BASKETBALL
8 a.m.; NBA TV, FIBA Intercontinental Cup, Semifinal, Rio Grande Valley vs. Sao Paulo (taped)
10:30 a.m.; NBA TV, FIBA Intercontinental Cup, Semifinal, Lenovo Tenerife vs. Monastir (taped)
BOXING
9 p.m.; Showtime, WBC Super Featherweight Championship, Rey Vargas vs. O'Shaquie Foster, welterweights, Mario Barrios vs. Jovanie Santiago, heavyweights, Lenier Pero vs. Viktor Faust
COLLEGE HOCKEY
8 p.m.; ESPNU, Michigan at Michigan St.
FIGURE SKATING
Noon; E!, Four Continents Championships, Women's Free (taped)
GOLF
8 a.m.; Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Trophy Hassan II, Final Round
1 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, WM Phoenix Open, Third Round
3 p.m.; WDBJ, PGA Tour, WM Phoenix Open, Third Round
Midnight; Golf Channel, DP World Tour, Singapore Classic, Final Round
HORSE RACING
Noon; NBC Sports Washington, live races
12:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races
4 p.m.; MASN, Fox Sports 1, live races
8 p.m.; MASN2, live races
LACROSSE
Noon; ACC Network, College Men, Michigan at Virginia
1 p.m.; ESPN Plus, College Women, Virginia Tech at VCU
2:30 p.m.; ACC Network, College Women, Wofford at Clemson
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Noon; MASN, N.C. State at Boston College
Noon; ESPN, Kentucky at Georgia
Noon; ESPN2, West Virginia at Texas
Noon; ESPNU, Pittsburgh at Florida St.
Noon; WFXR, Providence at St. John's
Noon; Fox Sports 1, Marquette at Georgetown
Noon; WZBJ (Channel 24), Bowie State at Virginia Union
12:30 p.m.; USA Network, St. Bonaventure at Duquesne
1 p.m.; WDBJ, Kansas at Oklahoma
1:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Army at Navy
2 p.m.; MASN, Virginia Tech at North Carolina
2 p.m.; MASN2, Rhode Island at George Mason
2 p.m.; ESPN, Alabama at Auburn
2 p.m.; ESPN2, Clemson at North Carolina
2 p.m.; ESPNU, S. Illinois at Drake
2 p.m.; WFXR, UConn at Creighton
2 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Rutgers at Illinois
2 p.m.; WWCW (CW5), Western Carolina at Furman
2:30 p.m.; USA Network, Fordham at Davidson
3 p.m.; WZBJ (Channel 24), Virginia State at Elizabeth City State
3:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Mercer at Chattanooga
4 p.m.; ESPN, Duke at Virginia
4 p.m.; ESPN2, Baylor at TCU
4 p.m.; ESPNU, Loyola of Chicago at Richmond
4 p.m.; WFXR, UNLV at San Diego St.
5 p.m.; ACC Network, Georgia Tech at Wake Forest
5:30 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Radford at Charleston Southern
6 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Saint Mary's at Portland
6 p.m.; ESPN, Indiana at Michigan
6 p.m.; ESPN2, Oklahoma St. at Iowa St.
6 p.m.; ESPNU, Mississippi St. at Arkansas
6 p.m.; SEC Network, Missouri at Tennessee
7 p.m.; ACC Network, Louisville at Miami
8 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Wyoming at Boise St.
8 p.m.; ESPN2, Arizona at Stanford
8 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Seton Hall at Villanova
10 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Utah St. at San Jose St.
10 p.m.; ESPN, UCLA at Oregon
10 p.m.; ESPN2, BYU at Gonzaga
10 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Colorado at Utah
10:30 p.m.; ESPNU, UC Riverside at UC Irvine
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
6 p.m.; ESPN Plus, UFC 284, Early Prelims
8 p.m.; ESPN, UFC 284 Prelims
10 p.m.; Pay-Per-View, UFC 284, Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski
NBA
6 p.m.; NBA TV, Philadelphia at Brooklyn
7 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Indiana at Washington
8:30 p.m.; WSET, L.A. Lakers at Golden State (pregame show at 8 p.m.)
NFL
Noon; WDBJ, "Super Bowl Countdown"
7 p.m.; WFXR, "Legends of the Big Game"
7:30 p.m.; WFXR, "Big Game Kickoff"
8 p.m.; WFXR, "The Perfect 10," documentary on the 10 Heisman winners who are also in the Pro Football Hall of Fame
8 p.m.; NFL Network, "Hall of Fame: Welcome To Canton," taped special showing the members of the new class learning they have made Pro Football Hall of Fame
9:30 p.m.; WFXR, "First Things First," Super Bowl preview
NHL
1 p.m.; WSET, Tampa Bay at Dallas (pregame show at 12:30 p.m.)
3:30 p.m.; WSET, Washington at Boston
7 p.m.; NHL Network, N.Y. Rangers at Carolina
RUGBY
1 p.m.; CNBC, Six Nations, France at Ireland (same-day tape)
3 p.m.; CNBC, Six Nations, Wales at Scotland, Round 2 (same-day tape)
SKIING
2:30 p.m.; WSLS, World Championships, Women's Super-G (taped)
SOCCER
7 a.m.; CBS Sports Network, Women's Bundesliga, Eintracht at Bayern Munich
7:30 a.m.; USA Network, Premier League, Chelsea at West Ham
10 a.m.; USA Network, Premier League, Wolverhampton at Southampton
10 a.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Brighton & Hove at Crystal Palace
10 a.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Brentford at Arsenal
10 a.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Nottingham Forest at Fulham
10 a.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Tottenham at Leicester
10:20 a.m.; Fox Sports 2, FIFA Club World Cup, Third-Place Match, Al Ahly vs. Flamengo
12:30 p.m.; WSLS, Premier League, Newcastle at Bournemouth
1:50 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, FIFA Club World Cup, Final, Real Madrid vs. Al-Hilal
4:50 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, CONCACAF U-17 Championship, Canada vs. Trinidad and Tobago
7:50 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, CONCACAF U-17 Championship, U.S. vs. Barbados
SOFTBALL
6:30 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Virginia at Houston
TENNIS
8 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, semifinals in Dallas, Montpellie, Cordoba, Abu Dhabi and Linz
6 p.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, Dallas Open, semifinal
TRACK AND FIELD
4 p.m.; WSLS, Millrose Games
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
11 a.m.; CBS Sports Network, Army at Navy
2 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Charleston Southern at Radford
4 p.m.; WWCW (CW5), Winthrop at USC Upstate