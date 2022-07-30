Sports TV listings for Saturday July 30

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

2:30 a.m. (Sunday); Fox Sports 2, North Melbourne at Essendon

AUTO RACING

6:55 a.m.; ESPN2, Formula One, Hungarian Grand Prix, Practice

8:35 a.m.; ESPNU, W Series, at Mogyorod, Hungary

9 a.m.; Peacock, Nitro Rallycross

9:30 a.m.; CBS Sports Network, FIA Formula E, London E-Prix

9:30 a.m.; USA Network, NASCAR Cup Series, Verizon 200, Practice and Qualifying, at Indianapolis

9:55 a.m.; ESPN2, Formula One, Hungarian Grand Prix, Qualifying

11 a.m.; CBS Sports Network, 24 Hours of Spa

Noon; CNBC, Monster Jam (taped)

12:30 p.m.; WSLS, IndyCar Series, Gallagher Grand Prix, at Indianapolis (pre-show at noon)

2 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NHRA Qualifying, at Kent, Wash. (taped)

3:30 p.m.; WSLS, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Pennzoil 150 at The Brickyard, at Indianapolis (pre-race show at 3 p.m.)

11 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, 24 Hours of Spa

BASEBALL

11 a.m.; Appalachian League all-star game, at Burlington, N.C. (taped)

8 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Connie Mack World Series, Championship, at Farmington, N.M. (taped)

BASKETBALL

1 p.m.; WDBJ, Big 3, Week 7, Killer 3's vs. 3's Company, Power vs. Tri-State, Trilogy vs. Ghost Ballers, at Dallas

4 p.m.; ESPN, TBT Semifinal, at Dayton, Ohio

6 p.m.; ESPN, TBT Semifinal, Aftershocks (Wichita State alumni) vs. Americana For Autism

BOXING

9 p.m.; Showtime, Super Welterweights, Danny Garcia vs. Jose Benavidez Jr., Heavyweights, Adam Kownacki vs. Ali Eren Demirezen, Super Lightweights, Gary Antuanne Russell vs. Rances Barthelemy, at Brooklyn, N.Y.

CFL

7 p.m.; ESPN2, Winnipeg at Calgary

CYCLING

9:20 a.m.; Peacock, Women's Tour de France, Stage 7

DISC SPORTS

Midnight; American Ultimate Disc League, Portland at Colorado (delayed tape)

GOLF

6 a.m.; Golf Channel, DP World Tour, Hero Open, Third Round, at Southport, England

8:30 a.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour/LEPGA Tour, Women's Scottish Open, Third Round

1 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Rocket Mortgage Classic, Third Round, at Detroit

3 p.m.; WDBJ, PGA Tour, Rocket Mortgage Classic, Third Round

6 p.m.; Golf Channel, U.S. Junior Amateur, Championship Match, at Bandon, Ore.

GYMNASTICS

2:30 p.m.; CNBC, U.S. Classic, Junior Women, at Salt Lake City

7 p.m.; CNBC, U.S. Classic: Senior Women

HOCKEY

4:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, 3 Ice, Week 7, Team Fuhr vs. Team LeClair, Team Trottier vs. Team Carbonneau, Team Murphy vs. Team Mullen, at Quebec City, Canada

HORSE RACING

Noon; NBC Sports Washington, MASN, live races

1 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, live races, at Saratoga

2 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races, at Saratoga

4:30 p.m.; WFXR, Vanderbilt Handicap and Jim Dandy Stakes, at Saratoga

6 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races, at Saratoga

LACROSSE

2 p.m.; ESPN2, Premier Lacrosse League, Archers vs. Atlas, at Frisco, Texas

4 p.m.; ESPN2, Women, Athletes Unlimited, Team Apuzzo vs. Team Moreno, at Sparks Glencoe, Md.

6 p.m.; ESPNU, All-America Lacrosse Classic, Girls Championship, at Baltimore

8:30 p.m.; ESPNU, All-America Lacrosse Classic, Boys Championship

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.; MLB Network, Cleveland at Tampa Bay

4 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Milwaukee at Boston

6:30 p.m.; MASN, Baltimore at Cincinnati

7 p.m.; WFXR, St. Louis at Washington

9 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Texas at L.A. Angels

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

5 p.m.; WSET, "UFC Live"

6 p.m.; ESPN Plus, UFC 277, Early Prelims, at Dallas

8 p.m.; WSET, ESPN, UFC 277 Prelims

10 p.m.; Pay-Per-View, UFC 277, Julianna Pena vs. Amanda Nunes

NFL

9 a.m.; ESPN, "NFL Live: Back Together," whiparound practice coverage

1 p.m.; WSET, "NFL Live: Back Together"

SAILING

3 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Great Britain Sail Grand Prix (same-day tape)

SOCCER

7 a.m.; CBS Sports Network, Scottish Professional Football League, Rangers at Livingston

3 p.m.; WSET, Major League Soccer, Portland at Minnesota

8 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Women, America Cup, Final, Colombia vs. Brazil, at Bucaramanga, Colombia

10 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Club Friendly, Real Madrid vs. Juventus, at Pasadena, Calif.

SOFTBALL

4 p.m.; ESPNU, Premier Girls Fastpitch 18-and-under Premier National Championship, at Irvine, Calif.

10 p.m.; ESPN2, Premier Girls Fastpitch High School Senior All American Game

SWIMMING

1 p.m.; CNBC, U.S. National Championships, at Irvine, Calif. (taped)

8 p.m.; Peacock, Olympic Channel, U.S. National Championships

TENNIS

7:30 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, tournaments in Kitzbuhel, Atlanta, Umag, Prague and Warsaw

7 p.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, Atlanta Open, Semifinals

TRACK AND FIELD

11:30 a.m.; ESPN2, American Track League, Ed Murphey Classic, at Memphis, Tenn.

WNBA

Noon; ESPN, Seattle at Washington

7:30 p.m.; NBA TV, Dallas at Atlanta