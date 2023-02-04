AUTO RACING
6 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Cup Series, Practice
8:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Cup Series, Qualifying
BOWLING
4 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, PBA Tour, U.S Open, Match Play
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
2:30 p.m.; NFL Network, Senior Bowl
COLLEGE HOCKEY
4 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Notre Dame at Michigan St.
6:30 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Penn St. at Ohio St.
GOLF
6 a.m.; Golf Channel, DP World Tour, Ras Al Khaimah Classic, continuation of coverage of Third Round
Noon; WDBJ, "Million Dollar Hole-In-One for Charity" (taped)
1 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Third Round
3 p.m.; WDBJ, PGA Tour, AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Third Round
3:30 a.m. (Sunday); Golf Channel, DP World Tour, Ras Al Khaimah Classic, Final Round
HORSE RACING
Noon; NBC Sports Washington, live races
3 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races
4 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races
4 p.m.; CNBC, Holy Bull Stakes, Robert B. Lewis Stakes, Sweetest Chant, Forward Gal Stakes and Megahertz Stakes
5 p.m.; MASN, live races
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Noon; ESPN2, Virginia at Virginia Tech
Noon; WZBJ (Ch. 24), Elizabeth City State at Virginia Union
Noon; ESPN, Kansas at Iowa St.
Noon; ESPNEWS, Texas A&M-CC at SE Louisiana
Noon; ESPNU, UCF at Cincinnati
Noon; WFXR, Michigan St. vs. Rutgers, at New York
Noon; Fox Sports 1, UConn at Georgetown
12:30 p.m.; USA Network, Davidson at UMass
1 p.m.; MASN, Wake Forest at Notre Dame
1 p.m.; ACC Network, Georgia Tech at N.C. State
1 p.m.; WDBJ, Texas Tech at Baylor (pregame show at 12:30 p.m.)
1 p.m.; SEC Network, Mississippi at Vanderbilt
1 p.m.; TNT, HBCU Legacy Classic, Morgan St. vs. Delaware St., at Newark, N.J.
2 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Winthrop at Radford
2 p.m.; ESPN Plus, VMI at Mercer
2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Duquesne at George Washington
2 p.m.; Cox Ch. 9, UNC Wilmington at William and Mary
2 p.m.; WWCW (CW5), Chattanooga at Western Carolina
2 p.m.; ESPN, Auburn at Tennessee
2 p.m.; ESPN2, Florida St. at Louisville
2 p.m.; ESPNU, Tulane at Memphis
2 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Butler at Marquette
2:30 p.m.; WFXR, Illinois at Iowa
2:30 p.m.; USA Network, George Mason at Loyola of Chicago
3 p.m.; WZBJ (Ch. 24), Livingstone at Claflin
3 p.m.; ACC Network, Miami at Clemson
3:30 p.m.; SEC Network, Arkansas at South Carolina
3:30 p.m.; TNT, HBCU Legacy Classic, Norfolk St. vs. Hampton, at Newark, N.J.
4 p.m.; WWCW (CW5), UNC Asheville at USC Upstate
4 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Murray St. at Indiana St.
4 p.m.; ESPN, Purdue at Indiana
4 p.m.; ESPN2, Texas at Kansas St.
4 p.m.; ESPNU, Alabama at LSU
5 p.m.; ACC Network, Syracuse at Boston College
5 p.m.; WFXR, St. John's at Xavier
6 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Wofford at Furman
6 p.m.; ESPNEWS, Bradley at N. Iowa
6 p.m.; SEC Network, Missouri at Mississippi St.
6:30 p.m.; ESPN, North Carolina at Duke
7:30 p.m.; WFXR, Villanova at Creighton
8 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Utah St. at Colorado St.
8 p.m.; ESPNEWS, Oklahoma at West Virginia
8 p.m.; ESPNU, Dayton at St. Bonaventure
8:30 p.m.; ESPN, Florida at Kentucky
8:30 p.m.; ESPN2, Oklahoma at West Virginia (Joined in Progress)
8:30 p.m.; SEC Network, Georgia at Texas A&M
9 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Maryland at Minnesota
9:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Washington at Southern Cal
10 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Wyoming at San Jose St.
10 p.m.; ESPN2, Oregon at Arizona St.
10 p.m.; ESPNU, Santa Clara at San Francisco
10:30 p.m.; ESPN, Gonzaga at Saint Mary's
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
9 p.m.; WDBJ, Bellator 290, Fedor Emelianenko vs. Ryan Bader
10 p.m.; ESPN Plus, UFC Fight Night prelims
1 a.m. (Sunday); ESPN Plus, UFC Fight Night, Derrick Lewis vs. Serghei Spivac
NBA
6 p.m.; ESPN2, L.A. Lakers at New Orleans
6 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Washington at Brooklyn
8:30 p.m.; WSET, Dallas at Golden State (pregame show at 8 p.m.)
NFL
1 p.m.; WSET, Pro Bowl Skills Showdown (taped)
NHL
2 p.m.; WSET, "GR8NESS," Alex Ovechkin documentary
3 p.m.; WSET, NHL All-Star Game
PICKLEBALL
4 p.m.; Tennis Channel, PPA Men's and Women's Doubles
RUGBY
Noon; CNBC, Six Nations, Ireland at Wales (same-day tape)
2 p.m.; CNBC, Six Nations, Scotland at England (same-day tape)
SKIING
3 p.m.; WSLS, Freestyle World Cup (same-day tape)
SOCCER
6:25 a.m.; CBS Sports Network, Barclay's Women's Super League, Manchester City at Leicester City
7:30 a.m.; USA Network, Premier League: Arsenal at Everton
8:30 a.m.; CBS Sports Network, Women's Serie A, AC Milan at Juventus
9:20 a.m.; Fox Sports 2, FIFA Club World Cup, Second Round, Wydad vs. Al Hilal
10 a.m.; USA Network, Premier League, Leicester City at Aston Villa
10 a.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Bournemouth at Brighton & Hove
10 a.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Southampton at Brentford
10 a.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Crystal Palace at Manchester United
10 a.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Liverpool at Wolverhampton
11:50 a.m.; Fox Sports 2, FIFA Club World Cup, Second Round, Seattle vs. Al Ahly
12:30 p.m.; WSLS, Premier League, West Ham at Newcastle
10 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Liga MX, Club America at Santos Laguna
TRACK AND FIELD
4 p.m.; WSLS, New Balance Indoor Grand Prix
TENNIS
6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of semifinals in Lyon and Hua Hin
5:30 a.m. (Sunday); Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, Thailand Open, final
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
2 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Radford at Winthrop
2 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Fairleigh Dickinson at Wagner
6 p.m.; ESPNU, Baylor at Iowa St.
WOMEN'S WATER POLO
10 a.m.; ESPN Plus, Salem at VMI
WRESTLING
1 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, American at Virginia
2 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Rutgers at Maryland