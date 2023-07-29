AUTO RACING

5:55 a.m.; ESPN2, Formula One, Belgian Grand Prix Sprint Shootout

10:25 a.m.; ESPN2, Formula One, Belgian Grand Prix Sprint Race

11:30 a.m.; CBS Sports Network, FIA Formula E, London E-Prix

Noon; WDBJ, FIA Formula E, London E-Prix

Noon; Fox Sports 1, NHRA Sonoma Nationals, Qualifying (taped)

12:30 p.m.; USA Network, NASCAR Cup Series, Cook Out 400, Practice and Qualifying, at Richmond

3 p.m.; WSLS, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Henry 180, at Elkhart, Wis. (pre-race show at 2:30 p.m.)

7:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Truck Series, Worldwide Express 250, at Richmond (pre-race show at 7 p.m.)

BASKETBALL

Noon; ESPN2, TBT Third Round, Gutter Cats (including Jarell Eddie and Q.J. Peterson) vs. The Ville (Louisville alumni including Luke Hancock and assistant coach Keith Oddo), at Louisville, Ky.

2 p.m.; ESPN2, TBT Third Round, Herd That (Marshall alumni) vs. Sideline Cancer (including Keve Aluma), at Wheeling, W.V.

BOXING

8 p.m.; Pay-Per-View, Undisputed Welterweight Championship, Errol Spence vs. Terence Crawford, WBC Silver/WBO Latino Lightweight Championship, Isaac Cruz vs. Giovanni Cabrera, WBC Bantamweight Championship, Nonito Donaire vs. Alexandro Santiago, Super Welterweights, Yoenis Tellez vs. Sergio Garcia

CFL

4 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Saskatchewan at Toronto

7 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, B.C. at Edmonton

CYCLING

10 a.m.; Peacock, Women's Tour de France, Stage 7

FISHING

8 a.m.; Fox Sports 1, Bassmaster Elite at Lake St. Clair

GOLF

6 a.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Evian Championship, continuation of coverage of Third Round

9 a.m.; CNBC, Champions Tour, Senior British Open, Third Round

Noon; WSLS, Champions Tour, Senior British Open, Third Round

1 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, 3M Open, Third Round

2 p.m.; WDBJ, "Course Record with Michael Breed"

2:30 p.m.; WDBJ, "One Shot Away" (Korn Ferry Tour special)

3 p.m.; WDBJ, PGA Tour, 3M Open, Third Round

3 p.m.; Golf Channel, U.S. Junior Amateur, Championship Match

5:30 a.m. (Sunday); Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Evian Championship, Final Round

HORSE RACING

Noon; NBC Sports Washington, MASN, live races

12:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races

1:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, live races

3 p.m.; WFXR, Jim Dandy Stakes

6 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races

8 p.m.; MASN2, live races

LACROSSE

5 p.m.; ESPN2, Women, Athletes Unlimited, Team Colson vs. Team Apuzzo

5:30 p.m.; ESPNU, High School Girls, New Balance All-America Senior Game

7:30 p.m.; ESPN2, Women, Athletes Unlimited, Team Read vs. Team Moreno

8 p.m.; ESPNU, High School Boys, New Balance All-America Senior Gamee

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

3 p.m.; MLB Network, L.A. Angels at Toronto

4 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Detroit at Miami

7 p.m.; MASN, Washington at N.Y. Mets

7 p.m.; WFXR, N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore

10 p.m.; MLB Network, Cincinnati at L.A. Dodgers (Joined in Progress)

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

3 p.m.; WSET, "UFC Live"

4 p.m.; WSET, "UFC Countdown"

6:30 p.m.; ESPN Plus, UFC 291, Early Prelims

7 p.m.; ESPN, UFC 291 Early Prelims

8 p.m.; WSET, ESPN, UFC 291 Prelims

10 p.m.; Pay-Per-View, UFC 291, Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje

11 p.m.; Showtime, Bellator, Patricky Pitbull vs. Roberto de Souza

NFL

9 a.m.; ESPN, "NFL Live: Back Together Saturday" (training camp coverage)

1 p.m.; WSET, "NFL Live: Back Together Saturday" (training camp coverage)

9:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m.; ESPN2, reruns of "30 for 30: Vick" (Parts 1 and 2)

PICKLEBALL

Noon; ESPN, PPA Tour, Seattle Open

1 p.m.; WDBJ, PPA Tour, Seattle Open

2 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, PPA Tour, Seattle Open

SKATEBOARDING

4 p.m.; ESPN2, "Rolling Away" (Ryan Sheckler documentary)

SOCCER

6 a.m.; WFXR, Women's World Cup, France vs. Brazil

8:30 a.m.; WFXR, Women's World Cup, Panama vs. Jamaica

9 a.m.; CBS Sports Network, Men, Club Friendly, Celtic vs. Wolverhampton

4:30 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Men, Club Friendly, Real Madrid vs. Barcelona, at Arlington, Texas

7 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Men, Canadian Premier League, Cavalry at Ottawa

12:30 a.m. (Sunday); WFXR, Women's World Cup, South Korea vs. Morocco (pregame show at 11:30 p.m.)

3 a.m. (Sunday); WFXR, Women's World Cup, Switzerland vs. New Zealand

3 a.m. (Sunday); Fox Sports 1, Women's World Cup, Norway vs. Philippines

5:30 a.m. (Sunday); Fox Sports 1, Women's World Cup, Germany vs. Colombia

SOFTBALL

3 p.m.; ESPNU, Premier Girls Fastpitch 18-U Championship

10 p.m.; ESPNU, Premier Girls Fastpitch, High School Senior All-American Game

SWIMMING

7 a.m.; Peacock, World Championships, Day 7 Finals

9:30 p.m.; Peacock, World Championships, Day 8 Prelims

TENNIS

7:30 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, touraments in Warsaw, Hamburg and Umag

3 p.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, semifinals in Umag and Atlanta

7 p.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, Atlanta Open, semifinal

WOMEN'S RUGBY

9:55 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, North Queensland at Newcastle

11:45 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Cronulla Sutherland at Wests