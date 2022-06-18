Sports TV listings for Saturday June 18

AUTO RACING
7 a.m.; Peacock, Nitro Rallycross, at Canterbury, England
12:55 p.m.; ESPN2, Formula One, Canadian Grand Prix, Practice, at Montreal
1:30 p.m.; WDBJ, SRX season preview
3:55 p.m.; ESPN2, Formula One, Canadian Grand Prix, Qualifying
7 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, Clean Harbors 150, Qualifying, at Knoxville, Iowa
8 p.m.; WDBJ, Camping World SRX Series, at Pensacola, Fla.
9 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, Clean Harbors 150 (pre-race show at 8 p.m.)
11 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NHRA Qualifying, at Bristol, Tenn. (same-day tape)
BASKETBALL
3 p.m.; WDBJ, Big 3 Week 1,, Triplets vs. Trilogy, Bivouac vs. 3's Company, 3 Headed Monsters vs. Ghost Ballers, at Chicago (season preview at 2:30 p.m.)
BOXING
6:30 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Bertebiev-Smith undercard, at New York
10 p.m.; ESPN, WBC/IBF/WBO Heavyweight Championship, Artur Beterbiev vs. Joe Smith Jr.
CFL
9:30 p.m.; ESPNEWS, Saskatchewan at Edmonton
COLLEGE BASEBALL
2 p.m.; ESPN, College World Series, Arkansas vs. Stanford, at Omaha, Neb.
7 p.m.; ESPN2, College World Series, Mississippi vs. Auburn
DISC SPORTS
11:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, American Ultimate Disc League, Austin at Madison (same-day tape)
GOLF
8 a.m.; Golf Channel, "Golf Central: Live From the U.S. Open"
10 a.m.; Peacock, U.S. Open, Third Round, at Brookline, Mass
Noon; WSLS, U.S. Open, Third Round,
3 p.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Meijer Classic, Third Round, at Belmont, Mich.
8 p.m.; Golf Channel, "Golf Central: Live From the U.S. Open"
HOCKEY
6 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, 3 Ice Week 1, Team Trottier vs. Team Fuhr, Team Murphy vs. Team Mullen, Team Carbonneau vs. Team LeClair, at Las Vegas
HORSE RACING
9 a.m.; WSLS, Royal Ascot, at Berkshire, England
Noon; NBC Sports Washington, MASN, live races
1 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, live races
3:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races
9 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races
LACROSSE
1 p.m.; WSET, Premier Lacrosse League, Archers vs. Cannons, at Hempstead, N.Y.
8 p.m.; ESPNU, National Lacrosse League Finals, Game 3, Colorado at Buffalo
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
3 p.m.; MASN, Washington Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman number retirement ceremony
4 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Texas at Detroit
4 p.m.; MASN2, Tampa Bay at Baltimore
4:30 p.m.; MASN, Philadelphia at Washington
7 p.m.; WFXR, St. Louis at Boston
10 p.m.; MLB Network, L.A. Angels at Seattle (Game 2)
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
4 p.m.; ESPNEWS, UFC Fight Night, Early Prelims, at Austin, Texas
5 p.m.; ESPN2, UFC Fight Night, Prelims
7 p.m.; ESPN, UFC Fight Night, Calvin Kattar vs. Josh Emmett
NHL
8 p.m.; WSET, Stanley Cup Finals Game 2, Tampa Bay at Colorado
RUGBY
10 a.m.; CNBC, Premiership Final, Leicester vs. Saracens, at Twickenham, England
7 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Major League Rugby, Western Conference Final, Seattle at Houston
2 a.m. (Sunday); Fox Sports 2, National Rugby League, Wests at Canterbury-Bankstown
SAILING
3 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Sail GP, T-Mobile United States Grand Prix, at Chicago
SOCCER
Noon; ESPN, United Soccer League, El Paso at Detroit
3 p.m.; WSET, Major League Soccer, LAFC at Seattle
5 p.m.; ESPN, Major League Soccer Portland at L.A. Galaxy
SOFTBALL
3:30 p.m.; ESPNU, Athletes Unlimited, Team Mulipola vs. Team Fischer, at San Diego
6 p.m.; ESPNU, Athletes Unlimited, Team Gibson vs. Team Fischer
SWIMMING
Noon; Peacock, Olympic Channel, World Championships, at Budapest
TENNIS
6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of semifinals in London, Halle, Berlin and Birmingham
TRACK AND FIELD
8 a.m.; CNBC, Diamond League, at Oslo (taped)
3 p.m.; CNBC, Diamond League, at Paris
USFL
Noon; USA Network, Philadelphia vs. New Jersey, at Birmingham, Ala.
4 p.m.; WFXR, Birmingham vs. Tampa Bay (pregame show at 3:30 p.m.)