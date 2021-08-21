 Skip to main content
Sports TV listings for Saturday Aug. 21
Mark Shaver

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

2:30 a.m. (Sunday); Fox Sports 2, North Melbourne at Adelaide

AUTO RACING

1:15 p.m.; Peacock, IndyCar Series, Bommarito Automotive Group 500, Practice, at Madison, Ill.

3:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Xfinity Series, New Holland 250, at Brooklyn, Mich. (pre-race show at 3 p.m.)

5 p.m.; Peacock, IndyCar Series, Bommarito Automotive Group 500, Qualifying

6:30 p.m.; Peacock; Indy Lights 2

8:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, IndyCar Series, Bommarito Automotive Group 500

BOXING

3:30 p.m.; WFXR, Pacquiao-Ugas Undercard Bouts, at Las Vegas

9 p.m.; Pay-Per-View, WBA Super Welterweight Championship, Manny Pacquiao vs. Yordenis Ugas

CFL

4 p.m.; ESPN2, Winnipeg at Toronto

CORNHOLE

6 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, American Cornhole League Pro Shootout, at Des Moines, Iowa

GOLF

6 a.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, AIG Women's Open, Third Round, at Carnoustie, Scotland

1 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Northern Trust, Third Round, at Jersey City, N.J.

3 p.m.; WDBJ, PGA Tour, Northern Trust, Third Round

5 p.m.; Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Boeing Classic, Second Round, at Snoqualmie, Wash.

7 p.m.; Golf Channel, Korn Ferry Tour, Boise Open, Third Round

4 a.m. (Sunday); Golf Channel, European Tour, D+D Real Czech Masters, Third Round, at Prague (taped)

HORSE RACING

Noon; NBC Sports Washington, MASN, live races

2 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races 

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.; ESPN, Little League World Series, Elimination Game, Tennessee vs. New Hampshire, at Williamsport, Pa.

3 p.m.; WSET, Little League World Series, Elimination Game, Connecticut vs. New Jersey

6 p.m.; ESPN, Little League World Series, Elimination Game

8 p.m.; ESPN, Little League World Series, Elimination Game

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees

4 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers

4 p.m.; MASN, Washington at Milwaukee

7 p.m.; MASN2, Atlanta at Baltimore

7 p.m.; MLB Network, Texas at Boston

10 p.m.; MLB Network, Philadelphia at San Diego (joined in progress)

MEN'S BASKETBALL

1 p.m.; WDBJ, Big3 Week 8, at Las Vegas

MEN'S LACROSSE 

2:30 p.m.; WSLS, Premier Lacrosse League, Playoffs, Cannons vs. Atlas, at Sandy, Utah

6 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premier Lacrosse League, Playoffs, Whipsnakes vs. Redwoods, at Sandy, Utah

MISCELLANEOUS

7 a.m.; SEC Network, "Marty & McGee"

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

7 p.m.; ESPN2, UFC Fight Night Prelims, at Las Vegas

10 p.m.; ESPN, UFC Fight Night, Jared Cannonier vs. Kelvin Gastelum

MOTORCYCLES

11 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, AMA Motocross, Budds Creek National, 250 Moto, at Mechanicsville, Md. (same-day tape)

Midnight; NBC Sports Network, AMA Motocross, Budds Creek National, 450 Moto 2 (delayed tape)

NFL 

1 p.m.; NFL Network, Preseason, Buffalo at Chicago

4:25 p.m.; NFL Network, Preseason, N.Y. Jets at Green Bay

7 p.m.; WDBJ, Preseason, Baltimore at Charlotte (Baltimore-oriented telecast airs on tape at midnight on WWCW)

7:30 p.m.; WWCW (CW5), NFL Network, Preseason, Detroit at Pittsburgh

10 p.m.; NFL Network, Preseason, Las Vegas at L.A. Rams

1 a.m. (Sunday); NFL Network, Preseason, Tennessee at Tampa Bay (delayed tape)

4 a.m. (Sunday); NFL Network, Preseason, Atlanta at Miami (delayed tape)

RODEO

8 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, PBR Tour, Ariat Music City Knockout, at Nashville, Tenn.

SAILING

7 a.m.; CBS Sports Network, Denmark Sail Grand Prix

SOCCER

7:30 a.m.: Peacock, Premier League, Burnley at Liverpool

9:30 a.m.; Fox Sports 1, FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup, U.S. vs. Japan, at Moscow

10 a.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Newcastle at Aston Villa

10 a.m.; USA Network, Premier League, Norwich City at Manchester City

10 a.m.: Peacock, Premier League, Everton at Leeds

10 a.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Brentford at Crystal Palace

12:25 p.m.; WSET, Bundesliga, Borussia Mönchengladbach at Bayer Leverkusen

12:30 p.m.; WSLS, Premier League, Watford at Brighton & Hove Albion

3:30 p.m.; ESPN Major League Soccer, Sporting K.C. at Minnesota

5:30 p.m.; WFXR, Major League Soccer, Seattle at Columbus 

7:30 p.m.; ESPNU, Women's International Champions Cup, Third Place Game, Houston vs. Barcelona, at Portland, Ore.

8 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Major League Soccer, Atlanta at D.C.

8 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Major League Soccer, New York City FC at N.Y. Red Bulls

10 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Women's Cup, Final, Bayern Munich at Louisville (same-day tape)

10 p.m.; ESPN2, Women's International Champions Cup, Final, Lyon at Portland

TENNIS

11 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, Western & Southern Open, singles and doubles semifinals, at Cincinnati

6 p.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, Western & Southern Open, men's singles semifinal and women's doubles final

TRACK AND FIELD

4 p.m.; Peacock, Prefontaine Classic, at Eugene, Ore.

4:30 p.m.; WSLS, Prefontaine Classic

1 a.m. (Sunday); NBC Sports Network, World Under-20 Championships, at Nairobi, Kenya (delayed tape)

WNBA

Noon; ESPN2, Phoenix at Atlanta

8 p.m.; NBA TV, Minnesota at Chicago

WOMEN'S LACROSSE

Noon; Fox Sports 2, Athletes Unlimited, Team Cummings vs. Team Glynn, at Boyds, Md.

