Sports TV listings for Saturday Aug. 13

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
1 a.m. (Sunday); Fox Sports 2, Collingwood at Sydney
AUTO RACING
Noon; CNBC, Monster Jam (taped)
3 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, Worldwide Express 250 for Carrier Appreciation, Qualifying, at Richmond
4:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NHRA Qualifying (taped)
5 p.m.; USA Network, NASCAR Cup Series, Federated Auto Parts 400, Practice and Qualifying, at Richmond
8 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Playoffs, Worldwide Express 250 for Carrier Appreciation (pre-race show at 7 p.m.)
2:30 a.m. (Sunday); CBS Sports Network, FIA Formula E World Championship, Hanna Bank Seoul E-Prix
BOXING
6:40 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Lopez-Campa Undercard
10 p.m.; ESPN, Junior Welterweights, Teofimo Lopez vs. Pedro Campa
CFL
7 p.m.; ESPN2, British Columbia at Calgary
GOLF
8 a.m.; Golf Channel, DP World Tour/LPGA Tour, ISPS Handa World Invitational, Third Round
1 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, FedEx St. Jude Championship, Third Round
3 p.m.; Golf Channel, U.S. Women's Amateur, Semifinals
3 p.m.; Peacock, PGA Tour, FedEx St. Jude Championship, Third Round
4 p.m.; WSLS, PGA Tour, FedEx St. Jude Championship, Third Round
6 p.m.; Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Boeing Classic, Second Round
9 p.m.; Golf Channel, Korn Ferry Tour, Pinnacle Bank Championship, Third Round (same-day tape)
HOCKEY
2 p.m.; NHL Network, World Junior Championship, U.S. vs. Austria
6 p.m.; NHL Network, World Junior Championship, Czechia vs. Canada
10 p.m.; NHL Network, World Junior Championship, Switzerland vs. Germany
HORSE RACING
Noon; MASN, live races
12:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, live races
3 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races
5 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races
6 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, live races
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.; MLB Network, Atlanta at Miami (Game 1)
3 p.m.; MLB Network, Cleveland at Toronto
4 p.m.; MASN2, Baltimore at Tampa Bay
7 p.m.; WFXR, N.Y. Yankees at Boston
7 p.m.; MASN, San Diego at Washington
10 p.m.; MLB Network, Minnesota at L.A. Angels (Joined in Progress)
MEN'S BASKETBALL
6 p.m.; SEC Network, Carleton vs. Kentucky, at Nassau, Bahamas
MISCELLANEOUS
2:30 p.m.; WZBJ (Channel 24), "CBS Sports Special: Stories from the James Beard Awards"
3:30 p.m.; WZBJ (Channel 24), "Beyond Limits: Name, Image and Likeness"
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
2 p.m.; ESPN, Professional Fighters League Playoffs
4:30 p.m.; ESPN, UFC Fight Night Prelims
7 p.m.; ESPN, UFC Fight Night, Marlon Vera vs. Dominick Cruz
NFL
Noon; NBC Sports Washington, Carolina-Washington pregame show
1 p.m.; WSLS, WDBJ, NBC Sports Washington, Preseason, Carolina at Washington (Carolina telecast on WDBJ, Washington telecast on the other two)
1 p.m.; NFL Network, Preseason, Kansas City at Chicago
4 p.m.; NFL Network, Preseason, Indianapolis at Buffalo
7 p.m.; WWCW (CW5), NFL Network, Preseason, Seattle at Pittsburgh
9 p.m.; NFL Network, Preseason, Dallas at Denver
1 a.m. (Sunday); NFL Network, Preseason, L.A. Rams at L.A. Chargers (delayed tape)
PICKLEBALL
4 p.m.; WDBJ, Sketchers Summer Pickleball Championships, Women's and Men's Doubles
SOCCER
7:30 a.m.; USA Network, Premier League, Everton at Aston Villa
10 a.m.; USA Newtork, Premier League, Bournemouth at Manchester City
10 a.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Leeds at Southampton
10 a.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Leicester at Arsenal
10 a.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Newcastle at Brighton & Hove
10 a.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Fulham at Wolverhampton
12:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Serie A, Udinese at Milan
12:30 p.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Manchester United at Brentford
1 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Women, FIFA U-20 World Cup, Germany vs. New Zealand
2:30 p.m.; WSET, La Liga, Rayo Vallecano at Barcelona
3 p.m.; ESPN2, Special Olympics, Unified Cup Finals, at Detroit (taped)
7:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Major League Soccer, D.C. at New England
10 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Women, FIFA U-20 World Cup, Costa Rica vs. Spain
SOFTBALL
1 p.m.; ESPN2, Little League World Series
4 p.m.; ESPN2, Little League World Series
6 p.m.; ESPNU, Athletes Unlimited, Team Chidester vs. Team McCleney
8:30 p.m.; ESPNU, Athletes Unlimited, Team Jaquish vs. Team Mulipola
TENNIS
1 p.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, National Bank Open, Semifinals
3 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, USTA Billie Jean King Girls 18-U National Championships, Semifinals
6 p.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, National Bank Open, Semifinals
TRACK AND FIELD
1 p.m.; CNBC, Diamond League, at Monaco (taped)
WOMEN'S LACROSSE
1 p.m.; ESPNU, Athletes Unlimited, Team Glynn vs. Team Apuzzo
3:30 p.m.; ESPNU, Athletes Unlimited, Team Johansen vs. Team Moreno