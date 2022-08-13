 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sports TV listings for Saturday Aug. 13

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

1 a.m. (Sunday); Fox Sports 2, Collingwood at Sydney

AUTO RACING

Noon; CNBC, Monster Jam (taped)

3 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, Worldwide Express 250 for Carrier Appreciation, Qualifying, at Richmond

4:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NHRA Qualifying (taped)

5 p.m.; USA Network, NASCAR Cup Series, Federated Auto Parts 400, Practice and Qualifying, at Richmond

8 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Playoffs, Worldwide Express 250 for Carrier Appreciation (pre-race show at 7 p.m.)

2:30 a.m. (Sunday); CBS Sports Network, FIA Formula E World Championship, Hanna Bank Seoul E-Prix

BOXING

6:40 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Lopez-Campa Undercard

10 p.m.; ESPN, Junior Welterweights, Teofimo Lopez vs. Pedro Campa

CFL

7 p.m.; ESPN2, British Columbia at Calgary

GOLF

8 a.m.; Golf Channel, DP World Tour/LPGA Tour, ISPS Handa World Invitational, Third Round

1 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, FedEx St. Jude Championship, Third Round

3 p.m.; Golf Channel, U.S. Women's Amateur, Semifinals

3 p.m.; Peacock, PGA Tour, FedEx St. Jude Championship, Third Round

4 p.m.; WSLS, PGA Tour, FedEx St. Jude Championship, Third Round

6 p.m.; Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Boeing Classic, Second Round

9 p.m.; Golf Channel, Korn Ferry Tour, Pinnacle Bank Championship, Third Round (same-day tape)

HOCKEY 

2 p.m.; NHL Network, World Junior Championship, U.S. vs. Austria

6 p.m.; NHL Network, World Junior Championship, Czechia vs. Canada

10 p.m.; NHL Network, World Junior Championship, Switzerland vs. Germany

HORSE RACING

Noon; MASN, live races

12:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, live races

3 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races

5 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races

6 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, live races

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.; MLB Network, Atlanta at Miami (Game 1)

3 p.m.; MLB Network, Cleveland at Toronto

4 p.m.; MASN2, Baltimore at Tampa Bay

7 p.m.; WFXR, N.Y. Yankees at Boston

7 p.m.; MASN, San Diego at Washington

10 p.m.; MLB Network, Minnesota at L.A. Angels (Joined in Progress)

MEN'S BASKETBALL

6 p.m.; SEC Network, Carleton vs. Kentucky, at Nassau, Bahamas

MISCELLANEOUS

2:30 p.m.; WZBJ (Channel 24), "CBS Sports Special: Stories from the James Beard Awards"

3:30 p.m.; WZBJ (Channel 24), "Beyond Limits: Name, Image and Likeness"

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

2 p.m.; ESPN, Professional Fighters League Playoffs

4:30 p.m.; ESPN, UFC Fight Night Prelims

7 p.m.; ESPN, UFC Fight Night, Marlon Vera vs. Dominick Cruz

NFL

Noon; NBC Sports Washington, Carolina-Washington pregame show

1 p.m.; WSLS, WDBJ, NBC Sports Washington, Preseason, Carolina at Washington (Carolina telecast on WDBJ, Washington telecast on the other two)

1 p.m.; NFL Network, Preseason, Kansas City at Chicago

4 p.m.; NFL Network, Preseason, Indianapolis at Buffalo

7 p.m.; WWCW (CW5), NFL Network, Preseason, Seattle at Pittsburgh

9 p.m.; NFL Network, Preseason, Dallas at Denver

1 a.m. (Sunday); NFL Network, Preseason, L.A. Rams at L.A. Chargers (delayed tape)

PICKLEBALL

4 p.m.; WDBJ, Sketchers Summer Pickleball Championships, Women's and Men's Doubles

SOCCER

7:30 a.m.; USA Network, Premier League, Everton at Aston Villa

10 a.m.; USA Newtork, Premier League, Bournemouth at Manchester City

10 a.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Leeds at Southampton

10 a.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Leicester at Arsenal

10 a.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Newcastle at Brighton & Hove

10 a.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Fulham at Wolverhampton

12:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Serie A, Udinese at Milan

12:30 p.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Manchester United at Brentford

1 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Women, FIFA U-20 World Cup, Germany vs. New Zealand

2:30 p.m.; WSET, La Liga, Rayo Vallecano at Barcelona

3 p.m.; ESPN2, Special Olympics, Unified Cup Finals, at Detroit (taped)

7:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Major League Soccer, D.C. at New England

10 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Women, FIFA U-20 World Cup, Costa Rica vs. Spain

SOFTBALL

1 p.m.; ESPN2, Little League World Series

4 p.m.; ESPN2, Little League World Series

6 p.m.; ESPNU, Athletes Unlimited, Team Chidester vs. Team McCleney

8:30 p.m.; ESPNU, Athletes Unlimited, Team Jaquish vs. Team Mulipola

TENNIS

1 p.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, National Bank Open, Semifinals

3 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, USTA Billie Jean King Girls 18-U National Championships, Semifinals

6 p.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, National Bank Open, Semifinals

TRACK AND FIELD

1 p.m.; CNBC, Diamond League, at Monaco (taped)

WOMEN'S LACROSSE 

1 p.m.; ESPNU, Athletes Unlimited, Team Glynn vs. Team Apuzzo

3:30 p.m.; ESPNU, Athletes Unlimited, Team Johansen vs. Team Moreno

