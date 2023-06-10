AUTO RACING

3 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Xfinity Series, DoorDash 250, Qualifying, at Sonoma, Calif.

5 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, NASCAR Cup Series, Save Mart 350, Qualifying, at Sonoma, Calif.

8 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Xfinity Series, DoorDash 250 (pre-race show at 7:30 p.m.)

10:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, rescheduled NHRA New England Nationals, Eliminations and Finals, at Bristol, Tenn. (same-day tape)

BOXING

5:15 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Lopez-Taylor Undercard, at New York

10 p.m.; ESPN, WBO Junior Welterweight Championship, Teofimo Lopez vs. Josh Taylor

CFL

7 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Ottawa at Montreal

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Noon; ESPN, NCAA Super Regional, Game 1, Alabama at Wake Forest

Noon; ESPN2, NCAA Super Regional, Game 2, Virginia vs. Duke, at Charlottesville

3 p.m.; ESPN, NCAA Super Regional, Game 1, Kentucky at LSU

3 p.m.; ESPN2, NCAA Super Regional, Game 2, Florida vs. South Carolina, at Gainesville, Fla.

3 p.m.; ESPNU, NCAA Super Regional, Game 1, Tennessee at Southern Miss.

6 p.m.; ESPN2, NCAA Super Regional, Game 1, Texas at Stanford

6 p.m.; ESPNU, NCAA Super Regional, Game 2, Indiana St. at TCU

9 p.m.; ESPNU, NCAA Super Regional, Game 2, Oregon vs. Oral Roberts, at Eugene, Ore.

DISC

10 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, American Ultimate Disc League, Atlanta at New York (same-day tape)

FISHING

1 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Sport Fishing Championship, Mississippi Gulf Coast Classic, Day 3, Biloxi, Miss.

GOLF

7:30 a.m.; Golf Channel, DP World Tour/Ladies European Tour, Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed, Third Round, at Akersberga, Sweden

2:30 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Canadian Open, Third Round

3 p.m.; Peacock, Champions Tour, American Family Insurance Championship, Second Round, at Madison, Wis.

4:30 p.m.; Peacock, LPGA Classic, Second Round, at Galloway, N.J.

5:30 p.m.; WDBJ, PGA Tour, Canadian Open, Third Round, Oakdale Golf & Country Club, Toronto

5:30 p.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Classic, Second Round, at Galloway, N.J.

8:30 p.m.; Golf Channel, Champions Tour, American Family Insurance Championship, Second Round (same-day tape)

10:30 p.m.; Golf Channel, Korn Ferry Tour, BMW Charity Pro-Am, Third Round, at Greenville, S.C. (same-day tape)

HORSE RACING

11 a.m.; Fox Sports 1, live races

Noon; NBC Sports Washington, MASN, live races

3 p.m.; WFXR, "America’s Day at The Belmont," at Elmont, N.Y.

4 p.m.; WFXR, "Belmont Day," (pre-show and early races; traditional telecast)

4 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, "America’s Day at The Belmont" (pre-show and early races; alternate telecast for serious horse racing fans)

6:30 p.m.; WFXR, Belmont Stakes (traditional telecast)

6:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Belmont Stakes (alternate telecast)

7:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races

8 p.m.; MASN2, live races

LACROSSE

3 p.m.; WSET, Premier Lacrosse League, Whipsnakes vs. Atlas, at Charlotte, N.C.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.; MLB Network, Arizona at Detroit

4 p.m.; MLB Network, L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia

4 p.m.; MASN, Washington at Atlanta

4 p.m.; MASN2, Kansas City at Baltimore

7:30 p.m.; WFXR, Boston at N.Y. Yankees

10:30 p.m.; MLB Network, Seattle at L.A. Angels (Joined in Progress)

MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY

10 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, American Hockey League, Calder Cup Finals, Game 2, Hershey at Coachella Valley

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

2 p.m.; WSET, "UFC Live"

7 p.m.; ESPN, UFC 289, Early Prelims, at Vancouver, British Columbia

8 p.m.; ESPN, UFC 289, Prelims

10 p.m.; Pay-Per-View, UFC 289, Amanda Nunes vs. Irene Aldana

NHL

8 p.m.; TBS, TNT, truTV, Stanley Cup Finals, Game 4, Vegas at Florida

RUGBY

8 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Major League Rugby, New York at Atlanta

2 a.m. (Sunday); Fox Sports 2, National Rugby League, Cronulla-Sutherland at Melbourne

SOCCER

12:30 p.m.; WDBJ, "CBS Sports: We Need to Talk"

2 p.m.; WSLS, The Soccer Tournament, Final, at Cary, N.C. (taped)

3 p.m.; WDBJ, UEFA Champions League, Final, Manchester City vs. Inter Milan, at Istanbul (pregame show at 1:30 p.m.)

TENNIS

6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, French Open, continuation of coverage of Junior Girls and Boys Finals

9 a.m.; WSLS, French Open, Women's Singles Final and Men's Doubles Final

5:30 a.m. (Sunday); Tennis Channel, French Open, Women's Doubles Final

TRACK AND FIELD

1 p.m.; CNBC, Diamond League, at Paris (taped)

5 p.m.; ESPN Plus, NCAA Outdoor Championships, at Austin, Texas

9 p.m.; ESPN2, NCAA Outdoor Championships

USFL

Noon; WFXR, Michigan vs. Pittsburgh, at Canton, Ohio

3 p.m.; WSLS, New Orleans at Memphis