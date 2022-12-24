Sports TV listings for Saturday Dec. 24

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
8 p.m.; ESPN, EasyPost Hawaii Bowl, Middle Tennessee vs. San Diego St.
FREESTYLE SKIING
5 p.m.; WSLS, World Cup, at Copper Mountain, Colo. (taped)
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races
1 p.m.; MASN2, live races
MISCELLANEOUS
3 p.m.; WDBJ, The Musial Awards (for sportsmanship)
NFL
1 p.m.; WFXR, N.Y. Giants at Minnesota
4:05 p.m.; WDBJ, Washington at San Francisco
People are also reading…
4:25 p.m.; WFXR, Philadelphia at Dallas
8:15 p.m.; NFL Network, Las Vegas at Pittsburgh
OLYMPICS
3 p.m.; WSLS, "Chasing Gold: Paris 2024"
PICKLEBALL
4 p.m.; WSLS, PPA tournament (taped)
TENNIS
9 a.m.; Tennis Channel, World Tennis League, Final, at Dubai