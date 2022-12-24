 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sports TV listings for Saturday Dec. 24

Mark Shaver

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

8 p.m.; ESPN, EasyPost Hawaii Bowl, Middle Tennessee vs. San Diego St.

FREESTYLE SKIING

5 p.m.; WSLS, World Cup, at Copper Mountain, Colo. (taped)

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races

1 p.m.; MASN2, live races

MISCELLANEOUS

3 p.m.; WDBJ, The Musial Awards (for sportsmanship)

NFL

1 p.m.; WFXR, N.Y. Giants at Minnesota

4:05 p.m.; WDBJ, Washington at San Francisco

4:25 p.m.; WFXR, Philadelphia at Dallas

8:15 p.m.; NFL Network, Las Vegas at Pittsburgh

OLYMPICS

3 p.m.; WSLS, "Chasing Gold: Paris 2024"

PICKLEBALL

4 p.m.; WSLS, PPA tournament (taped)

TENNIS

9 a.m.; Tennis Channel, World Tennis League, Final, at Dubai

