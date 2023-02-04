AUTO RACING

6 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Cup Series, Practice

8:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Cup Series, Qualifying

BOWLING

4 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, PBA Tour, U.S Open, Match Play

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

2:30 p.m.; NFL Network, Senior Bowl

COLLEGE HOCKEY

4 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Notre Dame at Michigan St.

6:30 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Penn St. at Ohio St.

GOLF

6 a.m.; Golf Channel, DP World Tour, Ras Al Khaimah Classic, continuation of coverage of Third Round

Noon; WDBJ, "Million Dollar Hole-In-One for Charity" (taped)

1 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Third Round

3 p.m.; WDBJ, PGA Tour, AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Third Round

3:30 a.m. (Sunday); Golf Channel, DP World Tour, Ras Al Khaimah Classic, Final Round

HORSE RACING

Noon; NBC Sports Washington, live races

3 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races

4 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races

4 p.m.; CNBC, Holy Bull Stakes, Robert B. Lewis Stakes, Sweetest Chant, Forward Gal Stakes and Megahertz Stakes

5 p.m.; MASN, live races

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Noon; ESPN2, Virginia at Virginia Tech

Noon; WZBJ (Ch. 24), Elizabeth City State at Virginia Union

Noon; ESPN, Kansas at Iowa St.

Noon; ESPNEWS, Texas A&M-CC at SE Louisiana

Noon; ESPNU, UCF at Cincinnati

Noon; WFXR, Michigan St. vs. Rutgers, at New York

Noon; Fox Sports 1, UConn at Georgetown

12:30 p.m.; USA Network, Davidson at UMass

1 p.m.; MASN, Wake Forest at Notre Dame

1 p.m.; ACC Network, Georgia Tech at N.C. State

1 p.m.; WDBJ, Texas Tech at Baylor (pregame show at 12:30 p.m.)

1 p.m.; SEC Network, Mississippi at Vanderbilt

1 p.m.; TNT, HBCU Legacy Classic, Morgan St. vs. Delaware St., at Newark, N.J.

2 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Winthrop at Radford

2 p.m.; ESPN Plus, VMI at Mercer

2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Duquesne at George Washington

2 p.m.; Cox Ch. 9, UNC Wilmington at William and Mary

2 p.m.; WWCW (CW5), Chattanooga at Western Carolina

2 p.m.; ESPN, Auburn at Tennessee

2 p.m.; ESPN2, Florida St. at Louisville

2 p.m.; ESPNU, Tulane at Memphis

2 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Butler at Marquette

2:30 p.m.; WFXR, Illinois at Iowa

2:30 p.m.; USA Network, George Mason at Loyola of Chicago

3 p.m.; WZBJ (Ch. 24), Livingstone at Claflin

3 p.m.; ACC Network, Miami at Clemson

3:30 p.m.; SEC Network, Arkansas at South Carolina

3:30 p.m.; TNT, HBCU Legacy Classic, Norfolk St. vs. Hampton, at Newark, N.J.

4 p.m.; WWCW (CW5), UNC Asheville at USC Upstate

4 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Murray St. at Indiana St.

4 p.m.; ESPN, Purdue at Indiana

4 p.m.; ESPN2, Texas at Kansas St.

4 p.m.; ESPNU, Alabama at LSU

5 p.m.; ACC Network, Syracuse at Boston College

5 p.m.; WFXR, St. John's at Xavier

6 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Wofford at Furman

6 p.m.; ESPNEWS, Bradley at N. Iowa

6 p.m.; SEC Network, Missouri at Mississippi St.

6:30 p.m.; ESPN, North Carolina at Duke

7:30 p.m.; WFXR, Villanova at Creighton

8 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Utah St. at Colorado St.

8 p.m.; ESPNEWS, Oklahoma at West Virginia

8 p.m.; ESPNU, Dayton at St. Bonaventure

8:30 p.m.; ESPN, Florida at Kentucky

8:30 p.m.; ESPN2, Oklahoma at West Virginia (Joined in Progress)

8:30 p.m.; SEC Network, Georgia at Texas A&M

9 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Maryland at Minnesota

9:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Washington at Southern Cal

10 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Wyoming at San Jose St.

10 p.m.; ESPN2, Oregon at Arizona St.

10 p.m.; ESPNU, Santa Clara at San Francisco

10:30 p.m.; ESPN, Gonzaga at Saint Mary's

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

9 p.m.; WDBJ, Bellator 290, Fedor Emelianenko vs. Ryan Bader

10 p.m.; ESPN Plus, UFC Fight Night prelims

1 a.m. (Sunday); ESPN Plus, UFC Fight Night, Derrick Lewis vs. Serghei Spivac

NBA

6 p.m.; ESPN2, L.A. Lakers at New Orleans

6 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Washington at Brooklyn

8:30 p.m.; WSET, Dallas at Golden State (pregame show at 8 p.m.)

NFL

1 p.m.; WSET, Pro Bowl Skills Showdown (taped)

NHL

2 p.m.; WSET, "GR8NESS," Alex Ovechkin documentary

3 p.m.; WSET, NHL All-Star Game

PICKLEBALL

4 p.m.; Tennis Channel, PPA Men's and Women's Doubles

RUGBY

Noon; CNBC, Six Nations, Ireland at Wales (same-day tape)

2 p.m.; CNBC, Six Nations, Scotland at England (same-day tape)

SKIING

3 p.m.; WSLS, Freestyle World Cup (same-day tape)

SOCCER

6:25 a.m.; CBS Sports Network, Barclay's Women's Super League, Manchester City at Leicester City

7:30 a.m.; USA Network, Premier League: Arsenal at Everton

8:30 a.m.; CBS Sports Network, Women's Serie A, AC Milan at Juventus

9:20 a.m.; Fox Sports 2, FIFA Club World Cup, Second Round, Wydad vs. Al Hilal

10 a.m.; USA Network, Premier League, Leicester City at Aston Villa

10 a.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Bournemouth at Brighton & Hove

10 a.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Southampton at Brentford

10 a.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Crystal Palace at Manchester United

10 a.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Liverpool at Wolverhampton

11:50 a.m.; Fox Sports 2, FIFA Club World Cup, Second Round, Seattle vs. Al Ahly

12:30 p.m.; WSLS, Premier League, West Ham at Newcastle

10 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Liga MX, Club America at Santos Laguna

TRACK AND FIELD

4 p.m.; WSLS, New Balance Indoor Grand Prix

TENNIS

6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of semifinals in Lyon and Hua Hin

5:30 a.m. (Sunday); Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, Thailand Open, final

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

2 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Radford at Winthrop

2 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Fairleigh Dickinson at Wagner

6 p.m.; ESPNU, Baylor at Iowa St.

WOMEN'S WATER POLO

10 a.m.; ESPN Plus, Salem at VMI

WRESTLING

1 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, American at Virginia

2 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Rutgers at Maryland