AUTO RACING

10:55 a.m.; Peacock, IndyCar Series, Sonsio Grand Prix at Road America, Practice, at Elkhart Lake, Wis.

12:25 p.m.; ESPN2, Formula One, Canadian Grand Prix, Practice

1:55 p.m.; Peacock, IndyCar Series, Sonsio Grand Prix at Road America, Qualifying

3:55 p.m.; ESPN2, Formula One, Canadian Grand Prix, Qualifying

8 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, ARCA Menards Series, at Marne, Mich.

BOXING

Midnight; Showtime, WBO Interim Super Welterweight Championship, Tim Tszyu vs. Carlos Ocampo, at Broadbeach, Australia

COLLEGE BASEBALL

2 p.m.; ESPN, College World Series, Stanford vs. Wake Forest, at Omaha, Neb.

7 p.m.; ESPN, College World Series, Tennessee vs. LSU

10 p.m.; ACC Network, "All ACC," at Omaha, Neb.

CFL

7 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Edmonton at B.C.

GOLF

11 a.m.; Golf Channel, "Golf Central Live From the U.S. Open"

1 p.m. to 11 p.m.; WSLS, U.S. Open, Third Round, at Los Angeles

3 p.m.; Peacock, "U.S. Open All Access"

3 p.m.; Golf Channel, Meijer LPGA Classic, Third Round, at Belmont, Mich.

11 p.m.; Golf Channel, "Golf Central Live From the U.S. Open"

HORSE RACING

Noon; NBC Sports Washington, MASN, live races

1 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races

2 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, live races

4:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races

8 p.m.; MASN2, live races

LACROSSE

Noon; ESPN, Premier Lacrosse League, Archers vs. Chaos, at Columbus, Ohio

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

2 p.m.; MLB Network, Detroit at Minnesota

2:15 p.m.; MASN2, Baltimore at Chicago Cubs

4 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, L.A. Angels at Kansas City

4 p.m.; MASN, Miami at Washington

7 p.m.; WFXR, N.Y. Yankees at Boston

10 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Cleveland at Arizona

MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY

7 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, American Hockey League Calder Cup Finals, Game 5, Coachella Valley at Hershey

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

7 p.m.; ESPN2, UFC Fight Night Prelims, at Las Vegas

10 p.m.; ESPN, UFC Fight Night, Martin Vettori vs. Jared Cannonier

MOTORCYCLES

10:55 a.m.; Peacock, Pro Motocross, High Point National, Qualifying, at Mount Morris, Penn.

1 p.m.; Peacock, Pro Motocross, High Point National

RUGBY

5 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Premier Rugby Sevens, Eastern Conference Kickoff, at Austin, Texas

7 p.m.; MASN, Major League Rugby, Atlanta at D.C.

SAILING

10 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, U.S. Sail Grand Prix, Day 2, at Chicago (same-day tape)

SKATEBOARDING

1 p.m.; WDBJ, "Beyond Limits: Kick, Push, Forward" (documentary on blind skateboarders)

SOCCER

8:50 a.m.; Fox Sports 1, UEFA Euro Qualifying, Bulgaria vs. Lithuania

Noon; Fox Sports 1, UEFA Euro Qualifying, Scotland at Norway

2:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, UEFA Euro Qualifying, Slovakia at Iceland

4 p.m.; WDBJ, National Women's Soccer League, Angel City at San Diego

7 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, CONCACAF Gold Cup Qualifying, Puerto Rico at Suriname

9:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, CONCACAF Gold Cup Qualifying, Grenada at Guyana

SPECIAL OLYMPICS

3 p.m.; WSET, Word Games, Opening Ceremony, at Berlin

TENNIS

6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of semifinals in Stuttgart, Nottingham and s-Hertogenbosch

TRACK AND FIELD

1 p.m.; CNBC, Diamond League, at Olso, Norway (taped)

USFL

1 p.m.; USA Network, Pittsburgh vs. New Jersey, at Canton, Ohio

4 p.m.; WFXR, Birmingham at Memphis

WNBA

1:30 p.m.; "Knew Me When" (documentary on college careers of WNBA stars)

2 p.m.; WDBJ, Seattle at Dallas