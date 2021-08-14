Sports TV listings for Saturday Aug. 14

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
Midnight; Fox Sports 2, Adelaide at Melbourne
3 a.m. (Sunday); Fox Sports 2, West Coast at Fremantle
AUTO RACING
7:30 a.m.; CBS Sports Network, FIA Formula E, Berlin E-Prix
10 a.m.; NBCSports.com, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard, Qualifying, at Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course
11 a.m.; NBCSports.com, NASCAR Cup Series, Practice, at Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course
1 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, IndyCar Series, Big Machine Spiked Coolers Grand Prix, at Indianapolis
4 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard (pre-race show at 3:30 p.m.)
BOXING
10 p.m.; ESPN, WBA Super Flyweight Championship, Joshua Franco vs. Andrew Moloney, at Tulsa, Okla.
10 p.m.; Showtime, WBO Bantamweight Championship: Guillermo Rigondeaux vs. John Riel Casimero, WBA Interim Bantamweight Championship: Gary Russell vs. Emmanuel Rodriguez, Bantamweights: Rau'shee Warren vs. Damien Vazquez, at Carson, Calif.
CFL
10 p.m.; ESPNEWS, Hamilton at Saskatchewan
GOLF
9 a.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Women's Scottish Open, Third Round
1 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Wyndham Championship, Third Round, at Greensboro, N.C.
3 p.m.; WDBJ, PGA Tour, Wyndham Championship, Third Round
3 p.m.; Golf Channel, U.S. Men's Amateur, Semifinals, at Oakmont, Pa.
4 p.m.; Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Shaw Charity Classic, Second Round, at Alberta, Canada
4 p.m.; WSLS, U.S. Men's Amateur, Semifinals
6 p.m.; Golf Channel, Korn Ferry Tour, Pinnacle Bank Championship, Third Round, at Omaha, Neb.
1 a.m. (Sunday); Golf Channel, European Tour, Cazoo Classic, Third Round, at Kent, England (delayed tape)
HORSE RACING
Noon; NBC Sports Washington, MASN, live races
1 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races, at Saratoga
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
10 a.m.; ESPN, Little League World Series, Midwest Regional Final, at Whitestown, Ind.
Noon; ESPN, Little League World Series, New England Regional Final, at Bristol, Conn.
2 p.m.; WSET, Little League World Series, West Regional Final, at San Bernardino, Calif.
4 p.m.; ESPN, Little League World Series, Great Lakes Regional Final, at Whitestown, Ind.
6 p.m.; ESPN, Little League World Series, Mid-Atlantic Regional Final, at Bristol, Conn.
8 p.m.; ESPN, Little League World Series, Northwest Regional Final, at San Bernardino, Calif.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
4 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Cincinnati at Philadelphia
4 p.m.; MASN, Baltimore at Boston
6 p.m.; MASN2, Atlanta at Washington
7 p.m.; MLB Network, L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets
MEN'S BASKETBALL
1 p.m.; WDBJ, Big3 Week 7, at Las Vegas
MEN'S LACROSSE
4:15 p.m.; Peacock, Premier Lacrosse League, Atlas vs. Waterdogs, at Albany, N.Y.
7 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premier Lacrosse League, Cannons vs. Chrome
MISCELLANEOUS
7 a.m.; SEC Network, "Marty & McGee"
MOTORCYCLES
2 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, MotoAmerica Superbike, at Wampum, Pa.
9 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, AMA Motocross, Unadilla National, 450 Moto 2, at New Berlin, N.Y. (same-day tape)
NBA
3 p.m.; NBA TV, Las Vegas Summer League, Denver vs. Dallas
4 p.m.; ESPN2, Las Vegas Summer League, Atlanta vs. Miami
5 p.m.; NBA TV, Las Vegas Summer League, Philadelphia vs. Boston
6 p.m.; ESPN2, Las Vegas Summer League, Indiana vs. Oklahoma City
7 p.m.; NBA TV, Las Vegas Summer League, Charlotte vs. Toronto
8 p.m.; ESPN2, Las Vegas Summer League, Cleveland vs. New York
9 p.m.; NBA TV, Las Vegas Summer League, Portland vs. Phoenix
10 p.m.; ESPN2, Las Vegas Summer League, Detroit vs. L.A. Lakers
NFL
1 p.m.; NFL Network, Preseason, Miami at Chicago
4 p.m.; NFL Network, Preseason, Denver at Minnesota
7 p.m.; WWCW (CW5), Preseason, New Orleans at Baltimore
7 p.m.; NFL Network, Preseason, Cleveland at Jacksonville
10 p.m.; NFL Network, L.A. Chargers at L.A. Rams
1 a.m. (Sunday); NFL Network, Preseason, Kansas City at San Francisco
4 a.m. (Sunday); NFL Network, Preseason, Seattle at Las Vegas
RODEO
8 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, PBR Tour, Bad Boy Mowers Mowdown, at Little Rock, Ark.
SOCCER
7:25 a.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Leeds at Manchester United
9:55 a.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Southampton at Everton
10 a.m.; USA Network, Premier League, Wolverhampton at Leicester City
10 a.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Brighton & Hove at Burnley
10 a.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Crystal Palace at Chelsea
10 a.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Aston Villa at Watford
12:30 p.m.; WSLS, Premier League, Liverpool at Norwich City
6 p.m.; WFXR, Major League Soccer, L.A. Galaxy at Minnesota (pregame show at 5:30 p.m.)
10 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Coppa Italia, First Round (same-day tape)
10 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Liga MX, Pachuca at Monterrey
SURFING
8:30 a.m.; Fox Sports 2, World Surf League Championship Tour, Corona Open Mexico
TENNIS
1 p.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, National Bank Open, semifinals, at Montreal and Toronto
6 p.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, National Bank Open, semifinals
WOMEN'S LACROSSE
Noon; Fox Sports 1, Athletes Unlimited, Team Arsenault vs. Team Glynn, at Boyds, Md.