Sports TV listings for Saturday Dec. 31

AUTO RACING
5 p.m.; WSLS, Monster Jam (taped)
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
9 a.m.; SEC Network, "Marty & McGee"
9 a.m.; ESPN, "College GameDay"
10 a.m.; SEC Network, "SEC Nation"
Noon; WSET, Music City Bowl, Iowa vs. Kentucky, at Nashville, Tenn.
Noon; ESPN, Sugar Bowl, Alabama vs. Kansas St., at New Orleans (traditional telecast)
Noon; SEC Network, Sugar Bowl (Command Center telecast)
4 p.m.; ESPN, College Football Playoff Semifinal, Fiesta Bowl: TCU vs. Michigan, at Glendale, Ariz. (traditional telecast)
4 p.m.; ESPN2, College Football Playoff Semifinal, Fiesta Bowl (Field Pass telecast with Pat McAfee)
4 p.m.; ESPNEWS, College Football Playoff Semifinal, Fiesta Bowl (SkyCast telecast)
4 p.m.; ESPNU, College Football Playoff Semifinal, Fiesta Bowl (Command Center telecast)
8 p.m.; ESPN, College Football Playoff Semifinal, Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, Ohio St. vs. Georgia, at Glendale, Ariz. (traditional telecast)
8 p.m.; ESPN2, College Football Playoff Semifinal, Peach Bowl (Field Pass telecast with Pat McAfee)
8 p.m.; ESPNEWS, College Football Playoff Semifinal, Peach Bowl (SkyCast telecast)
8 p.m.; ESPNU, College Football Playoff Semifinal, Peach Bowl (Command Center telecast)
8 p.m.; SEC Network, College Football Playoff Semifinal, Peach Bowl (telecast featuring Georgia's radio broadcast)
HOCKEY
11 a.m.; NHL Network, World Junior Championship,Switzerland vs. Slovakia, at Moncton, New Brunswick
1:30 p.m.; NHL Network, World Junior Championship, Czech Republic vs. Germany, at Halifax, Nova Scotia
4 p.m.; NHL Network, World Junior Championship, U.S. vs. Finland, at Moncton, New Brunswick
6:30 p.m.; NHL Network, World Junior Championship, Canada vs. Sweden, at Halifax, Nova Scotia
HORSE RACING
2:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races
4 p.m.; MASN2, live races
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Noon; ACC Network, Virginia at Georgia Tech
Noon; MASN, Virginia Tech at Wake Forest
Noon; NBC Sports Washington, The College of Charleston at Towson
Noon; WDBJ, Louisville at Kentucky
Noon; CBS Sports Network, Stony Brook at Northeastern
Noon; WFXR, UConn at Xavier
Noon; ESPNU, Texas Tech at TCU
Noon; Fox Sports 1, St. John's at Seton Hall
1 p.m.; ESPN Plus, East Tenn. State at VMI
1 p.m.; ESPN2, Florida St. at Duke
2 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Presbyterian at Radford
2 p.m.; MASN, La Salle at VCU
2 p.m.; MASN2, Richmond at George Mason
2 p.m.; ACC Network, Boston College at Syracuse
2 p.m.; WDBJ, Oklahoma St. at Kansas
2 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Fresno St. at Utah St.
2 p.m.; WFXR, Arizona at Arizona St.
2 p.m.; ESPNU, Baylor at Iowa St.
2 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Marquette at Villanova
4 p.m.; WDBJ, San Diego St. at UNLV
4 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Western Kentucky at Middle Tennessee
4 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, New Mexico at Wyoming
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
8 p.m.; Showtime, Bellator MMA vs. Rizin FF/Rizzin 40, at Saitama, Japan
NHL
4 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Montreal at Washington
SOCCER
7:30 a.m.; USA Network, Premier League, Manchester United at Wolverhampton
10 a.m.; USA Network, Premier League, Leeds at Newcastle
10 a.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Southampton at Fulham
10 a.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Everton at Manchester City
10 a.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Crystal Palace at Bournemouth
12:30 p.m.; WSLS, Premier League, Arsenal at Brighton & Hove Albion
TENNIS
6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, United Cup
6 p.m.; Tennis Channel, coverage of United Cup and Adelaide International
TRIATHLON
4 p.m.; WSLS, Clash Daytona (taped)
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Noon; ESPNEWS, Princeton at Harvard
1 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Michigan at Ohio St.
2 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Radford at Presbyterian
4 p.m.; WFXR, Creighton at DePaul