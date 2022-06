Sports TV listings for Saturday June 25

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

1 a.m. (Sunday); Fox Sports 2, Greater Western Sydney at Collingwood

AUTO RACING

Noon; USA Network, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Tennessee Lottery 250, Qualifying, at Nashville, Tenn.

1 p.m.; USA Network, NASCAR Cup Series, Qualifying, at Nashville, Tenn.

2:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, GT America, at Virginia International Raceway (taped)

3:30 p.m.; USA Network, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Tennessee Lottery 250 (pre-race show at 3 p.m.)

8 p.m.; WDBJ, Camping World SRX Series, at South Boston Speedway

BASKETBALL

1 p.m.; WDBJ, Big 3 Week 2, Tri State vs. 3's Company, Triplets vs. Aliens, Ghost Ballers vs. Ball Hogs, at Chicago

3 p.m.; ESPN2, "30 for 30: The Greatest Mixtape Ever"

CFL

10 p.m.; ESPN2, Toronto at British Columbia

COLLEGE BASEBALL

7 p.m.; ESPN, College World Series Finals, Game 1, Mississippi vs. Oklahoma, at Omaha, Neb.

DISC SPORTS

9 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, American Ultimate Disc League, San Diego at Colorado

FISHING

10 a.m.; CBS Sports Network, Sport Fishing Championship, Emerald Coast Blue Marlin Classic, at Miramar Beach, Fla.

GOLF

7:30 a.m.; Golf Channel, DP World Tour, BMW International Open, Third Round, at Munich

1 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Travelers Championship, Third Round, at Cromwell, Conn.

1 p.m.; WSLS, LPGA Tour, Women's PGA Championship, Third Round, at Bethesda, Md.

2 p.m.; Peacock, Champions Tour, U.S. Senior Open, Third Round, at Bethlehem, Pa.

3 p.m.; WDBJ, PGA Tour, Travelers Championship, Third Round

3 p.m.; Golf Channel, Champions Tour, U.S. Senior Open, Third Round

HOCKEY

4 p.m.; NHL Network, Memorial Cup Tournament, Saint John vs. Shawinigan, at Saint John, New Brunswick

5 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, 3 Ice Week 2, Team Murphy vs. Team LeClair, Team Carbonneau vs. Team Trottier, Team Fuhr vs. Team Mullen, at Denver

HORSE RACING

Noon; NBC Sports Washington, live races

12:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, live races

4 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races

6 p.m.; MASN, live races

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.; MLB Network, Houston at N.Y. Yankees

2 p.m.; MASN, Baltimore at Chicago White Sox

4 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, MASN2, Washington at Texas

7 p.m.; WFXR, L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta

10 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Seattle at L.A. Angels

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

1 p.m.; WSET, "UFC Countdown: Adesanya vs. Cannonier"

7 p.m.; ESPN2, UFC Fight Night Prelims, at Las Vegas

10 p.m.; ESPN, UFC Fight Night, Arman Tsarukyan vs. Mateusz Gamrot

MOTORCYCLES

6 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, MotoAmerica Superbike, at Shelton, Wash.

RUGBY

Noon; WFXR, Major League Rugby, Championship, New York vs. Seattle, at Harrison, N.J.

SOCCER

1 p.m.; ESPN, United Soccer League, Louisville at Hartford

3 p.m.; WSET, Major League Soccer, K.C. at Seattle

5 p.m.; ESPN, Major League Soccer, Nashville at D.C.

7:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Women, International Friendly, U.S. vs. Colombia, at Denver

SOFTBALL

7 p.m.; ESPNU, Athletes Unlimited, Team O'Toole vs Team Fischer, at San Diego

9:30 p.m.; ESPNU, Athletes Unlimited, Team Zerkle vs Team Fischer

SWIMMING

Noon; Peacock, Olympic Channel, World Championships, at Budapest

TENNIS

7:30 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, finals in Mallorca, Eastbourne and Bad Homburg

TRACK AND FIELD

4 p.m.; WSLS, U.S. Outdoor Championships, at Eugene, Ore.

USFL

3 p.m.; WFXR, USFL Semifinal, Philadelphia vs. New Jersey, at Canton, Ohio (pregame show at 2:30 p.m.)

8 p.m.; WSLS, USFL Semifinal, New Orleans vs. Birmingham, at Canton, Ohio

WNBA

8 p.m.; NBA TV, Phoenix at Dallas

10 p.m.; NBA TV, Washington at Las Vegas

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

2 p.m.; WSET, "30 for 30: Dream On," Part I