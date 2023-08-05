AUTO RACING
11:40 a.m.; Peacock, IndyCar Series, Music City Grand Prix, Practice, at Nashville, Tenn.
Noon; CBS Sports Network, GT World Challenge Europe, at Nurburgring, Germany
12:30 p.m.; USA Network, NASCAR Cup Series, Practice and Qualifying, at Brooklyn, Mich.
2:10 p.m.; Peacock, IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship, Qualifying, at Elkhart Lake, Wis.
2:45 p.m.; Peacock, IndyCar Series, Music City Grand Prix, Qualifying
3:30 p.m.; WSLS, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Cabo Wabo 250, at Brooklyn, Mich. (pre-race show at 3 p.m.)
4:45 p.m.; Peacock, Lamborghini Super Trofeo, Race 1
BASKETBALL
People are also reading…
1 p.m.; WDBJ, Big 3, Week 7, at Charlotte, N.C.
3 p.m.; MASN, Big 3, Week 7
BOXING
6:15 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Paul-Diaz undercard, at Dallas
8 p.m.; Pay-Per-View, Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz
CFL
7 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Montreal at Hamilton
CORNHOLE
Noon; ESPN2, ACL Pro Doubles World Championship
FISHING
2 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Sport Fishing Championship, Texas International Fishing Tournament
FOOTBALL
4 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Indoor Football League National Championship, at Henderson, Nev.
GOLF
8 a.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Women’s Scottish Open, Third Round
10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.; Peacock, Western Amateur, final day of match play, at Glenview, Ill.
1 p.m.; WWCW (CW5), LIV Golf League, Second Round, at White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.
1 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Wyndham Championship, Third Round, at Greensboro, N.C.
3 p.m.; WDBJ, PGA Tour, Wyndham Championship, Third Round
6 p.m.; Golf Channel, Korn Ferry Tour, Utah Championship, Third Round
GYMNASTICS
2 p.m.; CNBC, Core Hydration Classic, at Chicago (return of Simone Biles
8 p.m.; CNBC, Core Hydration Classic
HORSE RACING
Noon; NBC Sports Washington, MASN, live races
12:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, live races, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
3 p.m.; WFXR, Whitney Stakes, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
6 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
8 p.m.; MASN2, live races
LACROSSE
2:30 p.m.; ESPN2, Athletes Unlimited, at Sparks Glencoe, Md.
3 p.m.; WSET, Premier Lacrosse League, Archers vs. Atlas, at Baltimore
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.; MLB Network, Houston at N.Y. Yankees
4 p.m.; MLB Network, Miami at Texas
4 p.m.; MASN2, Washington at Cincinnati
4 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Toronto at Boston
7 p.m.; MASN, N.Y. Mets at Baltimore
8:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, L.A. Dodgers at San Diego
MISCELLANEOUS
4 p.m.; ESPN, CrossFit Games
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
6 p.m.; ESPN, UFC Fight Night Prelims, at Nashville, Tenn.
8 p.m.; ESPN, UFC Fight Night, Cory Sandhagen vs. Rob Font
NFL
11 a.m.; NFL Network, "Hall of Fame Saturday"
Noon; ESPN, NFL Network, Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony, at Canton, Ohio
RODEO
10 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, PBR Teams Series, at Kansas City (same-day tape)
SOCCER
7:30 a.m.; Men, Scottish Professional Football League, Ross Country at Celtic
7 p.m.; ESPN2, Men, La Liga, Real Sociedad vs. Real Betis, at San Francisco
7 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Men, Canadian Premier League, York at Ottawa
10 p.m.; ESPN2, Men, La Liga, Sevilla vs. Atletico Madrid, at San Francisco
10 p.m.; WFXR, Women's World Cup, Round of 16, Netherlands vs. South Korea, at Wellington, New Zealand (pregame show at 9 p.m.)
5 a.m. (Sunday); WFXR, Women's World Cup, Round of 16, U.S. vs. Sweden, at Wellington, New Zealand (pregame show at 4 a.m.)
SWIMMING
12:30 p.m.; Peacock, World Para Championships, at Manchester, England
1:30 p.m.; WSLS, World Championships, Highlights Show, at Fukuoka, Japan (taped)
TENNIS
7 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, Kitzbuhel Open, Final
Noon; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, Citi Open, Singles Semifinals and Women's Doubles Final, at Washington, D.C.
7 p.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, Citi Open, Singles Semifinals
11 p.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, Los Cabos Open, Final
WNBA
10 p.m.; NBA TV, Seattle at Phoenix
WOMEN'S RUGBY
10 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Newcastle at Parramatta
YOUTH HOCKEY
11 a.m.; NHL Network, Hlinka Gretzky Cup, Final