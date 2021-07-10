 Skip to main content
Sports TV listings for Saturday July 10
Sports TV listings for Saturday July 10

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

2 a.m. (Sunday); Fox Sports 2, Collingwood at Richmond

AUTO RACING

3:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Credit Karma Money 250, at Atlanta (pre-race show at 3 p.m.)

4 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, FIA Formula E, Round 10, at Brooklyn, N.Y.

8 p.m.; WDBJ, Superstar Racing Experience, Camping World SRX Series, at Slinger, Wis.

BASKETBALL

12:30 p.m.; WDBJ, "Big3: Bringing the Fire"

1 p.m.; WDBJ, Big3, Week 1, at Las Vegas

8 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Exhibition, U.S. Olympic team vs. Nigeria, at Las Vegas

11:30 p.m.; NBA TV, Exhibition, Argentina vs. Australia

CYCLING

6:15 a.m.; Peacock, Tour de France, Stage 14, Carcassonne to Quillan

8 a.m.; WSLS, Tour de France, Stage 14, Carcassonne to Quillan

FISHING

8 a.m.; Fox Sports 1, Bassmaster Elite at Lake Champlain

GOLF

7 a.m.; Golf Channel, European Tour, Scottish Open, Third Round, at North Berwick, Scotland

9:45 a.m.; Peacock, Champions Tour, U.S. Senior Open, Third Round, at Omaha, Neb.

1 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, John Deere Classic, Third Round, at Silvis, Ill.

2:30 p.m.; WSLS, Celebrity tournament, American Century Championship, Second Round, at Stateline, Nev.

3 p.m.; WDBJ, PGA Tour, John Deere Classic, Third Round, at Silvis, Ill.

3 p.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Marathon Classic, Third Round, at Sylvania, Ohio

4 p.m.; Golf Channel, Champions Tour, U.S. Senior Open, Third Round, at Omaha, Neb. (same-day tape)

9 p.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Marathon Classic, Third Round, at Sylvania, Ohio (same-day tape)

HORSE RACING

Noon; NBC Sports Washington, MASN, live races

1 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, live races

3 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races

LACROSSE

6 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premier Lacrosse League, Redwoods vs. Whipsnakes, at Minneapolis

8:45 p.m.; Peacock, Premier Lacrosse League, Atlas vs. Chaos, at Minneapolis

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.; MLB Network, Toronto at Tampa Bay

4 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Oakland at Texas

4 p.m.; MASN, Chicago White Sox at Baltimore

4 p.m.; MASN2, Washington at San Francisco

7 p.m.; WFXR, N.Y. Yankees at Houston 

10 p.m.; MLB Network, Arizona at L.A. Dodgers 

MISCELLANEOUS

8 p.m.; WSET, ESPY Awards Show, at New York

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

2 p.m.; WSET, UFC 264 pre-show

6 p.m.; ESPN, UFC 264 Early Prelims, at Las Vegas

8 p.m.; ESPN, UFC 264 Prelims, at Las Vegas

10 p.m.; Pay-Per-View, UFC 264, Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor, at Las Vegas

MOTORCYCLES

7:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, MotoAmerica Superbike, at Salinas, Calif. (same-day tape)

NBA

1 p.m.; NBA TV, NBA Finals press conferences

9 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, NBA 2K League, Wizards District Gaming at Magic Gaming

RUGBY

Noon; Peacock, Britsh & Irish Lions vs. Vodacom, at Pretoria, South Africa 

5 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Major League Rugby, San Diego at Old Glory D.C.

10 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, British and Irish Lions vs. Vodacom, at Pretoria, South Africa (same-day tape)

SOCCER 

4 p.m.; ESPN, Euro Final preview 

5:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, CONCACAF Gold Cup, El Salvador vs Curaçao, at Frisco, Texas

8 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Copa America, Final, Brazil vs Argentina, at Rio de Janeiro (pregame show at 7 p.m.)

10:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, CONCACAF Gold Cup, Mexico vs. Trinidad and Tobago, at Arlington, Texas

TENNIS

6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, Hamburg European Open, Semifinals

9 a.m.; ESPN, Wimbledon, women's singles final and doubles final, at London

3 p.m.; WSET, Wimbledon women's singles final (same-day tape)

