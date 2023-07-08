AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

1 a.m. (Sunday); Fox Sports 2, Adelaide at Essendon

AUTO RACING

6:25 a.m.; ESPNU, Formula One, British Grand Prix, Practice

9:55 a.m.; ESPN2, Formula One, British Grand Prix, Qualifying

11:40 a.m.; Peacock, VP Racing SportsCar Challenge

12:45 p.m.; Peacock, IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, SportsCar Grand Prix, Qualifying

1:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 at Mid-Ohio

4 p.m.; USA Network, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Alsco Uniforms 250, Qualifying, at Hampton, Ga.

4 p.m.; Peacock, IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge, Canadian Tire Motorsport Park 120

5:30 p.m.; USA Network, NASCAR Cup Series, Qualifying, at Hampton, Ga.

8 p.m.; USA Network, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Alsco Uniforms 250 (pre-race show at 7:30 p.m.)

BOXING

9:30 p.m.; Showtime, IBF Interim Welterweight Championship, Jaron Ennis vs. Roiman Villa, at Atlantic City, N.J.

CFL

7 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Ottawa at Hamilton

CYCLING

6:20 a.m.; Peacock, Tour de France, Stage 8, Libourne to Limoges, France

2 a.m. (Sunday); USA Network, Tour de France, Stage 8 (delayed tape)

FISHING

3 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Sport Fishing Championship, South Jersey Yacht Sales Offshore Showdown

GOLF

7:30 a.m.; Golf Channel, DP World Tour, Made in Himmerland, Third Round, at Himmerland, Denmark

1 p.m.; WWCW (CW5), LIV Golf League, Second Round, at Hertfordshire, England (same-day tape)

1 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, John Deere Classic, Third Round, at Silvis, Ill.

1 p.m.; WDBJ, "Now On The Tee: Trailblazers in Women's Golf"

2 p.m.; WDBJ, "Course Record with Michael Breed"

2:30 p.m.; WDBJ, "One Shot Away" (Korn Ferry Tour special)

3 p.m.; WDBJ, PGA Tour, John Deere Classic, Third Round

3 p.m. to 9 p.m.; WSLS, LPGA Tour, U.S. Women’s Open, Third Round, at Pebble Beach, Calif.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

1:30 p.m.; NBA TV, Boys, Peach Jam, Team Ramey vs. Georgia Stars, at North Augusta, S.C.

4 p.m.; ESPNU, Girls, The Run 4 Roses Classic, Class of 2025 Aqua Championship, at Louisville, Ky.

6 p.m.; ESPNU, Girls, The Run 4 Roses Classic, Class of 2024 Aqua Championship

HORSE RACING

Noon; NBC Sports Washington, live races

1 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races

6 p.m.; MASN, live races

8 p.m.; MASN2, Fox Sports 2, live races

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.; MLB Network, Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Yankees

2 p.m.; MASN, Baltimore at Minnesota

4 p.m.; MASN2, Texas at Washington

4 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Cincinnati at Milwaukee

7 p.m.; WFXR, Atlanta at Tampa Bay

10 p.m.; MLB Network, N.Y. Mets at San Diego

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

Noon; WSET, "UFC Live"

6 p.m.; ESPN2,UFC 290, Early Prelims, at Las Vegas

8 p.m.; WSET, ESPN, UFC 290 Prelims

10 p.m.; Pay-Per-View, UFC 290

MOTORCYCLES

1 p.m.; WSLS, AMA Pro Motocross, Southwick National, at Southwick, Mass.

3 p.m.; Peacock, AMA Pro Motocross, Southwick National

NBA

3 p.m.; NBA TV, Las Vegas Summer League, Miami vs. Boston

3:30 p.m.; ESPN2, Las Vegas Summer League, Dallas vs. Oklahoma City

5 p.m.; NBA TV, Las Vegas Summer League, New York vs. Philadelphia

5:30 p.m.; ESPN, Las Vegas Summer League, Detroit vs. Orlando

7 p.m.; NBA TV, Las Vegas Summer League, Memphis vs. Chicago

7:30 p.m.; ESPN, "NBA Today," announcement of the details of the NBA in-season tournament

8 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, ESPN2, Las Vegas Summer League, Indiana vs. Washington

9 p.m.; NBA TV, Las Vegas Summer League, Milwaukee vs. Phoenix

10 p.m.; ESPN2, Las Vegas Summer League, L.A. Clippers vs. Utah

RUGBY

3 p.m.; WFXR, Major League Rugby Grand Final, San Diego vs. New England, at Bridgeview, Ill.

SOCCER

Noon; CBS Sports Network, UEFA U-21 Euro Championship, England vs. Spain, at Batumi, Georgia

7 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, CONCACAF Gold Cup Quarterfinal, Panama vs. Qatar, at Arlington, Texas

10 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, CONCACAF Gold Cup Quarterfinal, Mexico vs. Costa Rica, at Arlington, Texas

10 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, NBC Sports Washington Plus, National Women's Soccer League, Washington at San Diego

TENNIS

7 a.m.; ESPN, "Breakfast at Wimbledon"

8 a.m.; ESPN, Wimbledon, Third Round, at London

1 p.m.; WSET, Wimbledon, Third Round

TRACK AND FIELD

9 p.m.; CNBC, U.S. Outdoor Championships, at Eugene, Ore.

3 a.m. (Sunday); Peacock, World Para Championships, at Paris

WNBA

1 p.m.; ESPN, WNBA All-Star Team Selection Special

2 p.m.; ESPN, Seattle at New York