AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
1 a.m. (Sunday); Fox Sports 2, Adelaide at Essendon
AUTO RACING
6:25 a.m.; ESPNU, Formula One, British Grand Prix, Practice
9:55 a.m.; ESPN2, Formula One, British Grand Prix, Qualifying
11:40 a.m.; Peacock, VP Racing SportsCar Challenge
12:45 p.m.; Peacock, IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, SportsCar Grand Prix, Qualifying
1:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 at Mid-Ohio
4 p.m.; USA Network, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Alsco Uniforms 250, Qualifying, at Hampton, Ga.
4 p.m.; Peacock, IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge, Canadian Tire Motorsport Park 120
5:30 p.m.; USA Network, NASCAR Cup Series, Qualifying, at Hampton, Ga.
8 p.m.; USA Network, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Alsco Uniforms 250 (pre-race show at 7:30 p.m.)
BOXING
9:30 p.m.; Showtime, IBF Interim Welterweight Championship, Jaron Ennis vs. Roiman Villa, at Atlantic City, N.J.
CFL
7 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Ottawa at Hamilton
CYCLING
6:20 a.m.; Peacock, Tour de France, Stage 8, Libourne to Limoges, France
2 a.m. (Sunday); USA Network, Tour de France, Stage 8 (delayed tape)
FISHING
3 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Sport Fishing Championship, South Jersey Yacht Sales Offshore Showdown
GOLF
7:30 a.m.; Golf Channel, DP World Tour, Made in Himmerland, Third Round, at Himmerland, Denmark
1 p.m.; WWCW (CW5), LIV Golf League, Second Round, at Hertfordshire, England (same-day tape)
1 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, John Deere Classic, Third Round, at Silvis, Ill.
1 p.m.; WDBJ, "Now On The Tee: Trailblazers in Women's Golf"
2 p.m.; WDBJ, "Course Record with Michael Breed"
2:30 p.m.; WDBJ, "One Shot Away" (Korn Ferry Tour special)
3 p.m.; WDBJ, PGA Tour, John Deere Classic, Third Round
3 p.m. to 9 p.m.; WSLS, LPGA Tour, U.S. Women’s Open, Third Round, at Pebble Beach, Calif.
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
1:30 p.m.; NBA TV, Boys, Peach Jam, Team Ramey vs. Georgia Stars, at North Augusta, S.C.
4 p.m.; ESPNU, Girls, The Run 4 Roses Classic, Class of 2025 Aqua Championship, at Louisville, Ky.
6 p.m.; ESPNU, Girls, The Run 4 Roses Classic, Class of 2024 Aqua Championship
HORSE RACING
Noon; NBC Sports Washington, live races
1 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races
6 p.m.; MASN, live races
8 p.m.; MASN2, Fox Sports 2, live races
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.; MLB Network, Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Yankees
2 p.m.; MASN, Baltimore at Minnesota
4 p.m.; MASN2, Texas at Washington
4 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Cincinnati at Milwaukee
7 p.m.; WFXR, Atlanta at Tampa Bay
10 p.m.; MLB Network, N.Y. Mets at San Diego
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
Noon; WSET, "UFC Live"
6 p.m.; ESPN2,UFC 290, Early Prelims, at Las Vegas
8 p.m.; WSET, ESPN, UFC 290 Prelims
10 p.m.; Pay-Per-View, UFC 290
MOTORCYCLES
1 p.m.; WSLS, AMA Pro Motocross, Southwick National, at Southwick, Mass.
3 p.m.; Peacock, AMA Pro Motocross, Southwick National
NBA
3 p.m.; NBA TV, Las Vegas Summer League, Miami vs. Boston
3:30 p.m.; ESPN2, Las Vegas Summer League, Dallas vs. Oklahoma City
5 p.m.; NBA TV, Las Vegas Summer League, New York vs. Philadelphia
5:30 p.m.; ESPN, Las Vegas Summer League, Detroit vs. Orlando
7 p.m.; NBA TV, Las Vegas Summer League, Memphis vs. Chicago
7:30 p.m.; ESPN, "NBA Today," announcement of the details of the NBA in-season tournament
8 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, ESPN2, Las Vegas Summer League, Indiana vs. Washington
9 p.m.; NBA TV, Las Vegas Summer League, Milwaukee vs. Phoenix
10 p.m.; ESPN2, Las Vegas Summer League, L.A. Clippers vs. Utah
RUGBY
3 p.m.; WFXR, Major League Rugby Grand Final, San Diego vs. New England, at Bridgeview, Ill.
SOCCER
Noon; CBS Sports Network, UEFA U-21 Euro Championship, England vs. Spain, at Batumi, Georgia
7 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, CONCACAF Gold Cup Quarterfinal, Panama vs. Qatar, at Arlington, Texas
10 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, CONCACAF Gold Cup Quarterfinal, Mexico vs. Costa Rica, at Arlington, Texas
10 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, NBC Sports Washington Plus, National Women's Soccer League, Washington at San Diego
TENNIS
7 a.m.; ESPN, "Breakfast at Wimbledon"
8 a.m.; ESPN, Wimbledon, Third Round, at London
1 p.m.; WSET, Wimbledon, Third Round
TRACK AND FIELD
9 p.m.; CNBC, U.S. Outdoor Championships, at Eugene, Ore.
3 a.m. (Sunday); Peacock, World Para Championships, at Paris
WNBA
1 p.m.; ESPN, WNBA All-Star Team Selection Special
2 p.m.; ESPN, Seattle at New York