, at Atlanta
7 p.m.; NBA TV, Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Red Carpet Show, at Springfield, Mass.
8 p.m.; ESPNU, High School Boys, UA NEXT Elite 24, at Atlanta
8 p.m.; NBA TV, Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony for Dwyane Wade, Tony Parker, Gregg Popovich, Dirk Nowitzki, Pau Gasol, Becky Hammon and others
BOXING
7:15 p.m; ESPN Plus, Navarrete-Valdez undercard, at Oxon Hill, Md.
9 p.m.; Showtime, IBF Bantamweight Championship, Emmanuel Rodriguez vs. Melvin Lopez, Super Lightweights, Gary Antuanne Russell vs. Kent Cruz, Welterweights, Travon Marshall vs. Gabriel Maestre
10 p.m.; ESPN, WBO Junior Lightweight Championship, Emanuel Navarrete vs. Oscar Valdez, Junior Welterweights, Lindolfo Delgado vs. Jair Valtierra, Heavyweights, Richard Torrez Jr. vs. Willie Jake Jr., at Glendale, Ariz.
CFL
7 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Calgary at B.C.
DISC
Noon; ESPN2, U.S. Open Ultimate Championships, Women's Final, San Francisco vs. Washington, at Aurora, Colo. (taped)
GOLF
7 a.m.; USA Network, LPGA Tour, AIG Women’s Open, Third Round, at Tadworth, England
1 p.m.; WWCW (CW5); LIV Golf League, Second Round, at Bedminster, N.J.
1 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, FedEx St. Jude Championship, Third Round, at Memphis, Tenn.
3 p.m.; WDBJ, PGA Tour, FedEx St. Jude Championship, Third Round
3 p.m.; Golf Channel, U.S. Women’s Amateur, Semifinals, at University Place, Wash.
4 p.m.; WZBJ (Ch. 24), PGA Tour, FedEx St. Jude Championship, Third Round
6 p.m.; Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Boeing Classic, Second Round, at Snoqualmie, Wash.
HOCKEY
1 p.m.; WDBJ, 3 Ice Playoffs, Team Murphy vs. Team Johnston, Team Patrick vs. Team Bourque, at Philadelphia
HORSE RACING
Noon; MASN, live races
1 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, live races, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
3 p.m.; WFXR, Fourstardave Handicap, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
5 p.m.; MASN2, live races
6 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
LACROSSE
7 p.m.; ESPN2, Premier Lacrosse League, Atlas vs. Waterdogs, at Denver
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.; MLB Network, Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, Game 1
4 p.m.; MLB Network, N.Y. Yankees at Miami
7 p.m.; MASN, Oakland at Washington
7 p.m.; WFXR, Atlanta at NY Mets, Game 2
9:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, MASN2, Baltimore at Seattle
10 p.m.; MASN, Baltimore at Seattle (Joined In Progress)
MISCELLANEOUS
5 p.m.; WSLS, "Chasing Gold: Paris 2024"
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
4 p.m.; ESPN, UFC Fight Night, Prelims, at Las Vegas
7 p.m.; ESPN, UFC Fight Night, Vicente Luque vs. Rafael dos Anjos
MOTORCYCLES
10 a.m.; Peacock, Pro Motocross Championship, Unadilla National, Qualifying, at New Berlin, N.Y.
1 p.m.; Peacock, Pro Motocross Championship, Unadilla National
3 p.m.; WSLS, Pro Motocross Championship, Unadilla National
NFL
1 p.m.; NFL Network, Preseason, Tennessee at Chicago
4 p.m.; WDBJ, NFL Network, Preseason: N.Y. Jets at Carolina
7 p.m.; WWCW (CW5), NFL Network, Preseason, Philadelphia at Baltimore
9 p.m.; NFL Network, Preseason, L.A. Chargers at L.A. Rams (Joined in Progress)
SOCCER
6:30 a.m.; WFXR, Women's World Cup, Quarterfinal, England vs. Colombia, at Sydney
7:30 a.m.; Peacock, Men, Premier League, Nottingham Forest at Arenal
10 a.m.; Peacock, Men, Premier League, West Ham at Bournemouth
10 a.m.; Peacock, Men, Premier League, Luton Town at Brighton
10 a.m.; Peacock, Men, Premier League, Fulham at Everton
10 a.m.; Peacock, Men, Premier League, Crystal Palace at Sheffield
12:30 p.m.; WSLS, Men, Premier League, Aston Villa at Newcastle
3 p.m.; WSET, Men, LaLiga, Real Madrid at Athletic Bilbao
7 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Men, Canadian Premier League, York at Forge
SOFTBALL
2 p.m.; ESPN, Little League Softball World Series, Semifinal, at Greenville, N.C.
2:30 p.m.; ESPN2, Athletes Unlimited, Team Alexander vs. Team Davidson, at Rosemont, Ill.
5 p.m.; ESPN2, Little League Softball World Series, Semifinal
TENNIS
12:30 p.m. and 6 p.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, Canadian Open, Semifinals
WOMEN’S RUGBY
9:55 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Sydney at Cronulla-Sutherland
11:45 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Gold Coast at Newcastle