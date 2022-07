Sports TV listings for Saturday July 9

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

2:30 a.m. (Sunday); Fox Sports 2, Carlton at West Coast

AUTO RACING

6:25 a.m.; ESPN2, Formula One, Austrian Grand Prix, Practice, at Spielberg, Austria

10 a.m.; NBCSports.com, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Alsco Uniforms 250, Practice and Qualifying, at Hampton, Ga.

10:25 a.m.; ESPN2, Formula One, Austrian Grand Prix, Sprint Qualifying

11:30 a.m.; NBCSports.com, NASCAR Cup Series, Practice, at Hampton, Ga.

Noon; USA Network, NASCAR Cup Series, Qualifying

Noon; CNBC Monster Jam, at Miami (taped)

1:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, O'Reilly Auto Parts 150, at Lexington, Ohio (pre-race show at 1 p.m.)

5 p.m.; USA Network, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Alsco Uniforms 250, at Hampton, Ga. (pre-race show at 4:30 p.m.)

8 p.m.; WDBJ, Camping World, SRX Series, at Nashville, Tenn.

BOXING

9 p.m.; Showtime, WBC Featherweight Championship, Mark Magsayo vs. Rey Vargas, Featherweights, Brandon Figueroa vs. Carlos Castro, Lightweights, Frank Martin vs. Jackson Marinez, at San Antonio

CFL

7 p.m.; ESPNEWS, Winnipeg at British Columbia

CYCLING

7 a.m.; Peacock, Tour de France, Stage 8, Dole to Lausanne, Switzerland

8 a.m.; USA Network, Tour de France, Stage 8

DOGS

3 p.m.; WFXR, Westminster Kennel Club Highlights Show

FISHING

9 a.m.; CBS Sports Network, Sport Fishing Championship, South Jersey Yacht Sales Offshore Showdown, at Cape May, N.J.

GOLF

10 a.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour/DP World Tour, Scottish Open, Third Round, at North Berwick, Scotland

Noon; WDBJ, PGA Tour/DP World Tour, Scottish Open, Third Round

Noon; Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Senior Players Championship, Third Round, at Akron, Ohio

2:30 p.m.; WSLS, Celebrity Tournament, American Century Championship, Second Round, at Lake Tahoe, Nev.

4 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour/DP World Tour, Barbasol Championship, Third Round, Keene at Nicholasville, Ky.

HOCKEY

7 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, 3 Ice Week 4, Team Trottier vs. Team Mullen, Team Fuhr vs. Team Carbonneau, Team Murphy vs. Team LeClair, at Hershey, Pa.

HORSE RACING

Noon; NBC Sports Washington, MASN, live races

1 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races

8 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Meadowlands Pace Eliminations, at East Rutherford, N.J. (same-day tape)

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

4 p.m.; MASN, L.A. Angels at Baltimore

4 p.m.; MASN2, Washington at Atlanta

4 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Tampa Bay at Cincinnati

7 p.m.; WFXR, N.Y.. Yankees at Boston

10 p.m.; MLB Network, Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers

MISCELLANEOUS

3 p.m.; WDBJ, World Games Preview

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

6 p.m.; ESPN, UFC Fight Night Prelims, at Las Vegas

9 p.m.; ESPN, UFC Fight Night, Rafael dos Anjos vs. Rafael Fiziev

MOTORCYCLES

1:30 p.m.; WSLS, AMA Lucas Oil Series, Wick 338, at Southwick, Mass.

11 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, MotoAmerica Superbike, at Monterey, Calif. (same-day tape)

NBA

3:30 p.m.; NBA TV, Las Vegas Summer League, Toronto vs. Philadelphia

4 p.m.; ESPN, Las Vegas Summer League, Orlando vs. Sacramento

5:30 p.m.; NBA TV, Las Vegas, Summer League, Boston vs. Miami

6 p.m.; ESPN2, Las Vegas Summer League, Detroit vs. Washington

7:30 p.m.; NBA TV, Las Vegas Summer League, Atlanta vs. Utah

8 p.m.; ESPN2, Las Vegas Summer League, Oklahoma City vs. Houston

9:30 p.m.; NBA TV, Las Vegas Summer League, L.A. Clippers vs. Memphis

10 p.m.; ESPN2, Las Vegas Summer League, New Orleans vs. Portland

SOCCER

2:30 p.m.; ESPN2, Women, UEFA Championship, Group Stage, Netherlands vs. Sweden, at Sheffield, England

4:30 p.m.; WFXR, Major League Soccer, Portland at Seattle

7 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Major League Soccer, Nashville at Charlotte

10 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Liga MX, Club America at Monterrey

TENNIS

8 a.m.; ESPN, "Breakfast at Wimbledon"

9 a.m.; ESPN, Wimbledon, Women's Singles Championship, Elena Rybakina vs. Ons Jabeur, at London

11:30 a.m.; ESPN, Wimbledon, Men's Doubles Championship

3 p.m.; WSET, Wimbledon, Women's Singles Championship (same-day tape)

WNBA

3 p.m.; ESPN, All-Star Skills Competition, at Chicago

WOMEN'S LACROSSE

9:30 a.m.; ESPNU, World Championship, Bronze Medal Game, England vs. Australia, at Towson, Md.

Noon; ESPN2, World Championship, Gold Medal Game, U.S. vs. Canada