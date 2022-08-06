 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sports TV listings for Saturday Aug. 6

Mark Shaver

AUTO RACING

9 a.m.; NBCSports.com, NASCAR Xfinity Series, New Holland 250, Practice and Qualifying, at Brooklyn, Mich.

Noon; CNBC, Monster Jam, at Syracuse, N.Y. (taped)

12:15 p.m.; Peacock, IndyCar, Music City Grand Prix, Practice, at Nashville, Tenn.

12:30 p.m.; NBCSports.com, NASCAR Cup Series, FireKeepers Casino 400, Practice and Qualifying, at Brooklyn, Mich.

3:30 p.m.; USA Network, NASCAR Xfinity Series, New Holland 250 (pre-race show at 3 p.m.)

4:30 p.m.; Peacock, IndyCar, Music City Grand Prix, Qualifying

BASEBALL

4 p.m.; ESPN, Senior League final

BASKETBALL

1 p.m.; WDBJ, Big 3, Week 8, Triplets vs. 3's Company, Trilogy vs. Ball Hogs, Enemies vs. Ghost Ballers, at Dallas

CFL

7 p.m.; ESPN2, Hamilton at Toronto

10 p.m.; ESPN2, Edmonton at British Columbia

CORNHOLE

Noon; ESPN2, USA Cornhole National Junior Championships

2:30 p.m.; ESPN, American Cornhole League, Singles World Championship

GOLF

6 a.m.; Golf Channel, DP World Tour, Wales Open, continuation of coverage of Third Round

8 a.m.; USA Network, LPGA Tour, AIG Women's Open, Third Round, at Gullane, Scotland

Noon; WSLS, LPGA Tour, AIG Women's Open, Third Round

1 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Wyndham Championship, Third Round, at Greensboro, N.C.

3 p.m.; WDBJ, PGA Tour, Wyndham Championship, Third Round

3 p.m.; Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Shaw Charity Classic, Second Round, at Calgary, Canada

6 p.m.; Golf Channel, Korn Ferry Tour, Utah Championship, Third Round

5:30 a.m. (Sunday); Golf Channel, DP World Tour, Wales Open, Final Round

GYMNASTICS

4 p.m.; WSLS, U.S. Classic, at Salt Lake City (taped)

HOCKEY

5:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, 3 Ice, at Nashville, Tenn.

HORSE RACING

Noon; NBC Sports Washington, MASN, live races

5 p.m.; WSLS, Longines Test Stakes and The Whitney Handicap, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

6 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, live races, at Saratoga

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

2 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Miami at Chicago Cubs

4 p.m.; MLB Network, L.A. Angels at Seattle, Game 1

5 p.m.; MASN2, Pittsburgh at Baltimore

6:30 p.m.; MASN, Washington at Philadelphia

7 p.m.; WFXR, N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis

10 p.m.; MLB Network, San Diego at L.A. Dodgers

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

7 p.m.; ESPN, UFC Fight Night Prelims, at Las Vegas

10 p.m.; ESPN, UFC Fight Night, Thiago Santos vs. Jamahal Hill

NFL

Noon; ESPN, NFL Network, Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony, at Canton, Ohio

PICKLEBALL

1 p.m.; Tennis Channel, PPA Semifinal, at Tarzana, Calif.

SOCCER

7:30 a.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Liverpool at Fulham

10 a.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Aston Villa at Bournemouth

10 a.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Woverlhampton at Leeds

10 a.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Nottingham Forest at Newcastle

10 a.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Southampton at Tottenham

12:25 p.m.; WSET, Bundesliga, Bayer Leverkusen at Borussia Dortmund (pregame show at noon)

12:30 p.m.; USA Network, Premier League, Chelsea at Everton

3 p.m.; WSET, Major League Soccer, Seattle at Atlanta  (pregame show at 2:30 p.m.)

7:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Major League Soccer, New York at D.C.

8 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Liga MX, Leon at Monterrey

10 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Liga MX, Cruz Asul at Santos Laguna

SOFTBALL

2:30 p.m.; ESPN2, Athletes Unlimited, Team Eberle vs. Team Mulipola, at Rosemont, Ill.

5 p.m.; ESPN2, Junior League Championship

SWIMMING

3 p.m.; WSLS, U.S. National Championships, at Irvine, Calif. (taped)

TENNIS

6 p.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, tournaments in Washington, San Jose and Los Cabos

TRACK AND FIELD

10 a.m.; CNBC, Diamond League, at Silesia, Poland

WNBA

8 p.m.; NBA TV, Indiana at Dallas

10 p.m.; NBA TV, New York at Phoenix

WOMEN'S LACROSSE

9 a.m.; ESPNU, Athletes Unlimited, Team Johansen vs. Team Apuzzo

11:30 a.m.; ESPNU, Ahle

