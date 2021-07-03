 Skip to main content
Sports TV listings for Saturday, July 3
tv listings image
Mark Shaver

AUTO RACING

8:55 a.m.; ESPN2, Formula One, Austrian Grand Prix, Qualifying, at Spielberg, Austria

9:05 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.; Peacock, IndyCar, Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio, Practice, at Lexington, Ohio

11:30 a.m.; NBCSports.com, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Henry 180, Qualifying, at Elkhart Lake, Wis.

Noon; NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Henry 180, Qualifying

Noon; Peacock, IndyCar, Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio, Qualifying

12:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Cup Series, Jockey Made In America 250, Practice, at Elkhart Lake, Wis.

2:30 p.m.; WSLS, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Henry 180 (pre-race show at 2 p.m.)

4:20 p.m.; Peacock, Indy Lights, Race 1

8 p.m.; WDBJ, Camping World Superstar Racing Experience Series, at Brownsburg, Ind.

8 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, IndyCar, Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio, Qualifying (same-day tape)

BOXING

9 p.m.; Showtime, WBA Super Featherweight Interim Championship, Chris Colbert vs. Tugstsogt Nyambayar; Lightweights, Michel Rivera vs. Jon Fernandez, at Carson, Calif.

CORNHOLE

2 p.m.; ESPN2, American Cornhole League Championships, Final Chase, at Valley Forge, Pa.

CYCLING

7 a.m.; Peacock, Tour de France, Stage 8, Oyonnax to Le Grand-Bornand

7:30 a.m.; NBC Sports Network, Tour de France, Stage 8

GOLF

8 a.m.; Golf Channel, European Tour, Irish Open, Third Round, at County Antrim, Northern Ireland

1 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Rocket Mortgage Classic, Third Round, at Detroit

3 p.m.; WDBJ, PGA Tour, Rocket Mortgage Classic, Third Round

3 p.m.; Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Dick's Sporting Goods Open, Second Round, at Endicott, N.Y.

5:30 p.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Volunteers Of America Classic, Third Round, at The Colony, Texas

HORSE RACING

Noon; NBC Sports Washington, MASN, live races

1 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, live races

3:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races

5 p.m.; WSLS, Suburban Handicap, at Belmont Park

LACROSSE

Noon; WSLS, Premier Lacrosse League, Redwoods vs. Waterdogs, at Hempstead, N.Y.

3 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premier Lacrosse League, Cannons vs. Chaos, at Hempstead, N.Y.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.; MLB Network, N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees

4 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, San Diego at Philadelphia

7 p.m.; WFXR, L.A. Dodgers at Washington

10 p.m.; MASN, Baltimore at L.A. Angels

10 p.m.; MLB Network, San Francisco at Arizona

MISCELLANEOUS

8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.; ACC Network, "Authentic ACC: Clemson 101"

2 p.m.; WDBJ, World's Strongest Man, at Sacramento, Calif.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

1 p.m.; WSET, UFC 264 Countdown

MOTORCYCLES

5 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Lucas Oil Motocross, Redbud National, at Buchanan, Mich. (same-day tape)

NBA

8:30 p.m.; TNT, Eastern Conference Finals, Game 6, Milwaukee at Atlanta

RUGBY

Noon; Peacock, British & Irish Lions vs. Emirates Lions, at Gauteng, South Africa

3 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Major League Rugby, Seattle at San Diego

11 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, British & Irish Lions vs. Emirates Lions (same-day tape)

SOCCER

11:30 a.m.; ESPN, UEFA European Championship, Quarterfinal, Denmark vs. Czech Republic, at Baku, Azerbaijan

2:30 p.m.; WSET, UEFA European Championship, Quarterfinal, Ukraine vs. England, at Munich (pregame show at 2 p.m.)

5 p.m.; ESPN, Major League Soccer, New England at Columbus

5:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Major League Soccer, Toronto at D.C.

6 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Copa America quarterfinal, Uruguay vs. Colombia, at Goiania, Brazil

7 p.m.; ESPN2, United Soccer League, Sacramento at San Diego

7 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Copa America quarterfinal, Uruguay vs. Brazil (joined in progress)

9 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Copa America, quarterfinal, Argentina vs. Ecuador, at Brasília, Brazil

9:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, CONCACAF Gold Cup first round, Guatemala vs. Guyana

TENNIS

8 a.m.; ESPN, Wimbledon, Third Round, at London

11:30 a.m.; ESPN2, Wimbledon, Third Round, at London

2 p.m.; ESPN, Wimbledon, Third Round, at London

WNBA

1 p.m.; NBA TV, Connecticut at Indiana

1 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Washington at New York

WOMEN'S WATER POLO

8 p.m.; ESPNU, USA vs. Russia, at Irvine, Calif.

