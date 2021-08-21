Sports TV listings for Saturday Aug. 21

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
2:30 a.m. (Sunday); Fox Sports 2, North Melbourne at Adelaide
AUTO RACING
1:15 p.m.; Peacock, IndyCar Series, Bommarito Automotive Group 500, Practice, at Madison, Ill.
3:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Xfinity Series, New Holland 250, at Brooklyn, Mich. (pre-race show at 3 p.m.)
5 p.m.; Peacock, IndyCar Series, Bommarito Automotive Group 500, Qualifying
6:30 p.m.; Peacock; Indy Lights 2
8:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, IndyCar Series, Bommarito Automotive Group 500
BOXING
3:30 p.m.; WFXR, Pacquiao-Ugas Undercard Bouts, at Las Vegas
9 p.m.; Pay-Per-View, WBA Super Welterweight Championship, Manny Pacquiao vs. Yordenis Ugas
CFL
4 p.m.; ESPN2, Winnipeg at Toronto
CORNHOLE
6 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, American Cornhole League Pro Shootout, at Des Moines, Iowa
GOLF
6 a.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, AIG Women's Open, Third Round, at Carnoustie, Scotland
1 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Northern Trust, Third Round, at Jersey City, N.J.
3 p.m.; WDBJ, PGA Tour, Northern Trust, Third Round
5 p.m.; Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Boeing Classic, Second Round, at Snoqualmie, Wash.
7 p.m.; Golf Channel, Korn Ferry Tour, Boise Open, Third Round
4 a.m. (Sunday); Golf Channel, European Tour, D+D Real Czech Masters, Third Round, at Prague (taped)
HORSE RACING
Noon; NBC Sports Washington, MASN, live races
2 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.; ESPN, Little League World Series, Elimination Game, Tennessee vs. New Hampshire, at Williamsport, Pa.
3 p.m.; WSET, Little League World Series, Elimination Game, Connecticut vs. New Jersey
6 p.m.; ESPN, Little League World Series, Elimination Game
8 p.m.; ESPN, Little League World Series, Elimination Game
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees
4 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers
4 p.m.; MASN, Washington at Milwaukee
7 p.m.; MASN2, Atlanta at Baltimore
7 p.m.; MLB Network, Texas at Boston
10 p.m.; MLB Network, Philadelphia at San Diego (joined in progress)
MEN'S BASKETBALL
1 p.m.; WDBJ, Big3 Week 8, at Las Vegas
MEN'S LACROSSE
2:30 p.m.; WSLS, Premier Lacrosse League, Playoffs, Cannons vs. Atlas, at Sandy, Utah
6 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premier Lacrosse League, Playoffs, Whipsnakes vs. Redwoods, at Sandy, Utah
MISCELLANEOUS
7 a.m.; SEC Network, "Marty & McGee"
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
7 p.m.; ESPN2, UFC Fight Night Prelims, at Las Vegas
10 p.m.; ESPN, UFC Fight Night, Jared Cannonier vs. Kelvin Gastelum
MOTORCYCLES
11 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, AMA Motocross, Budds Creek National, 250 Moto, at Mechanicsville, Md. (same-day tape)
Midnight; NBC Sports Network, AMA Motocross, Budds Creek National, 450 Moto 2 (delayed tape)
NFL
1 p.m.; NFL Network, Preseason, Buffalo at Chicago
4:25 p.m.; NFL Network, Preseason, N.Y. Jets at Green Bay
7 p.m.; WDBJ, Preseason, Baltimore at Charlotte (Baltimore-oriented telecast airs on tape at midnight on WWCW)
7:30 p.m.; WWCW (CW5), NFL Network, Preseason, Detroit at Pittsburgh
10 p.m.; NFL Network, Preseason, Las Vegas at L.A. Rams
1 a.m. (Sunday); NFL Network, Preseason, Tennessee at Tampa Bay (delayed tape)
4 a.m. (Sunday); NFL Network, Preseason, Atlanta at Miami (delayed tape)
RODEO
8 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, PBR Tour, Ariat Music City Knockout, at Nashville, Tenn.
SAILING
7 a.m.; CBS Sports Network, Denmark Sail Grand Prix
SOCCER
7:30 a.m.: Peacock, Premier League, Burnley at Liverpool
9:30 a.m.; Fox Sports 1, FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup, U.S. vs. Japan, at Moscow
10 a.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Newcastle at Aston Villa
10 a.m.; USA Network, Premier League, Norwich City at Manchester City
10 a.m.: Peacock, Premier League, Everton at Leeds
10 a.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Brentford at Crystal Palace
12:25 p.m.; WSET, Bundesliga, Borussia Mönchengladbach at Bayer Leverkusen
12:30 p.m.; WSLS, Premier League, Watford at Brighton & Hove Albion
3:30 p.m.; ESPN Major League Soccer, Sporting K.C. at Minnesota
5:30 p.m.; WFXR, Major League Soccer, Seattle at Columbus
7:30 p.m.; ESPNU, Women's International Champions Cup, Third Place Game, Houston vs. Barcelona, at Portland, Ore.
8 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Major League Soccer, Atlanta at D.C.
8 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Major League Soccer, New York City FC at N.Y. Red Bulls
10 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Women's Cup, Final, Bayern Munich at Louisville (same-day tape)
10 p.m.; ESPN2, Women's International Champions Cup, Final, Lyon at Portland
TENNIS
11 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, Western & Southern Open, singles and doubles semifinals, at Cincinnati
6 p.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, Western & Southern Open, men's singles semifinal and women's doubles final
TRACK AND FIELD
4 p.m.; Peacock, Prefontaine Classic, at Eugene, Ore.
4:30 p.m.; WSLS, Prefontaine Classic
1 a.m. (Sunday); NBC Sports Network, World Under-20 Championships, at Nairobi, Kenya (delayed tape)
WNBA
Noon; ESPN2, Phoenix at Atlanta
8 p.m.; NBA TV, Minnesota at Chicago
WOMEN'S LACROSSE
Noon; Fox Sports 2, Athletes Unlimited, Team Cummings vs. Team Glynn, at Boyds, Md.