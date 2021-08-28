Sports TV listings for Saturday Aug. 28

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
1 a.m. (Sunday); Fox Sports 2, Essendon at Western
AUTO RACING
8:55 a.m.; ESPN2, Formula One, Belgian Grand Prix, Qualifying
1 p.m.; WDBJ, Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series (taped)
5 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, "Chase," Dale Earnhardt Jr. interview with Chase Elliott
6 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Cup pre-race show
9 p.m.; WSLS, NASCAR Cup Series, Coke Zero Sugar 400 (joined in progress)
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
9 a.m.; ESPN, "College GameDay"
1 p.m.; WFXR, Nebraska at Illinois
1:30 p.m.; ESPN2, "Trevor Matich's College Football Tour"
2 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, UConn at Fresno St.
2:30 p.m.; WDBJ, "The Drive to Atlanta"
3:30 p.m.; ESPN, Hawaii at UCLA
7 p.m.; ESPN, N.C. Central vs. Alcorn St.
10 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, S. Utah at San Jose St.
CYCLING
9 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Vuelta a Espana, Stage 14 (same-day tape)
GOLF
6 a.m.; Golf Channel, Women, Curtis Cup, continuation of coverage of Final Round
10:30 a.m.; Golf Channel, European Tour, Omega European Masters, Third Round
Noon; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, BMW Championship, Third Round
2 p.m.; WDBJ, "Course Record with Michael Breed"
3 p.m.; Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Ally Challenge, Second Round
3 p.m.; WSLS, PGA Tour, BMW Championship, Third Round
5 p.m.; Golf Channel, Korn Ferry Tour, Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, Third Round
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Noon; WWCW (CW5), Martinsburg (W.Va.) at Salem (taped)
Noon; ESPN, St. Frances Academy (Md.) at St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.)
3 p.m.; ESPN2, Oakland (Tenn.) at Madison-Ridgeland Academy (Miss.)
6 p.m.; ESPN2, Pace Academy (Ga.) at Rabun County (Ga.)
9 p.m.; ESPNU, Bridgeland (Texas) at Klein Cain (Texas)
HORSE RACING
11:30 a.m.; Fox Sports 1, live races, at Saratoga
Noon; NBC Sports Washington, MASN, live races
3 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races, at Saratoga
5 p.m.; WFXR, Travers Stakes, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
6:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races, at Saratoga
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
12:30 p.m.; WSET, Little League World Series, Tom Seaver Bracket Final, Ohio vs. South Dakota
3:30 p.m.; WSET, Little League World Series, Hank Aaron Bracket Final, Michigan vs. Hawaii
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
4 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Boston at Cleveland
6 p.m.; MLB Network, Arizona at Philadelphia
7 p.m.; MASN, Washington at N.Y. Mets
7 p.m.; MASN2, Tampa Bay at Baltimore
9 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, San Diego at L.A. Angels
MEN'S BASKETBALL
4 p.m.; WDBJ, Big3 semifinals(pregame show at 3 p.m.)
MISCELLANEOUS
7 a.m.; SEC Network, "Marty & McGee"
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
7 p.m.; ESPN Plus, UFC Fight Night prelims
10 p.m.; ESPN. UFC Fight Night, Edson Barboza vs. Giga Chikadze
MOTORCYCLES
3 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Lucas Oil Motocross, Ironman National
NFL
1 p.m.; NFL Network, Preseason, Green Bay at Buffalo
6 p.m.; WSLS, NBC Sports Washington, WWCW (CW5), Preseason, Baltimore at Washington, traditional telecast
6 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington Plus, Preseason, Baltimore at Washington, StatzBlitz telecast
7 p.m.; NFL Network, Preseason, Chicago at Tennessee
10 p.m.; NFL Network, Preseason, L.A. Chargers at Seattle
1 a.m. (Sunday); NFL Network, Preseason, L.A. Rams at Denver (delayed tape)
PARALYMPICS
6 a.m.; NBC Sports Network, Swimming; Track and Field; Wheelchair Basketball; Goalball
5:30 p.m.; Olympic Channel, Triathlon; Table Tennis; Rowing
1 a.m. (Sunday) to 8:30 a.m.; NBC Sports Network, Wheelchair Rugby Final; Swimming; Track and Field; Wheelchair Tennis; Rowing
RODEO
8 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, PBR Tour, Tractor Supply Company Invitational
SOCCER
7:30 a.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Arsenal at Manchester City
10 a.m.; CNBC, Premier League, Brentford at Aston Villa
10 a.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Everton at Brighton & Hove
10 a.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Leicester City at Norwich City
10 a.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Southampton at Newcastle
10 a.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Crystal Palace at West Ham
11 a.m.; Fox Sports 2, FIFA Beach World Cup, semifinal, Russia vs. Switzerland
12:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, FIFA Beach World Cup, semifinal, Japan vs. Senegal
12:30 p.m.; WSLS, Premier League, Chelsea at Liverpool
1 p.m.; ESPN Plus, College Women, Winthrop at VMI
7 p.m.; WFXR, Major League Soccer, L.A. Galaxy at L.A. FC (pregame show at 6:30 p.m.)
9 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington Plus, Major League Soccer, Philadelphia at D.C.
SOFTBALL
7 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Athletes Unlimited, Team Piancastelli vs. Team Osterman
SWIMMING
Noon; CBS Sports Network, International Swimming League, at Naples, Italy
TENNIS
1 p.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, finals in Winston-Salem, Cleveland and Chicago
TRACK AND FIELD
7 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Diamond League, at Paris (same-day tape)
WNBA
1 p.m.; NBA TV, Las Vegas at Indiana
7 p.m.; NBA TV, Los Angeles at Connecticut
WOMEN'S FLAG FOOTBALL
6 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, American Flag Football League championship
WOMEN'S HOCKEY
3:30 p.m.; NHL Network, World Championships, quarterfinal, U.S. vs. Japan
7 p.m.; NHL Network, World Championships, quarterfinal, Canada vs. Germany