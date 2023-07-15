AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
2:30 a.m. (Sunday); Fox Sports 2, Richmond at West Coast
AUTO RACING
8:30 a.m.; CBS Sports Network, FIA Formula E, at Rome
10:35 a.m.; Peacock, IndyCar Series, Peacock, Honda Indy Toronto, Practice
Noon; USA Network, NASCAR Cup Series, Practice and Qualifying, at Loudon, N.H.
2:50 p.m.; Peacock, IndyCar Series, Honda Indy Toronto, Qualifying
3 p.m.; USA Network, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Ambetter Health 200, at Loudon, N.H. (pre-race show at 2:30 p.m.)
8 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, ARCA Menards Series, Calypso 150, at Newton, Iowa
BASKETBALL
People are also reading…
1:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Global Jam Fives, Africa vs. U.S., at Toronto
3 p.m.; WDBJ, Big 3, Week 4, Trilogy vs. 3 Headed Monsters, Triplets vs. 3’s Company, Power vs. Ball Hogs, Ghost Ballers vs. Bivouac, Tri-State vs. Killer 3’s, Aliens vs. Enemies, at Memphis, Tenn.
BOXING
10 p.m.; Showtime, WBC Lightweight Championship, Frank Martin vs. Artem Harutyunyan, at Las Vegas
CFL
7 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Calgary at Saskatchewan
CYCLING
6:55 a.m.; Peacock, Tour de France, Stage 14, Annemasse to Morzine Les Portes Du Soleil, France
2 a.m. (Sunday); USA Network, Tour de France, Stage 14 (delayed tape)
DIVING
6:45 p.m.; Peacock, World Championships, at Fukuoka, Japan
1:30 a.m. (Sunday) and 5 a.m. (Sunday); Peacock, World Championships
FISHING
4 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Sport Fishing Championship, Oak Bluffs Bluewater Classic, Martha's Vineyard, Mass.
GOLF
10 a.m.; Golf Channel, DP World Tour/PGA Tour, Scottish Open, Third Round
Noon; WDBJ, DP World Tour/PGA Tour, Scottish Open, Third Round
Noon; Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Kaulig Companies Championship, Third Round, at Akron, Ohio
2:30 p.m.; WSLS, Celebrity tournament, American Century Championship, Second Round, at Lake Tahoe, Nev.
3 p.m.; Peacock, LPGA Tour, Dana Open, Third Round, at Sylvania, Ohio
4 p.m.; Golf Channel, DP World Tour/PGA Tour, Barbasol Championship, Third Round, at Nicholasville, Ky.
8 p.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Dana Open, Third Round (same-day tape)
HORSE RACING
Noon; MASN, live races
1 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, live races, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
3:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
10 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, live races, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
LACROSSE
6 p.m.; ESPN2, Premier Lacrosse League, Chrome vs. Cannons, at Fairfield, Conn.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.; MLB Network, San Diego at Philadelphia (Game 1)
4 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Cleveland at Texas
7 p.m.; MASN, Washington at St. Louis
7 p.m.; MASN2, Miami at Baltimore
7 p.m.; WFXR, Chicago White Sox at Atlanta
10 p.m.; MLB Network, Detroit at Seattle (Joined in Progress)
MISCELLANEOUS
1:30 p.m.; WSLS, "Chasing Gold: Paris 2024"
2 p.m.; WSET, "SportsCenter Featured: The Speech," documentary on the late Jim Valvano's ESPYS speech
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
7 p.m.; ESPN, UFC Fight Night Prelims, at Las Vegas
10 p.m.; ESPN, UFC Fight Night, Holly Holm vs. Mayra Bueno Silva
MOTORCYCLES
11 a.m.; Peacock, Pro Motocross, Spring Creek National, Qualifying, at Millville, Minn
2 p.m.; Peacock, Pro Motocross, Spring Creek National
NBA
2:30 p.m.; NBA TV, Las Vegas Summer League, Charlotte vs. Minnesota
3 p.m.; ESPN, Las Vegas Summer League, Golden State vs. Toronto
4:30 p.m.; NBA TV, Las Vegas Summer League, Milwaukee vs. Sacramento
5 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, ESPN, Las Vegas Summer League, Washington vs. Chicago
6:30 p.m.; NBA TV, Las Vegas Summer League, Boston vs. Orlando
8:30 p.m.; NBA TV, Las Vegas Summer League, Denver vs. New York
10:30 p.m.; NBA TV, Las Vegas Summer League, Memphis vs. Phoenix
PICKLEBALL
Noon; Tennis Channel, PPA Tour, Denver Open, Men's and Women's Doubles
2 p.m.; ESPN2, PPA Tour, Denver Open
RUGBY
1 p.m.; CNBC, World U-20 Championship, Grand Final, Ireland vs. France, at Cape Town, South Africa (same-day tape)
10 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Premier Sevens, Western Conference Finals, at San Jose, Calif.
11:55 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, National Rugby League, Cronulla-Sutherland at New Zealand
SOCCER
7:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Major League Soccer, Orlando at Atlanta
10 p.m.; ESPN2, United Soccer League, Oakland at Monterey Bay
TENNIS
8 a.m.; ESPN, "Breakfast at Wimbledon"
9 a.m.; ESPN, Wimbledon, Women's Singles Championship, Marketa Vondrousova vs. Ons Jabeur, at London
11:30 a.m.; ESPN, Wimbledon, Men's Doubles Championship, Wesley Koolhof and Neal Skupski vs. Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballo
3 p.m.; WSET, Wimbledon, Women's Singles Championship (same-day tape)
TRACK AND FIELD
12:30 p.m.; Peacock, World Para Championships, at Paris
3 a.m. (Sunday); Peacock, World Para Championships
WATER POLO
8 p.m.; Peacock, World Championships, Women's Prelim, U.S. vs. China, at Fukuoka, Japan
WNBA
8:30 p.m.; WSET, All-Star Game, at Las Vegas (pregame show at 8 p.m.)