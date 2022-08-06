Sports TV listings for Saturday Aug. 6

AUTO RACING
9 a.m.; NBCSports.com, NASCAR Xfinity Series, New Holland 250, Practice and Qualifying, at Brooklyn, Mich.
Noon; CNBC, Monster Jam, at Syracuse, N.Y. (taped)
12:15 p.m.; Peacock, IndyCar, Music City Grand Prix, Practice, at Nashville, Tenn.
12:30 p.m.; NBCSports.com, NASCAR Cup Series, FireKeepers Casino 400, Practice and Qualifying, at Brooklyn, Mich.
3:30 p.m.; USA Network, NASCAR Xfinity Series, New Holland 250 (pre-race show at 3 p.m.)
4:30 p.m.; Peacock, IndyCar, Music City Grand Prix, Qualifying
BASEBALL
4 p.m.; ESPN, Senior League final
BASKETBALL
1 p.m.; WDBJ, Big 3, Week 8, Triplets vs. 3's Company, Trilogy vs. Ball Hogs, Enemies vs. Ghost Ballers, at Dallas
CFL
7 p.m.; ESPN2, Hamilton at Toronto
10 p.m.; ESPN2, Edmonton at British Columbia
CORNHOLE
Noon; ESPN2, USA Cornhole National Junior Championships
2:30 p.m.; ESPN, American Cornhole League, Singles World Championship
GOLF
6 a.m.; Golf Channel, DP World Tour, Wales Open, continuation of coverage of Third Round
8 a.m.; USA Network, LPGA Tour, AIG Women's Open, Third Round, at Gullane, Scotland
Noon; WSLS, LPGA Tour, AIG Women's Open, Third Round
1 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Wyndham Championship, Third Round, at Greensboro, N.C.
3 p.m.; WDBJ, PGA Tour, Wyndham Championship, Third Round
3 p.m.; Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Shaw Charity Classic, Second Round, at Calgary, Canada
6 p.m.; Golf Channel, Korn Ferry Tour, Utah Championship, Third Round
5:30 a.m. (Sunday); Golf Channel, DP World Tour, Wales Open, Final Round
GYMNASTICS
4 p.m.; WSLS, U.S. Classic, at Salt Lake City (taped)
HOCKEY
5:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, 3 Ice, at Nashville, Tenn.
HORSE RACING
Noon; NBC Sports Washington, MASN, live races
5 p.m.; WSLS, Longines Test Stakes and The Whitney Handicap, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
6 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, live races, at Saratoga
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
2 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Miami at Chicago Cubs
4 p.m.; MLB Network, L.A. Angels at Seattle, Game 1
5 p.m.; MASN2, Pittsburgh at Baltimore
6:30 p.m.; MASN, Washington at Philadelphia
7 p.m.; WFXR, N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis
10 p.m.; MLB Network, San Diego at L.A. Dodgers
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
7 p.m.; ESPN, UFC Fight Night Prelims, at Las Vegas
10 p.m.; ESPN, UFC Fight Night, Thiago Santos vs. Jamahal Hill
NFL
Noon; ESPN, NFL Network, Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony, at Canton, Ohio
PICKLEBALL
1 p.m.; Tennis Channel, PPA Semifinal, at Tarzana, Calif.
SOCCER
7:30 a.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Liverpool at Fulham
10 a.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Aston Villa at Bournemouth
10 a.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Woverlhampton at Leeds
10 a.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Nottingham Forest at Newcastle
10 a.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Southampton at Tottenham
12:25 p.m.; WSET, Bundesliga, Bayer Leverkusen at Borussia Dortmund (pregame show at noon)
12:30 p.m.; USA Network, Premier League, Chelsea at Everton
3 p.m.; WSET, Major League Soccer, Seattle at Atlanta (pregame show at 2:30 p.m.)
7:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Major League Soccer, New York at D.C.
8 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Liga MX, Leon at Monterrey
10 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Liga MX, Cruz Asul at Santos Laguna
SOFTBALL
2:30 p.m.; ESPN2, Athletes Unlimited, Team Eberle vs. Team Mulipola, at Rosemont, Ill.
5 p.m.; ESPN2, Junior League Championship
SWIMMING
3 p.m.; WSLS, U.S. National Championships, at Irvine, Calif. (taped)
TENNIS
6 p.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, tournaments in Washington, San Jose and Los Cabos
TRACK AND FIELD
10 a.m.; CNBC, Diamond League, at Silesia, Poland
WNBA
8 p.m.; NBA TV, Indiana at Dallas
10 p.m.; NBA TV, New York at Phoenix
WOMEN'S LACROSSE
9 a.m.; ESPNU, Athletes Unlimited, Team Johansen vs. Team Apuzzo
11:30 a.m.; ESPNU, Ahle