Sports TV listings for Saturday Dec. 31

tv listings image
Mark Shaver

AUTO RACING

5 p.m.; WSLS, Monster Jam (taped)

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

9 a.m.; SEC Network, "Marty & McGee"

9 a.m.; ESPN, "College GameDay"

10 a.m.; SEC Network, "SEC Nation"

Noon; WSET, Music City Bowl, Iowa vs. Kentucky, at Nashville, Tenn.

Noon; ESPN, Sugar Bowl, Alabama vs. Kansas St., at New Orleans (traditional telecast)

Noon; SEC Network, Sugar Bowl (Command Center telecast)

4 p.m.; ESPN, College Football Playoff Semifinal, Fiesta Bowl: TCU vs. Michigan, at Glendale, Ariz. (traditional telecast)

4 p.m.; ESPN2, College Football Playoff Semifinal, Fiesta Bowl (Field Pass telecast with Pat McAfee)

4 p.m.; ESPNEWS, College Football Playoff Semifinal, Fiesta Bowl (SkyCast telecast)

4 p.m.; ESPNU, College Football Playoff Semifinal, Fiesta Bowl (Command Center telecast)

8 p.m.; ESPN, College Football Playoff Semifinal, Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, Ohio St. vs. Georgia, at Glendale, Ariz. (traditional telecast)

8 p.m.; ESPN2, College Football Playoff Semifinal, Peach Bowl (Field Pass telecast with Pat McAfee)

8 p.m.; ESPNEWS, College Football Playoff Semifinal, Peach Bowl (SkyCast telecast)

8 p.m.; ESPNU, College Football Playoff Semifinal, Peach Bowl (Command Center telecast)

8 p.m.; SEC Network, College Football Playoff Semifinal, Peach Bowl (telecast featuring Georgia's radio broadcast)

HOCKEY

11 a.m.; NHL Network, World Junior Championship,Switzerland vs. Slovakia, at Moncton, New Brunswick

1:30 p.m.; NHL Network, World Junior Championship, Czech Republic vs. Germany, at Halifax, Nova Scotia

4 p.m.; NHL Network, World Junior Championship, U.S. vs. Finland, at Moncton, New Brunswick

6:30 p.m.; NHL Network, World Junior Championship, Canada vs. Sweden, at Halifax, Nova Scotia

HORSE RACING

2:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races

4 p.m.; MASN2, live races

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Noon; ACC Network, Virginia at Georgia Tech

Noon; MASN, Virginia Tech at Wake Forest

Noon; NBC Sports Washington, The College of Charleston at Towson

Noon; WDBJ, Louisville at Kentucky

Noon; CBS Sports Network, Stony Brook at Northeastern

Noon; WFXR, UConn at Xavier

Noon; ESPNU, Texas Tech at TCU

Noon; Fox Sports 1, St. John's at Seton Hall

1 p.m.; ESPN Plus, East Tenn. State at VMI

1 p.m.; ESPN2, Florida St. at Duke

2 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Presbyterian at Radford

2 p.m.; MASN, La Salle at VCU

2 p.m.; MASN2, Richmond at George Mason

2 p.m.; ACC Network, Boston College at Syracuse

2 p.m.; WDBJ, Oklahoma St. at Kansas

2 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Fresno St. at Utah St.

2 p.m.; WFXR, Arizona at Arizona St.

2 p.m.; ESPNU, Baylor at Iowa St.

2 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Marquette at Villanova

4 p.m.; WDBJ, San Diego St. at UNLV

4 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Western Kentucky at Middle Tennessee

4 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, New Mexico at Wyoming

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

8 p.m.; Showtime, Bellator MMA vs. Rizin FF/Rizzin 40, at Saitama, Japan

NHL

4 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Montreal at Washington

SOCCER

7:30 a.m.; USA Network, Premier League, Manchester United at Wolverhampton

10 a.m.; USA Network, Premier League, Leeds at Newcastle

10 a.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Southampton at Fulham

10 a.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Everton at Manchester City

10 a.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Crystal Palace at Bournemouth

12:30 p.m.; WSLS, Premier League, Arsenal at Brighton & Hove Albion

TENNIS

6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, United Cup

6 p.m.; Tennis Channel, coverage of United Cup and Adelaide International

TRIATHLON

4 p.m.; WSLS, Clash Daytona (taped)

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Noon; ESPNEWS, Princeton at Harvard

1 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Michigan at Ohio St.

2 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Radford at Presbyterian

4 p.m.; WFXR, Creighton at DePaul

