Sports TV listings for Saturday Dec. 17

BOXING

10 p.m.; Showtime, Lightweights, Michel Rivera vs. Frank Martin, Super Middleweights, Jose Uzcategui vs. Vladimir Shishkin, Bantamweights, Vincent Astrolabio vs. Nikolay Potapov, at Las Vegas

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

11 a.m.; ESPN, Wasabi Fenway Bowl, Cincinnati vs. Louisville, at Boston

Noon; WSET, Cricket Celebration Bowl, Jackson St. vs. N.C. Central, at Atlanta

1 p.m.; CNBC, HBCU Pigskin Showdown, at Marion, Ala. (all-star game for NFL prospects)

1 p.m.; ESPNU, NCAA Division II Championship, Colorado Mines vs. Ferris St., at McKinney, Texas

2:30 p.m.; ESPN, SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl, Florida vs. Oregon St.

3:30 p.m.; WSET, Jimmy Kimmel L.A. Bowl, Washington St. vs. Fresno St.

4 p.m.; ESPN2; NCAA FCS Semifinal, Montana St. at S. Dakota St.

5:45 p.m.; ESPN, LendingTree Bowl, Rice vs. Southern Miss., at Mobile, Ala.

7:30 p.m.; WSET, New Mexico Bowl, SMU vs. BYU

9:15 p.m.; ESPN, Frisco Bowl: N. Texas vs. Boise St.

DRONES

1 p.m.; WSLS, Drone Racing League, World Championship Semifinals, at Silicon Valley, Calif.

GOLF

6 a.m.; Golf Channel, DP World Tour,AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open, continuation of coverage of Third Round

2 p.m.; WSLS, PGA Tour/Champions Tour, PNC Championship, First Round, at Orlando, Fla.

3 a.m. (Sunday); Golf Channel, DP World Tour, AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open, Final Round

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

4 p.m.; ESPNU, Geico State Champions Bowl Series, Chaminade-Madonna (Fla.) at Bishop Gorman (Nev.)

HORSE RACING

Noon; NBC Sports Washington, live races

2 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, live races

5 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races

8 p.m.; MASN2 live races

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Noon; MASN, St. Francis (Pa.) at Miami

Noon; Big Ten Network, Wake Forest at Rutgers

Noon; ESPN2, Indiana at Kansas

12:30 p.m.; WFXR, Providence at Seton Hall

1 p.m.; ACC Network, North Florida at Pittsburgh

1 p.m.; WDBJ, C.M. Newton Classic, Gonzaga vs. Alabama, at Birmingham, Ala. (pregame show at noon)

2 p.m.; ESPN2, Houston at Virginia

2 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Radford at Eastern Kentucky

2 p.m.; MASN, Florida A&M at Louisville

2 p.m.; Big Ten Network, DePaul at Northwestern

3 p.m.; ACC Network, Cornell at Syracuse

3 p.m.; WDBJ, CBS Sports Classic, North Carolina vs. Ohio St., at New York

3 p.m.; SEC Network, Nicholls St. at Mississippi St.

4 p.m.; MASN, Grambling State at Virginia Tech

4 p.m.; MASN2, Northern Illinois at VCU

4 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Alabama A&M at Illinois

4 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Villanova at Saint Joseph's

5 p.m.; SEC Network, Temple at Mississippi

5:30 p.m.; WDBJ, CBS Sports Classic, UCLA vs. Kentucky, at New York

6 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Utah at BYU

6:15 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Davidson at Purdue

7 p.m.; ESPNU, Texas A&M at Memphis

7 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, UConn at Butler

7 p.m.; SEC Network, Winthrop at LSU

8 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Legends of Basketball Showcase, Wyoming vs. Dayton, at Chicago

8:30 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Southeast Missouri State at Iowa

9 p.m.; ESPNU, Oklahoma St. at Wichita St.

10:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Legends of Basketball Showcase, N.C. State vs. Vanderbilt, at Chicago

10:30 p.m.; ESPN2, Tennessee at Arizona

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

4 p.m.; ESPN Plus, UFC Fight Night, Prelims, at Las Vegas

7 p.m.; ESPN Plus, UFC Fight Night, Jared Cannonier vs. Sean Strickland

NBA

4 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington Plus, Washington at L.A. Clippers

5 p.m.; NBA TV, Miami vs. San Antonio, at Mexico City

9 p.m.; NBA TV, New Orleans at Phoenix

NFL

1 p.m.; NFL Network, Indianapolis at Minnesota

4:30 p.m.; NFL Network, Baltimore at Cleveland

8:15 p.m.; NFL Network, Miami at Buffalo

NHL

1 p.m.; NHL Network, Columbus at Boston

7 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Toronto at Washington

7 p.m.; NHL Network, Tampa Bay at Montreal

PICKLEBALL

2 p.m. and 8 p.m.; Tennis Channel, PPA Team Championships, at Las Vegas

SOCCER

7:25 a.m.; CBS Sports Network, Scottish Premier Football League, Celtic at Aberdeen

10 a.m.; WFXR, World Cup, Third-Place Match, Croatia vs. Morocco, at Al Rayyan, Qatar (pregame show at 9 a.m.)

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

2 p.m.; WWCW (CW5), East Tenn. State at UNC Asheville

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

8 p.m.; ESPN2, NCAA Championship, Louisville vs. Texas, at Omaha, Neb.