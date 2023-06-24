AUTO RACING

11:05 a.m.; Peacock, Lamborghini Super Trofeo Race 2, at Watkins Glen, N.Y.

Noon; USA Network, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Tennessee Lottery 250, Qualifying, at Nashville, Tenn.

12:15 p.m.; Peacock, Porsche Carrrera Cup Race 2, at Watkins Glen, N.Y.

1 p.m.; USA Network, NASCAR Cup Series, Qualifying, at Nashville, Tenn.

1:15 p.m.; Peacock, IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, Six Hours of The Glen, Qualifying, at Watkins Glen, N.Y.

3:30 p.m.; USA Network, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Tennessee Lottery 250, at Nashville, Tenn. (pre-race show at 3 p.m.)

3:45 p.m.; Peacock, IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge, Sahlen's 120 at The Glen, at Watkins Glen, N.Y.

7 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NHRA Qualifying, at Norwalk, Ohio (same-day tape)

7:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, FIA Formula E, at Portland, Ore.

9 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, ARCA Menards, Menards 250, at Elko, Minn.

BOWLING

3 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, PBA Tour Finals, Group 1 Positioning Round, at Arlington, Wash.

5 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, PBA Tour Finals, Group 2 Positioning Round

BOXING

9 p.m.; Showtime, WBC Interim Middleweight Championship, Carlos Adames vs. Julian Williams, Super Welterweights, Erickson Lubin vs. Luis Arias, IBF Junior Bantamweight Championship, Fernando Martinez vs. Jade Bornea, at Minneapolis

COLLEGE BASEBALL

7 p.m.; ESPN, College World Series Finals, Game 1, LSU vs. Florida, at Omaha, Neb. (traditional telecast)

7 p.m.; ESPNU, College World Series Finals, Game 1, LSU vs. Florida (Ump Camera telecast)

FISHING

Noon; CBS Sports Network, Sport Fishing Championship, Emerald Coast Blue Marlin Classic, at Sandestin, Fla.

GOLF

7:30 a.m.; Golf Channel, DP World Tour, BMW International Open, Third Round, at Munich

11 a.m.; Peacock, LPGA Tour, Women’s PGA Championship, Third Round, at Springfield, N.J.

Noon; Fox Sports 1, Armed Forces Cup, at Augusta, Ga.

Noon; Peacock, PGA Tour, Travelers Championship, Third Round, at Cromwell, Conn.

1 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Travelers Championship, Third Round

2 p.m.; WDBJ, "Course Record with Michael Breed"

2:30 p.m.; WDBJ, "PGA Tour Originals: Dialed" (Max Homa special)

3 p.m.; WDBJ, PGA Tour, Travelers Championship, Third Round

3 p.m.; Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Dick’s Sporting Goods Open, Second Round, at Endicott, N.Y.

3 p.m.; WSLS, LPGA Tour, Women’s PGA Championship, Third Round

6 p.m.; Peacock, Champions Tour, Dick’s Sporting Goods Open, Second Round

Midnight, Golf Channel, Asian Tour, Korea Open, Final Round

HORSE RACING

9 a.m.; WSLS, Royal Ascot, at Berkshire, England

Noon; MASN, live races

1 p.m.; Peacock, Royal Ascot

1 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, live races

2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races

3 p.m.; MASN2, live races

4 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.; WFXR, Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis, at London (pregame show at noon)

4 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia

4 p.m.; MLB Network, Oakland at Toronto

4 p.m.; MASN, Seattle at Baltimore

7 p.m.; WFXR, Houston at L.A. Dodgers

8:30 p.m.; MASN2, Washington at San Diego

10 p.m.; MLB Network, L.A. Angels at Colorado (Joined in Progress)

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

11:30 a.m.; ESPN, UFC Fight Night Prelims, at Jacksonville, Fla.

3 p.m.; WSET, UFC Fight Night, Josh Emmett vs. Ilia Topuria

NBA

4 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, NBA 2K League, Celtics Crossover Gaming at Wizards District Gaming

RUGBY

6 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Major League Rugby, Quarterfinal, Houston at Seattle

11:55 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Gold Coast at Brisbane

SOCCER

10 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, CONCACAF Gold Cup, Group Stage, U.S. vs. Jamaica, at Chicago (pregame show at 9 p.m.)

SOFTBALL

1:30 p.m.; ESPN2, Athletes Unlimited, Team Garcia vs. Team Warren, at Rosemont, Ill.

4 p.m.; ESPN2, Athletes Unlimited, Team Leach vs. Team Warren

TENNIS

6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, continuation of coverage of semifinals in London, Halle, Berlin and Birmingham

TRACK AND FIELD

1 p.m.; WSLS, New York City Grand Prix

USFL

8 p.m.; WSLS, North Division Championship, Michigan at Pittsburgh

WNBA

9 p.m.; NBA TV, Indiana at Las Vegas