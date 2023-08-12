AUTO RACING

9:30 a.m.; NBCSports.com, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Pennzoil 150, Practice and Qualifying, at Indianapolis

11:30 a.m.; NBCSports.com, NASCAR Cup Series, Verizon 200 at the Brickyard, Practice and Qualifying, at Indianapolis

2:30 p.m.; USA Network, IndyCar Series, Gallagher Grand Prix, at Indianapolis (pre-race show at 2 p.m.)

5:30 p.m.; USA Network, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Pennzoil 150 (pre-race show at 5 p.m.)

7 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NHRA Nationals, Qualifying, at Topeka, Kan. (same-day tape)

BASKETBALL

3:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Men's Exhibition, U.S. vs. Slovenia, at Malaga, Spain

6 p.m.; ESPNU, High School Girls, UA NEXT Elite 24, at Atlanta

7 p.m.; NBA TV, Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Red Carpet Show, at Springfield, Mass.

8 p.m.; ESPNU, High School Boys, UA NEXT Elite 24, at Atlanta

8 p.m.; NBA TV, Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony for Dwyane Wade, Tony Parker, Gregg Popovich, Dirk Nowitzki, Pau Gasol, Becky Hammon and others

BOXING

7:15 p.m; ESPN Plus, Navarrete-Valdez undercard, at Oxon Hill, Md.

9 p.m.; Showtime, IBF Bantamweight Championship, Emmanuel Rodriguez vs. Melvin Lopez, Super Lightweights, Gary Antuanne Russell vs. Kent Cruz, Welterweights, Travon Marshall vs. Gabriel Maestre

10 p.m.; ESPN, WBO Junior Lightweight Championship, Emanuel Navarrete vs. Oscar Valdez, Junior Welterweights, Lindolfo Delgado vs. Jair Valtierra, Heavyweights, Richard Torrez Jr. vs. Willie Jake Jr., at Glendale, Ariz.

CFL

7 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Calgary at B.C.

DISC

Noon; ESPN2, U.S. Open Ultimate Championships, Women's Final, San Francisco vs. Washington, at Aurora, Colo. (taped)

GOLF

7 a.m.; USA Network, LPGA Tour, AIG Women’s Open, Third Round, at Tadworth, England

1 p.m.; WWCW (CW5); LIV Golf League, Second Round, at Bedminster, N.J.

1 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, FedEx St. Jude Championship, Third Round, at Memphis, Tenn.

3 p.m.; WDBJ, PGA Tour, FedEx St. Jude Championship, Third Round

3 p.m.; Golf Channel, U.S. Women’s Amateur, Semifinals, at University Place, Wash.

4 p.m.; WZBJ (Ch. 24), PGA Tour, FedEx St. Jude Championship, Third Round

6 p.m.; Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Boeing Classic, Second Round, at Snoqualmie, Wash.

HOCKEY

1 p.m.; WDBJ, 3 Ice Playoffs, Team Murphy vs. Team Johnston, Team Patrick vs. Team Bourque, at Philadelphia

HORSE RACING

Noon; MASN, live races

1 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, live races, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

3 p.m.; WFXR, Fourstardave Handicap, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

5 p.m.; MASN2, live races

6 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

LACROSSE

7 p.m.; ESPN2, Premier Lacrosse League, Atlas vs. Waterdogs, at Denver

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.; MLB Network, Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, Game 1

4 p.m.; MLB Network, N.Y. Yankees at Miami

7 p.m.; MASN, Oakland at Washington

7 p.m.; WFXR, Atlanta at NY Mets, Game 2

9:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, MASN2, Baltimore at Seattle

10 p.m.; MASN, Baltimore at Seattle (Joined In Progress)

MISCELLANEOUS

5 p.m.; WSLS, "Chasing Gold: Paris 2024"

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

4 p.m.; ESPN, UFC Fight Night, Prelims, at Las Vegas

7 p.m.; ESPN, UFC Fight Night, Vicente Luque vs. Rafael dos Anjos

MOTORCYCLES

10 a.m.; Peacock, Pro Motocross Championship, Unadilla National, Qualifying, at New Berlin, N.Y.

1 p.m.; Peacock, Pro Motocross Championship, Unadilla National

3 p.m.; WSLS, Pro Motocross Championship, Unadilla National

NFL

1 p.m.; NFL Network, Preseason, Tennessee at Chicago

4 p.m.; WDBJ, NFL Network, Preseason: N.Y. Jets at Carolina

7 p.m.; WWCW (CW5), NFL Network, Preseason, Philadelphia at Baltimore

9 p.m.; NFL Network, Preseason, L.A. Chargers at L.A. Rams (Joined in Progress)

SOCCER

6:30 a.m.; WFXR, Women's World Cup, Quarterfinal, England vs. Colombia, at Sydney

7:30 a.m.; Peacock, Men, Premier League, Nottingham Forest at Arenal

10 a.m.; Peacock, Men, Premier League, West Ham at Bournemouth

10 a.m.; Peacock, Men, Premier League, Luton Town at Brighton

10 a.m.; Peacock, Men, Premier League, Fulham at Everton

10 a.m.; Peacock, Men, Premier League, Crystal Palace at Sheffield

12:30 p.m.; WSLS, Men, Premier League, Aston Villa at Newcastle

3 p.m.; WSET, Men, LaLiga, Real Madrid at Athletic Bilbao

7 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Men, Canadian Premier League, York at Forge

SOFTBALL

2 p.m.; ESPN, Little League Softball World Series, Semifinal, at Greenville, N.C.

2:30 p.m.; ESPN2, Athletes Unlimited, Team Alexander vs. Team Davidson, at Rosemont, Ill.

5 p.m.; ESPN2, Little League Softball World Series, Semifinal

TENNIS

12:30 p.m. and 6 p.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, Canadian Open, Semifinals

WOMEN’S RUGBY

9:55 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Sydney at Cronulla-Sutherland

11:45 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Gold Coast at Newcastle