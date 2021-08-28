 Skip to main content
Sports TV listings for Saturday Aug. 28
Sports TV listings for Saturday Aug. 28

Mark Shaver

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

1 a.m. (Sunday); Fox Sports 2, Essendon at Western

AUTO RACING

8:55 a.m.; ESPN2, Formula One, Belgian Grand Prix, Qualifying

1 p.m.; WDBJ, Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series (taped)

5 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, "Chase," Dale Earnhardt Jr. interview with Chase Elliott

6 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Cup pre-race show

9 p.m.; WSLS, NASCAR Cup Series, Coke Zero Sugar 400 (joined in progress)

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

9 a.m.; ESPN, "College GameDay"

1 p.m.; WFXR, Nebraska at Illinois

1:30 p.m.; ESPN2, "Trevor Matich's College Football Tour"

2 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, UConn at Fresno St.

2:30 p.m.; WDBJ, "The Drive to Atlanta"

3:30 p.m.; ESPN, Hawaii at UCLA

7 p.m.; ESPN, N.C. Central vs. Alcorn St.

10 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, S. Utah at San Jose St.

CYCLING

9 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Vuelta a Espana, Stage 14 (same-day tape)

GOLF

6 a.m.; Golf Channel, Women, Curtis Cup, continuation of coverage of Final Round

10:30 a.m.; Golf Channel, European Tour, Omega European Masters, Third Round

Noon; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, BMW Championship, Third Round

2 p.m.; WDBJ, "Course Record with Michael Breed"

3 p.m.; Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Ally Challenge, Second Round

3 p.m.; WSLS, PGA Tour, BMW Championship, Third Round

5 p.m.; Golf Channel, Korn Ferry Tour, Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, Third Round

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Noon; WWCW (CW5), Martinsburg (W.Va.) at Salem (taped)

Noon; ESPN, St. Frances Academy (Md.) at St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.)

3 p.m.; ESPN2, Oakland (Tenn.) at Madison-Ridgeland Academy (Miss.)

6 p.m.; ESPN2, Pace Academy (Ga.) at Rabun County (Ga.)

9 p.m.; ESPNU, Bridgeland (Texas) at Klein Cain (Texas)

HORSE RACING

11:30 a.m.; Fox Sports 1, live races, at Saratoga

Noon; NBC Sports Washington, MASN, live races

3 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races, at Saratoga 

5 p.m.; WFXR, Travers Stakes, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

6:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races, at Saratoga 

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

12:30 p.m.; WSET, Little League World Series, Tom Seaver Bracket Final, Ohio vs. South Dakota

3:30 p.m.; WSET, Little League World Series, Hank Aaron Bracket Final, Michigan vs. Hawaii

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

4 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Boston at Cleveland

6 p.m.; MLB Network, Arizona at Philadelphia 

7 p.m.; MASN, Washington at N.Y. Mets

7 p.m.; MASN2, Tampa Bay at Baltimore

9 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, San Diego at L.A. Angels

MEN'S BASKETBALL

4 p.m.; WDBJ, Big3 semifinals(pregame show at 3 p.m.)

MISCELLANEOUS

7 a.m.; SEC Network, "Marty & McGee"

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

7 p.m.; ESPN Plus, UFC Fight Night prelims

10 p.m.; ESPN. UFC Fight Night, Edson Barboza vs. Giga Chikadze

MOTORCYCLES

3 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Lucas Oil Motocross, Ironman National

NFL

1 p.m.; NFL Network, Preseason, Green Bay at Buffalo 

6 p.m.; WSLS, NBC Sports Washington, WWCW (CW5), Preseason, Baltimore at Washington, traditional telecast

6 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington Plus, Preseason, Baltimore at Washington, StatzBlitz telecast

7 p.m.; NFL Network, Preseason, Chicago at Tennessee

10 p.m.; NFL Network, Preseason, L.A. Chargers at Seattle

1 a.m. (Sunday); NFL Network, Preseason, L.A. Rams at Denver (delayed tape)

PARALYMPICS

6 a.m.; NBC Sports Network, Swimming; Track and Field; Wheelchair Basketball; Goalball

5:30 p.m.; Olympic Channel, Triathlon; Table Tennis; Rowing

1 a.m. (Sunday) to 8:30 a.m.; NBC Sports Network, Wheelchair Rugby Final; Swimming; Track and Field; Wheelchair Tennis; Rowing

RODEO

8 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, PBR Tour, Tractor Supply Company Invitational

SOCCER 

7:30 a.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Arsenal at Manchester City

10 a.m.; CNBC, Premier League, Brentford at Aston Villa

10 a.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Everton at Brighton & Hove

10 a.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Leicester City at Norwich City

10 a.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Southampton at Newcastle

10 a.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Crystal Palace at West Ham

11 a.m.; Fox Sports 2, FIFA Beach World Cup, semifinal, Russia vs. Switzerland

12:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, FIFA Beach World Cup, semifinal, Japan vs. Senegal

12:30 p.m.; WSLS, Premier League, Chelsea at Liverpool

1 p.m.; ESPN Plus, College Women, Winthrop at VMI

7 p.m.; WFXR, Major League Soccer, L.A. Galaxy at L.A. FC (pregame show at 6:30 p.m.)

9 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington Plus, Major League Soccer, Philadelphia at D.C.

SOFTBALL

7 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Athletes Unlimited, Team Piancastelli vs. Team Osterman

SWIMMING

Noon; CBS Sports Network, International Swimming League, at Naples, Italy

TENNIS

1 p.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, finals in Winston-Salem, Cleveland and Chicago

TRACK AND FIELD

7 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Diamond League, at Paris (same-day tape)

WNBA 

1 p.m.; NBA TV, Las Vegas at Indiana

7 p.m.; NBA TV, Los Angeles at Connecticut 

WOMEN'S FLAG FOOTBALL 

6 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, American Flag Football League championship

WOMEN'S HOCKEY

3:30 p.m.; NHL Network, World Championships, quarterfinal, U.S. vs. Japan

7 p.m.; NHL Network, World Championships, quarterfinal, Canada vs. Germany

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

12:30 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Radford at Appalachian State

3 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Elon at Virginia Tech

5 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Kansas St. at Nebraska

7 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Baylor at Wisconsin

9:30 p.m.; Big Ten Network, TCU vs. Minnesota

