Sports TV listings for Saturday, July 3

AUTO RACING
8:55 a.m.; ESPN2, Formula One, Austrian Grand Prix, Qualifying, at Spielberg, Austria
9:05 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.; Peacock, IndyCar, Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio, Practice, at Lexington, Ohio
11:30 a.m.; NBCSports.com, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Henry 180, Qualifying, at Elkhart Lake, Wis.
Noon; NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Henry 180, Qualifying
Noon; Peacock, IndyCar, Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio, Qualifying
12:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Cup Series, Jockey Made In America 250, Practice, at Elkhart Lake, Wis.
2:30 p.m.; WSLS, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Henry 180 (pre-race show at 2 p.m.)
4:20 p.m.; Peacock, Indy Lights, Race 1
8 p.m.; WDBJ, Camping World Superstar Racing Experience Series, at Brownsburg, Ind.
8 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, IndyCar, Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio, Qualifying (same-day tape)
BOXING
9 p.m.; Showtime, WBA Super Featherweight Interim Championship, Chris Colbert vs. Tugstsogt Nyambayar; Lightweights, Michel Rivera vs. Jon Fernandez, at Carson, Calif.
CORNHOLE
2 p.m.; ESPN2, American Cornhole League Championships, Final Chase, at Valley Forge, Pa.
CYCLING
7 a.m.; Peacock, Tour de France, Stage 8, Oyonnax to Le Grand-Bornand
7:30 a.m.; NBC Sports Network, Tour de France, Stage 8
GOLF
8 a.m.; Golf Channel, European Tour, Irish Open, Third Round, at County Antrim, Northern Ireland
1 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Rocket Mortgage Classic, Third Round, at Detroit
3 p.m.; WDBJ, PGA Tour, Rocket Mortgage Classic, Third Round
3 p.m.; Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Dick's Sporting Goods Open, Second Round, at Endicott, N.Y.
5:30 p.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Volunteers Of America Classic, Third Round, at The Colony, Texas
HORSE RACING
Noon; NBC Sports Washington, MASN, live races
1 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, live races
3:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races
5 p.m.; WSLS, Suburban Handicap, at Belmont Park
LACROSSE
Noon; WSLS, Premier Lacrosse League, Redwoods vs. Waterdogs, at Hempstead, N.Y.
3 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premier Lacrosse League, Cannons vs. Chaos, at Hempstead, N.Y.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.; MLB Network, N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees
4 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, San Diego at Philadelphia
7 p.m.; WFXR, L.A. Dodgers at Washington
10 p.m.; MASN, Baltimore at L.A. Angels
10 p.m.; MLB Network, San Francisco at Arizona
MISCELLANEOUS
8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.; ACC Network, "Authentic ACC: Clemson 101"
2 p.m.; WDBJ, World's Strongest Man, at Sacramento, Calif.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
1 p.m.; WSET, UFC 264 Countdown
MOTORCYCLES
5 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Lucas Oil Motocross, Redbud National, at Buchanan, Mich. (same-day tape)
NBA
8:30 p.m.; TNT, Eastern Conference Finals, Game 6, Milwaukee at Atlanta
RUGBY
Noon; Peacock, British & Irish Lions vs. Emirates Lions, at Gauteng, South Africa
3 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Major League Rugby, Seattle at San Diego
11 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, British & Irish Lions vs. Emirates Lions (same-day tape)
SOCCER
11:30 a.m.; ESPN, UEFA European Championship, Quarterfinal, Denmark vs. Czech Republic, at Baku, Azerbaijan
2:30 p.m.; WSET, UEFA European Championship, Quarterfinal, Ukraine vs. England, at Munich (pregame show at 2 p.m.)
5 p.m.; ESPN, Major League Soccer, New England at Columbus
5:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Major League Soccer, Toronto at D.C.
6 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Copa America quarterfinal, Uruguay vs. Colombia, at Goiania, Brazil
7 p.m.; ESPN2, United Soccer League, Sacramento at San Diego
7 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Copa America quarterfinal, Uruguay vs. Brazil (joined in progress)
9 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Copa America, quarterfinal, Argentina vs. Ecuador, at Brasília, Brazil
9:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, CONCACAF Gold Cup first round, Guatemala vs. Guyana
TENNIS
8 a.m.; ESPN, Wimbledon, Third Round, at London
11:30 a.m.; ESPN2, Wimbledon, Third Round, at London
2 p.m.; ESPN, Wimbledon, Third Round, at London
WNBA
1 p.m.; NBA TV, Connecticut at Indiana
1 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Washington at New York
WOMEN'S WATER POLO
8 p.m.; ESPNU, USA vs. Russia, at Irvine, Calif.