 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sports TV listings for Saturday Aug. 14
0 comments

Sports TV listings for Saturday Aug. 14

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
tv listings image
Mark Shaver

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

Midnight; Fox Sports 2, Adelaide at Melbourne

3 a.m. (Sunday); Fox Sports 2, West Coast at Fremantle

AUTO RACING

7:30 a.m.; CBS Sports Network, FIA Formula E, Berlin E-Prix

10 a.m.; NBCSports.com, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard, Qualifying, at Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course

11 a.m.; NBCSports.com, NASCAR Cup Series, Practice, at Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course

1 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, IndyCar Series, Big Machine Spiked Coolers Grand Prix, at Indianapolis

4 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard (pre-race show at 3:30 p.m.)

BOXING

10 p.m.; ESPN, WBA Super Flyweight Championship, Joshua Franco vs. Andrew Moloney, at Tulsa, Okla.

10 p.m.; Showtime, WBO Bantamweight Championship: Guillermo Rigondeaux vs. John Riel Casimero, WBA Interim Bantamweight Championship: Gary Russell vs. Emmanuel Rodriguez, Bantamweights: Rau'shee Warren vs. Damien Vazquez, at Carson, Calif.

CFL

10 p.m.; ESPNEWS, Hamilton at Saskatchewan

GOLF

9 a.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Women's Scottish Open, Third Round

1 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Wyndham Championship, Third Round, at Greensboro, N.C.

3 p.m.; WDBJ, PGA Tour, Wyndham Championship, Third Round

3 p.m.; Golf Channel, U.S. Men's Amateur, Semifinals, at Oakmont, Pa.

4 p.m.; Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Shaw Charity Classic, Second Round, at Alberta, Canada

4 p.m.; WSLS, U.S. Men's Amateur, Semifinals

6 p.m.; Golf Channel, Korn Ferry Tour, Pinnacle Bank Championship, Third Round, at Omaha, Neb.

1 a.m. (Sunday); Golf Channel, European Tour, Cazoo Classic, Third Round, at Kent, England (delayed tape)

HORSE RACING

Noon; NBC Sports Washington, MASN, live races

1 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races, at Saratoga 

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

10 a.m.; ESPN, Little League World Series, Midwest Regional Final, at Whitestown, Ind.

Noon; ESPN, Little League World Series, New England Regional Final, at Bristol, Conn.

2 p.m.; WSET, Little League World Series, West Regional Final, at San Bernardino, Calif.

4 p.m.; ESPN, Little League World Series, Great Lakes Regional Final, at Whitestown, Ind.

6 p.m.; ESPN, Little League World Series, Mid-Atlantic Regional Final, at Bristol, Conn.

8 p.m.; ESPN, Little League World Series, Northwest Regional Final, at San Bernardino, Calif.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

4 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Cincinnati at Philadelphia

4 p.m.; MASN, Baltimore at Boston

6 p.m.; MASN2, Atlanta at Washington

7 p.m.; MLB Network, L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets

MEN'S BASKETBALL

1 p.m.; WDBJ, Big3 Week 7, at Las Vegas

MEN'S LACROSSE

4:15 p.m.; Peacock, Premier Lacrosse League, Atlas vs. Waterdogs, at Albany, N.Y.

7 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premier Lacrosse League, Cannons vs. Chrome

MISCELLANEOUS

7 a.m.; SEC Network, "Marty & McGee"

MOTORCYCLES

2 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, MotoAmerica Superbike, at Wampum, Pa.

9 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, AMA Motocross, Unadilla National, 450 Moto 2, at New Berlin, N.Y. (same-day tape)

NBA

3 p.m.; NBA TV, Las Vegas Summer League, Denver vs. Dallas

4 p.m.; ESPN2, Las Vegas Summer League, Atlanta vs. Miami

5 p.m.; NBA TV, Las Vegas Summer League, Philadelphia vs. Boston

6 p.m.; ESPN2, Las Vegas Summer League, Indiana vs. Oklahoma City

7 p.m.; NBA TV, Las Vegas Summer League, Charlotte vs. Toronto

8 p.m.; ESPN2, Las Vegas Summer League, Cleveland vs. New York

9 p.m.; NBA TV, Las Vegas Summer League, Portland vs. Phoenix

10 p.m.; ESPN2, Las Vegas Summer League, Detroit vs. L.A. Lakers

NFL

1 p.m.; NFL Network, Preseason, Miami at Chicago

4 p.m.; NFL Network, Preseason, Denver at Minnesota

7 p.m.; WWCW (CW5), Preseason, New Orleans at Baltimore

7 p.m.; NFL Network, Preseason, Cleveland at Jacksonville

10 p.m.; NFL Network, L.A. Chargers at L.A. Rams

1 a.m. (Sunday); NFL Network, Preseason, Kansas City at San Francisco

4 a.m. (Sunday); NFL Network, Preseason, Seattle at Las Vegas

RODEO

8 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, PBR Tour, Bad Boy Mowers Mowdown, at Little Rock, Ark.

SOCCER

7:25 a.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Leeds at Manchester United

9:55 a.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Southampton at Everton

10 a.m.; USA Network, Premier League, Wolverhampton at Leicester City

10 a.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Brighton & Hove at Burnley

10 a.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Crystal Palace at Chelsea

10 a.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Aston Villa at Watford

12:30 p.m.; WSLS, Premier League, Liverpool at Norwich City

6 p.m.; WFXR, Major League Soccer, L.A. Galaxy at Minnesota (pregame show at 5:30 p.m.)

10 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Coppa Italia, First Round (same-day tape)

10 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Liga MX, Pachuca at Monterrey

SURFING

8:30 a.m.; Fox Sports 2, World Surf League Championship Tour, Corona Open Mexico

TENNIS

1 p.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, National Bank Open, semifinals, at Montreal and Toronto

6 p.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, National Bank Open, semifinals

WOMEN'S LACROSSE

Noon; Fox Sports 1, Athletes Unlimited, Team Arsenault vs. Team Glynn, at Boyds, Md.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert