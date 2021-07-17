 Skip to main content
Sports TV listings for Saturday July 17
tv listings image
Mark Shaver

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

2:30 a.m. (Sunday); Fox Sports 2, West Coast at Adelaide

AUTO RACING

6:55 a.m.; ESPN2, Formula One, British Grand Prix, Practice

11:25 a.m.; ESPN2, Formula One, British Grand Prix, Sprint Qualifying

3 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Ambetter Get Vaccinated 200, at Loudon, N.H. (pre-race show at 2:30 p.m.)

5:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, IMSA Weathertech Sportscar Championship, Northeast Grand Prix, at Lakeville, Conn. (same-day tape)

8 p.m.; WDBJ, Superstar Racing Experience, Camping World SRX Series, at Nashville, Tenn.

BOXING

9 p.m.; Showtime, Undisputed Super Welterweight Championship, Jermell Charlo vs. Brian Castano; WBA Lightweight Interim Championship, Rolando Romero vs. Anthony Yigit; Middleweights, Amilcar Vidal, Jr. vs. Immanuwel Aleem, at San Antonio

CORNHOLE

6 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, American Cornhole League Pro Shootout, at Atlanta

CYCLING

7:30 a.m.; NBC Sports Network, Tour de France, Stage 20, Individual Time Trial, Libourne to Saint-Émilion

DRAG RACING

2 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Mile-High NHRA Nationals, Qualifying, at Denver (taped)

FISHING

8 a.m.; Fox Sports 1, Bassmaster Elite, at St. Lawrence River

2 p.m.; WDBJ, Major League Fishing, Redcrest Championship, at Lake Eufaula (taped)

GOLF

6 a.m.; Golf Channel, British Open, continuation of coverage of Third Round

7 a.m.; WSLS, British Open, Third Round

1 p.m.; Golf Channel, U.S. Girls' Junior Championship, final, at Chevy Chase, Md.

1 p.m.; WDBJ, "A Celebration of PGA Professionals"

3 p.m.; Golf Channel, "Golf Central: Live from The Open"

4 p.m.; WSET, State Open of Virginia, Second Round, at Midlothian

4 p.m.; WDBJ, LPGA Tour, Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, Final Round, at Midland, Mich.

4 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Barbasol Championship, Third Round, at Nicholasville, Ky.

4 a.m. (Sunday); Golf Channel, British Open, Final Round

HORSE RACING

Noon; NBC Sports Washington, MASN, live races

1 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, live races, at Saratoga

2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races, at Saratoga

8 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Meadowlands Pace, at East Rutherford, N.J.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.; MLB Network, Minnesota at Detroit, Game 1

3:30 p.m.; MLB Network, Texas at Toronto (joined in progress)

4 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Cleveland at Oakland

7 p.m.; MASN, San Diego at Washington

7 p.m.; MASN2, Baltimore at Kansas City

7 p.m.; WFXR, Boston at N.Y. Yankees 

10 p.m.; MLB Network, Seattle at L.A. Angels (joined in progress)

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Noon; ESPN, The Basketball Tournament, first round, Team DRC vs. Herd That (Marshall), at Charleston, W. Va.

2 p.m.; WDBJ, Big3 Week 2, at Las Vegas

2 p.m.; ESPN, The Basketball Tournament, first round, WoCo Showtime (Wofford) vs. Best Virginia (WVU), at Charleston, W. Va.

5 p.m.; ESPN2, The Basketball Tournament, first round, Georgia Kingz vs. Team 23, at Charleston, W. Va.

7 p.m.; ESPN3, The Basketball Tournament, first round, Bleed Virginia (including Reggie Williams and Ed Polite) vs. D2, at Charleston, W.Va.

MISCELLANEOUS

7 a.m.; SEC Network, "Marty & McGee"

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

7 p.m.; ESPN, UFC Fight Night prelims, at Las Vegas

10 p.m.; ESPN, UFC Fight Night, Islam Makhachev vs. Thiago Moises, at Las Vegas

MOTORCYCLES

8:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Lucas Oil Motocross, Spring Creek Nationals, at Millville, Minn. (same-day tape)

NBA 

9 p.m.; WSET, NBA Finals, Game 5, Milwaukee at Phoenix (pregame show at 8:30 p.m.)

RUGBY

Noon; Peacock, British & Irish Lions at DHL

5 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Major League Rugby, Austin at Old Glory D.C.

8 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Major League Rugby, Los Angeles at Utah

1 a.m. (Sunday); NBC Sports Network, British & Irish at DHL (delayed tape)

SAILING

9 a.m.; CBS Sports Network, Great Britain Sail Grand Prix

SOCCER

2 p.m.; ESPN2, United Soccer League, San Antonio at Colorado Springs

5 p.m.; ESPN, Major League Soccer, New England at Atlanta

7:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, NBC Sports Washington Plus, Major League Soccer, D.C. at Philadelphia

7:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, CONCACAF Gold Cup, Grenada vs. Qatar, at Houston

10 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, CONCACAF Gold Cup, Panama vs. Honduras, at Houston

TENNIS

6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, tournaments in Newport, Hamburg, Bastad, Prague, Budapest and Lausanne

1 p.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, Hall of Fame Open, semifinal, at Newport, R.I.

6 p.m.; Tennis Channel, International Tennis Tennis Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, at Newport, R.I.

X GAMES

1 p.m.; WSET, X Games, BMX, Skateboard and Moto X

8 p.m.; ESPN2, X Games, BMX, Skateboard and Moto X

