AUTO RACING
6:25 a.m.; ESPN2, Formula One, Hungarian Grand Prix, Practice
9 a.m.; Peacock, VP Racing SportsCar Challenge, Race 1
9:30 a.m.; Peacock, IndyCar Series, Hy-Vee Homefront 250, Qualifying
9:55 a.m.; ESPN, Formula One, Hungarian Grand Prix, Qualifying
11 a.m.; Peacock, IndyCar Series, INDY NXT race
Noon; Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, CRC Brakleen 150 (pre-race show at 11 a.m.)
Noon; USA Network, IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, FCP Euro Northeast Grand Prix
2 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NHRA Qualifying (taped)
2:30 p.m.; NBCSports.com, NASCAR Cup Series, HighPoint.com 400, Practice and Qualifying
3 p.m.; WSLS, IndyCar Series, Hy-Vee Homefront 250
3 p.m.; USA Network, NASCAR Cup Series, HighPoint.com 400, Practice and Qualifying
3:05 p.m.; Peacock, VP Racing SportsCar Challenge, Race 2
4:10 p.m.; Peacock, IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge, Lime Rock Park 100
5:30 p.m.; USA Network, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Pocono 225 (pre-race show at 5 p.m.)
BASKETBALL
4 p.m.; ESPN2, TBT Second Round, Mass Street vs. Show Me Squad
BOXING
5:45 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Kambosos-Hughes undercard
10 p.m.; ESPN, IBO Lightweight Championship, George Kambosos Jr. vs. Maxi Hughes and lightweights, Keyshawn Davis vs. Francesco Patera
CFL
7 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Saskatchewan at B.C.
CYCLING
7:30 a.m.; Peacock, Tour de France, Stage 20
2 a.m. (Sunday); USA Network, Tour de France, Stage 20 (delayed tape)
GOLF
6 a.m.; USA Network, DP World Tour/PGA Tour, continuation of coverage of British Open, Third Round
7 a.m.; Golf Channel, Ladies European Tour, La Sella Open, Third Round
7 a.m.; WSLS, DP World Tour/PGA Tour, British Open, Third Round
3 p.m.; Golf Channel, "Golf Central Live From The Open"
4 p.m.; WDBJ, LPGA Tour, Great Lakes Bay Invitational, Final Round
5 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Barracuda Championship, Third Round
5 p.m.; Peacock, U.S. Girls’ Junior Amateur Championship, Championship Match
8 p.m.; Golf Channel, U.S. Girls’ Junior Amateur Championship, Championship Match (same-day tape)
4 a.m. (Sunday); USA Network, DP World Tour/PGA Tour, British Open, Final Round
HORSE RACING
Noon; MASN, live races
1 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, live races
3 p.m.; WFXR, American Oaks Stakes
5 p.m.; WSLS, Haskell Stakes and United Nations Stakes
6 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races
LACROSSE
Noon; ESPNU, Women, Athletes Unlimited, Team Read vs. Team Apuzzo
6 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Men, Premier Lacrosse League, All-Star Skills Challenge
7:30 p.m.; ESPN, Men, Premier Lacrosse League, All-Star Game
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.; MLB Network, Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees
3 p.m.; MASN, Washington Nationals press conference
4 p.m.; MASN, Baltimore at Tampa Bay
4 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, N.Y. Mets at Boston
7 p.m.; MASN, MASN2, San Francisco at Washington
7 p.m.; WFXR, Atlanta at Milwaukee
10 p.m.; MLB Network, Pittsburgh at L.A. Angels (Joined in Progress)
MISCELLANEOUS
1 p.m.; WDBJ, "CBS Sports: We Need to Talk"
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
Noon; ESPN Plus, UFC Fight Night, Prelims, at London
3 p.m.; ESPN Plus, UFC Fight Night, Tom Aspinall vs. Marcin Tybura
MOTORCYCLES
4 p.m.; Peacock, Pro Motocross, Washougal National
SAILING
2 p.m.; WDBJ, United States Sail Grand Prix (taped)
10 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Oracle Grand Prix (same-day tape)
SOCCER
6 a.m.; WFXR, Women's World Cup, continuation of coverage of England vs. Haiti
8 a.m.; WFXR, Women's World Cup,Denmark vs. China
5 p.m.; ESPN, Men, Friendly, Manchester United vs. Arsenal, at East Rutherford, N.J.
7 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Men, Canadian Premier League, Cavalry at Vancouver
7 p.m.; Peacock, Men, Friendly, Chelsea vs. Brighton & Hove, at Philadelphia
8 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Men, Leagues Cup, Tijuana at Philadelphia
10 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Men, Leagues Cup, San Jose at Portland
1 a.m. (Sunday); Fox Sports 1, Women's World Cup, Sweden vs. South Africa
3:30 a.m. (Sunday); Fox Sports 1, Women's World Cup, Netherlands vs. Portugal
SWIMMING
9:30 p.m.; Peacock, World Championships
TENNIS
6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of semifinals in Gstaad, Bastad and Budapest
1 p.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, semifinals in Newport and Palermo
6 p.m.; Tennis Channel, International Tennis Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony
5:30 a.m. (Sunday); Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, tournaments in Newport, Gstaad, Bastad, Budapest, Palermo and Hamburg
TRACK AND FIELD
1 p.m.; CNBC, Diamond League, at Monaco (taped)
WNBA
1 p.m.; ESPN, Connecticut at Atlanta
3 p.m.; ESPN, Las Vegas at Minnesota
9 p.m.; NBA TV, Chicago at Seattle
WOMEN’S FOOTBALL
1 p.m.; ESPN2, Women's Football Alliance, National Championship, St. Louis vs. Boston
WOMEN'S RUGBY
9:55 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Wests at Parramatta
11:45 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Canberra at Cronulla Sutherland
X GAMES
1 p.m.; WSET, Women's Skateboard Street, BMX Dirt, Moto X QuarterPipe High Air and Men's Skateboard Park
8 p.m.; ESPN2, BMX Park, Men's Skateboard Street Best Trick and Moto X Best Whip X