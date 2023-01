Sports TV listings for Saturday Jan. 7

AUTO RACING

Noon; CNBC, Dakar Rally, Stages 5 and 6 (taped)

6:30 p.m.; Peacock, Dakar Rally, Stage 7 (same-day tape)

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Noon, ESPNEWS; SEC Network, College Football Playoff Championship Media Day

COLLEGE HOCKEY

4 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Michigan St at Ohio St.

6:30 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Notre Dame at Wisconsin

7 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Minnesota at St. Cloud St.

GOLF

4 p.m.; WSLS, PGA Tour, Sentry Tournament of Champions, Third Round, at Maui, Hawaii

6 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Sentry Tournament of Champions, Third Round

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.; WSLS, All-American Bowl, at San Antonio

HORSE RACING

Noon; NBC Sports Washington, live races

2:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races

LACROSSE

10 p.m.; ESPNU, National Lacrosse League, Calgary at Colorado

MEN'S BASKETBALL

11:30 a.m.; ESPN2, Notre Dame at North Carolina

Noon; Big Ten Network, Nebraska at Minnesota

Noon; WDBJ, Vanderbilt at Missouri

Noon; ESPNU, Texas at Oklahoma St.

Noon; WFXR, Creighton at UConn (pregame show at 11:30 a.m.)

Noon; Fox Sports 1, St. John's at Providence

Noon; USA Network, Davidson at VCU

1 p.m.; MASN, Georgia Tech at Florida State

1 p.m.; ACC Network, Duke at Boston College

1 p.m.; ESPN, Kentucky at Alabama

1 p.m.; SEC Network, Georgia at Florida

1:30 p.m.; ESPN2, Wisconsin at Illinois

2 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Radford at Gardner-Webb

2 p.m.; ESPN Plus, VMI at Chattanooga

2 p.m.; MASN2, Loyola of Chicago at George Mason

2 p.m.; WDBJ, Mississippi at Mississippi St.

2 p.m; ESPNU. Iowa St. at TCU

2 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Georgetown at Marquette

2 p.m.; USA Network, UMass at George Washington

2:30 p.m.; WFXR, Michigan at Michigan St.

3 p.m.; ACC Network, Wake Forest at Louisville

3 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Valparaiso at Bradley

3:30 p.m.; SEC Network, Tennessee at South Carolina

4 p.m.; WWCW (CW5), Samford at UNC Greensboro

4 p.m.; WDBJ, San Diego St. at Wyoming

4 p.m.; ESPN2, Clemson at Pittsburgh

4:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Xavier at Villanova

5 p.m.; ACC Network, Syracuse at Virginia

5 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Delaware at College of Charleston

6 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Duquesne at Richmond

6 p.m.; ESPNU, Murray St. at Drake

6 p.m.; SEC Network, LSU at Texas A&M

6:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Utah St. at Boise St.

7:30 p.m.; MASN, N.C. State at Virginia Tech

8 p.m.; ESPNU, Appalachian St. at James Madison

8:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Butler at Seton Hall

8:30 p.m.; SEC Network, Arkansas at Auburn

9:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, UNLV at New Mexico

MOTORCYCLES

10 p.m.; USA Network, Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship, at Anaheim, Calif.

NFL

4:30 p.m.; WSET, ESPN, Kansas City at Las Vegas (pregame show at 3 p.m.)

8:15 p.m.; WSET, ESPN, Tennessee at Jacksonville

NHL

1 p.m.; NHL Network, N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey

7 p.m.; NHL Network, Detroit at Toronto

SOCCER

9:20 a.m.; Fox Sports 2, French Cup, Round of 64, Marseille vs. Hyeres, at Martigues, France

Noon; CBS Sports Network, Serie A, Udinese at Juventus

10 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Liga MX, Guadalajara at Monterrey

TENNIS

6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, coverage of United Cup semifinals and Adelaide International, ASB Classic and Chennai Open semifinals

9 p.m.; Tennis Channel, coverage of United Cup final and Adelaide International, ASB Classic and Chennai Open finals

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

2 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Gardner-Webb at Radford

2 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Nebraska at Rutgers

4:30 p.m.; WFXR, Iowa at Michigan

WOMEN'S GYMNASTICS

9 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Super 16 meet with Michigan, Auburn, UCLA and Oklahoma, at Las Vegas