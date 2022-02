Sports TV listings for Saturday Feb. 19

AUTO RACING

10:30 a.m.; Fox Sports 2, NASCAR Cup Series, Daytona 500, Final Practice

11 a.m.; Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Cup Series, Daytona 500, Final Practice

11:30 a.m.; Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Xfinity Series, The Beef It's What's For Dinner 300, Qualifying

1:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, ARCA Series, Lucas Oil 200

5 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Xfinity Series, The Beef It's What's For Dinner 300 (pre-race show at 4 p.m.)

COLLEGE BASEBALL

3 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, VMI at Duke

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

4 p.m.; NFL Network, HBCU Legacy Bowl

FISHING

8 a.m.; Fox Sports 1, Bassmaster Elite at Harris Chain of Lakes

GOLF

1 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Genesis Invitational, Third Round

3 p.m.; WDBJ, PGA Tour, Genesis Invitational, Third Round

3 p.m.; Champions Tour, Chubb Classic, Second Round

HORSE RACING

Noon; NBC Sports Washington, live races

1 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races

5 p.m.; MASN, live races

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Noon; ESPN, Illinois at Michigan St.

Noon; ESPN2, TCU at Baylor

Noon; ESPNU, Boston College at Syracuse

Noon; WFXR, Xavier at UConn (pregame show at 11:30 a.m.)

Noon; WWCW (CW5), Wofford at Furman

12:30 p.m.; WSET, Texas Tech at Texas

12:30 p.m.; WDBJ, March Madness Bracket Preview, NCAA tournament selection committee's top 16 teams at this point

1 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, continuation of March Madness Bracket Preview

1 p.m.; MASN, Notre Dame at Wake Forest

1 p.m.; WDBJ, Alabama at Kentucky

1 p.m.; SEC Network, Mississippi at Georgia

1:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Boston U. at Colgate

2 p.m.; ESPN Plus, High Point at Radford

2 p.m.; ESPN, Auburn at Florida

2 p.m.; ESPN2, NBA TV, TNT, HBCU Classic, Morgan St. vs. Howard

2 p.m.; ESPNU, Kansas St. at Oklahoma St.

2:30 p.m.; WFXR, Iowa at Ohio St.

3 p.m.; MASN, Clemson at Louisville

3:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Saint Louis at Davidson

3:30 p.m.; SEC Network, LSU at South Carolina

4 p.m.; ESPN2, North Carolina at Virginia Tech

4 p.m.; ESPN Plus, VMI at Chattanooga

4 p.m.; ESPN, Tennessee at Arkansas

5 p.m.; ACC Network, Virginia at Miami

5 p.m.; WFXR, Georgetown at Villanova

6 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Rhode Island at George Washington

6 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Utah St. at Boise St.

6 p.m.; ESPN, Florida St. at Duke

6 p.m.; ESPN2, Drake at Loyola of Chicago

6 p.m.; ESPNU, Duquesne at St. Bonaventure

6 p.m.; SEC Network, Texas A&M at Vanderbilt

7 p.m.; ACC Network, Georgia Tech at Pittsburgh

8 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Colorado St. at UNLV

8 p.m.; ESPN, Kansas at West Virginia

8 p.m.; ESPN2, Oregon St. at Arizona St.

8 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, DePaul at Seton Hall

10 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, San Diego St. at Fresno St.

10 p.m.; ESPN, Oregon at Arizona

10 p.m.; ESPN2, BYU at St. Mary's

10 p.m.; ESPNU, Colorado at Stanford

10 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Washington at UCLA

MEN'S LACROSSE

3 p.m.; ACC Network, Ohio St. at North Carolina

8 p.m.; ESPNU, Loyola (Md.) at Johns Hopkins (same-day tape)

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

4 p.m.; ESPN Plus, UFC Fight Night prelims

7 p.m.; ESPN Plus, UFC Fight Night

9 p.m.; Showtime, Bellator 247

MOTORCYCLES

5 p.m.; CNBC, AMA Supercross

NBA

5 p.m.; TNT, "The Ultimate Draft," Jerry West, Sue Bird and others select their all-time teams from the NBA's greatest 75 players

8 p.m.; TNT, NBA All-Star Saturday Night, Skills Challenge, 3-Point Contest and Slam Dunk Contest, Cleveland (pregame show at 6:30 p.m.)

NHL

7 p.m.; NHL Network, St. Louis at Toronto

OLYMPICS

6 a.m.; USA Network, Figure Skating Pairs Free Skate (live)

8 a.m.; CNBC, Sweden-Slovakia Men's Hockey Bronze Medal Game (live)

8:55 a.m.; USA Network, Two-Woman Bobsled Final Run (live), Women's Speed Skating Mass Start Semifinals and Final

Noon; USA Network, Great Britain-Sweden Men's Curling Gold Medal Game, Switzerland-Sweden Women's Curling Bronze Medal Game, Two-Woman Boblsed Third and Final Runs, Men's Swpeed Skating Mass Start Semifinals and Final, Men's Cross Country Skiing

2:30 p.m.; WSLS, Men's and Women's Speed Skating Mass Start Semifinals and Final, Men's Cross Country Skiing

8 p.m.; WSLS, Four-Man Bobsled Final Run (live), Figure Skating Pairs Free Skate, Two-Woman Bobsled Third and Final Runs

8 p.m.; CNBC, Japan-Great Britain Women's Curling Gold Medal Game (live)

11:10 p.m.; USA Network, Finland-Russia Men's Hockey Gold Medal Game (live)

11:30 p.m.; WSLS, Figure Skating Gala (live)

1:30 a.m. (Sunday); USA Network, Women's Cross Country Skiing (live)

RUGBY

2 a.m. (Sunday); Fox Sports 2, National Rugby League, Preseason, St. George Illawarra at Parramatta

SOCCER

7:30 a.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Newcastle at Wet Ham

10 a.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Bretnford at Arsenal

10 a.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Watford at Aston Villa

10 a.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Burnley at Brighton & Hove

10 a.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Everton at Southampton

10 a.m.' Peacock, Premier League, Norwich at Liverpool

10 a.m.; USA Network, Premier League, Chelsea at Crystal Palace

12:30 p.m.; WSLS, Premier League, Tottenham at Manchester City

2:30 p.m.; WSET, La Liga, Deportivo Alaves at Real Madrid

SOFTBALL

10 a.m.; ESPNU, St. Pete/Clearwater Invitational, UCLA vs. Auburn

10:30 a.m.; SEC Network, St. Pete/Clearwater Invitational, Notre Dame vs. LSU

11 a.m.; ACC Network, St. Pete/Clearwater Invitational, Northwestern vs. Clemson

1 p.m.; ACC Network, St. Pete/Clearwater Invitational, Michigan vs. Florida St.

4 p.m.; ESPNU, St. Pete/Clearwater Invitational, Texas vs. UCLA

SWIMMING AND DIVING

8 a.m.; ACC Network, ACC championships, Day 4 finals (taped Friday)

10 a.m., 3:30 p.m. and 6 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, ACC championships, Day 5

TENNIS

9 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, Dubai Duty Free Championship finals, Qatar ExxonMobile Open finals and Open 13 Provence semifinals

3 p.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, Rio Open semifinals and Delray Beach Open semifinal

8 p.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, Delray Beach Open semifinal

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

1:30 p.m.; NBA TV, "The Queen of Basketball," Lusia Harris documentary

2 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Radford at Winthrop

4:30 p.m.; WWCW (CW5), Hampton at North Carolina A&T

7 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Athletes Unlimited, Team Sims vs. Team Cloud

9:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Athletes Unlimited, Team Harrison vs. Team Hawkins