AUTO RACING
3 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Xfinity Series, DoorDash 250, Qualifying, at Sonoma, Calif.
5 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, NASCAR Cup Series, Save Mart 350, Qualifying, at Sonoma, Calif.
8 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Xfinity Series, DoorDash 250 (pre-race show at 7:30 p.m.)
10:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, rescheduled NHRA New England Nationals, Eliminations and Finals, at Bristol, Tenn. (same-day tape)
BOXING
5:15 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Lopez-Taylor Undercard, at New York
10 p.m.; ESPN, WBO Junior Welterweight Championship, Teofimo Lopez vs. Josh Taylor
CFL
7 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Ottawa at Montreal
People are also reading…
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Noon; ESPN, NCAA Super Regional, Game 1, Alabama at Wake Forest
Noon; ESPN2, NCAA Super Regional, Game 2, Virginia vs. Duke, at Charlottesville
3 p.m.; ESPN, NCAA Super Regional, Game 1, Kentucky at LSU
3 p.m.; ESPN2, NCAA Super Regional, Game 2, Florida vs. South Carolina, at Gainesville, Fla.
3 p.m.; ESPNU, NCAA Super Regional, Game 1, Tennessee at Southern Miss.
6 p.m.; ESPN2, NCAA Super Regional, Game 1, Texas at Stanford
6 p.m.; ESPNU, NCAA Super Regional, Game 2, Indiana St. at TCU
9 p.m.; ESPNU, NCAA Super Regional, Game 2, Oregon vs. Oral Roberts, at Eugene, Ore.
DISC
10 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, American Ultimate Disc League, Atlanta at New York (same-day tape)
FISHING
1 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Sport Fishing Championship, Mississippi Gulf Coast Classic, Day 3, Biloxi, Miss.
GOLF
7:30 a.m.; Golf Channel, DP World Tour/Ladies European Tour, Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed, Third Round, at Akersberga, Sweden
2:30 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Canadian Open, Third Round
3 p.m.; Peacock, Champions Tour, American Family Insurance Championship, Second Round, at Madison, Wis.
4:30 p.m.; Peacock, LPGA Classic, Second Round, at Galloway, N.J.
5:30 p.m.; WDBJ, PGA Tour, Canadian Open, Third Round, Oakdale Golf & Country Club, Toronto
5:30 p.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Classic, Second Round, at Galloway, N.J.
8:30 p.m.; Golf Channel, Champions Tour, American Family Insurance Championship, Second Round (same-day tape)
10:30 p.m.; Golf Channel, Korn Ferry Tour, BMW Charity Pro-Am, Third Round, at Greenville, S.C. (same-day tape)
HORSE RACING
11 a.m.; Fox Sports 1, live races
Noon; NBC Sports Washington, MASN, live races
3 p.m.; WFXR, "America’s Day at The Belmont," at Elmont, N.Y.
4 p.m.; WFXR, "Belmont Day," (pre-show and early races; traditional telecast)
4 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, "America’s Day at The Belmont" (pre-show and early races; alternate telecast for serious horse racing fans)
6:30 p.m.; WFXR, Belmont Stakes (traditional telecast)
6:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Belmont Stakes (alternate telecast)
7:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races
8 p.m.; MASN2, live races
LACROSSE
3 p.m.; WSET, Premier Lacrosse League, Whipsnakes vs. Atlas, at Charlotte, N.C.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.; MLB Network, Arizona at Detroit
4 p.m.; MLB Network, L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia
4 p.m.; MASN, Washington at Atlanta
4 p.m.; MASN2, Kansas City at Baltimore
7:30 p.m.; WFXR, Boston at N.Y. Yankees
10:30 p.m.; MLB Network, Seattle at L.A. Angels (Joined in Progress)
MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY
10 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, American Hockey League, Calder Cup Finals, Game 2, Hershey at Coachella Valley
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
2 p.m.; WSET, "UFC Live"
7 p.m.; ESPN, UFC 289, Early Prelims, at Vancouver, British Columbia
8 p.m.; ESPN, UFC 289, Prelims
10 p.m.; Pay-Per-View, UFC 289, Amanda Nunes vs. Irene Aldana
NHL
8 p.m.; TBS, TNT, truTV, Stanley Cup Finals, Game 4, Vegas at Florida
RUGBY
8 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Major League Rugby, New York at Atlanta
2 a.m. (Sunday); Fox Sports 2, National Rugby League, Cronulla-Sutherland at Melbourne
SOCCER
12:30 p.m.; WDBJ, "CBS Sports: We Need to Talk"
2 p.m.; WSLS, The Soccer Tournament, Final, at Cary, N.C. (taped)
3 p.m.; WDBJ, UEFA Champions League, Final, Manchester City vs. Inter Milan, at Istanbul (pregame show at 1:30 p.m.)
TENNIS
6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, French Open, continuation of coverage of Junior Girls and Boys Finals
9 a.m.; WSLS, French Open, Women's Singles Final and Men's Doubles Final
5:30 a.m. (Sunday); Tennis Channel, French Open, Women's Doubles Final
TRACK AND FIELD
1 p.m.; CNBC, Diamond League, at Paris (taped)
5 p.m.; ESPN Plus, NCAA Outdoor Championships, at Austin, Texas
9 p.m.; ESPN2, NCAA Outdoor Championships
USFL
Noon; WFXR, Michigan vs. Pittsburgh, at Canton, Ohio
3 p.m.; WSLS, New Orleans at Memphis