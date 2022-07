Sports TV listings for Saturday July 2

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

Midnight; West Coast at Richmond

AUTO RACING

6:55 a.m.; ESPN2, Formula One, British Grand Prix, Practice, at Towcester, England

8:20 a.m.; ESPNU, W Series, at Towcester, England

9:30 a.m.; Peacock, IndyCar, Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio, Practice

9:55 a.m.; ESPN2, Formula One, British Grand Prix, Qualifying

11:30 a.m.; CBS Sports Network, FIA Formula E, Marrakesh E-Prix

11:30 a.m.; NBCSports.com, NASCAR Cup Series, Practice

Noon; USA Network, NASCAR Cup Series, Qualifying, at Elkhart, Wis.

Noon; CNBC, Monster Jam, at Miami (taped)

2 p.m.; WSLS, Monster Jam, at Jacksonville, Fla. (taped)

2:30 p.m.; USA Network, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Henry 180, at Elkhart, Wis. (pre-race show at 2 p.m.)

2:45 p.m.; Peacock, IndyCar, Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio, Qualifying

8 p.m.; WDBJ, SRX Series, at Stafford Springs, Conn.

BASKETBALL

1 p.m.; WDBJ, Big 3 Week 3, Power vs. Enemies, Killer 3's vs. Tri State, Triplets vs. Ball Hogs, at Dallas

CFL

7 p.m.; ESPN2, Montreal at Saskatchewan

CORNHOLE

1 p.m.; ESPN2, American Cornhole League, Final Chase

CYCLING

6:10 a.m.; Peacock, Tour de France, Stage 2, Roskilde to Nyborg, Denmark

8 a.m.; USA Network, Tour de France, Stage 2

1 p.m.; WSLS, Tour de France, Stage 2 (same-day tape)

DISC SPORTS

7 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, American Ultimate Disc League, Atlanta at Carolina

GOLF

8 a.m.; Golf Channel, DP World Tour, Irish Open, Third Round, at Kilkenny, Ireland

1 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, John Deere Classic, Third Round, at Silvis, Ill.

3 p.m.; WDBJ, PGA Tour, John Deere Classic, Third Round

HOCKEY

3 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, 3 Ice Week 3, Team Mullen vs. Team Carbonneau, Team LeClair vs. Team Fuhr, Team Trottier vs. Team Murphy, at Grand Rapids, Mich.

HORSE RACING

Noon; NBC Sports Washington, MASN, live races

12:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, live races

3 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races

4 p.m.; WSLS, John A. Nerud Stakes, at San Diego

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Noon; MLB Network, Tampa Bay at Toronto (Game 1)

2 p.m.; MASN2, Baltimore at Minnesota

4 p.m.; MASN, Miami at Washington

4 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Oakland at Seattle

7 p.m.; WFXR, Boston at Chicago Cubs

10 p.m.; MLB Network, Arizona at Colorado (Joined in Progress)

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

Noon; WSET, "UFC Live: Adesanya vs. Cannonier"

6 p.m.; ESPN, UFC 276 Early Prelims, at Las Vegas

8 p.m.; WSET, ESPN, UFC 276 Prelims

10 p.m.; Pay-Per-View, UFC 276, Israel Adesanya vs. Jared Cannonier

MOTORCYCLES

3 p.m.; WSLS, AMA Lucas Oil Series, RedBud National, at Buchanan, Mich.

NBA

5 p.m.; ESPN2, California Classic Summer League, L.A. Lakers vs. Miami, at San Francisco

7:30 p.m.; NBA TV, California Classic Summer League, Sacramento at Golden State

9:30 p.m.; NBA TV, "Free Agent Fever"

SKATEBOARDING

10:30 a.m.; Peacock, Olympic Qualifier, World Skate Street Skateboarding Rome Pro Tour, Women's Semifinals

1:30 p.m.; Peacock, Olympic Qualifier, World Skate Street Skateboarding Rome Pro Tour, Men's Semifinals

TENNIS

7 a.m.; ESPN, "Breakfast at Wimbledon"

8 a.m.; ESPN, Wimbledon, Third Round, at London

1 p.m.; WSET, Wimbledon, Third Round

TRACK AND FIELD

1 p.m.; CNBC, Diamond League, BAUHAUS-Galan, at Stockholm (taped)

WNBA

1 p.m.; ESPN, Phoenix at Chicago

3 p.m.; ESPN, WNBA All-Star Team Rosters Draft

WOMEN'S LACROSSE

8 p.m.; ESPNU, World Championship, First Round, U.S. vs. Australia, at Towson, Md.