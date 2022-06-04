 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sports TV listings for Saturday June 4

  • 0
tv listings image
Mark Shaver

AUTO RACING

8:30 a.m.; Peacock, IndyCar, Detroit Grand Prix, Practice

11 a.m.; Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Cup Series, Qualifying

11:25 a.m.; Peacock, Indy Lights, Race 1

Noon; CNBC, Monster Jam

12:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, FIA Formula E, Round 9 (same-day tape)

12:35 p.m.; Peacock, IndyCar, Detroit Grand Prix, Qualifying

1:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, Toyota 200 (pre-race show at 12:30 p.m.)

3 p.m.; USA Network, IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, Detroit Grand Prix

4:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Pacific Office Automation 147 (pre-race show at 4 p.m.)

7 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NHRA Qualifying (same-day tape)

BOWLING

People are also reading…

3 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, PBA Tour Finals, Group 1 Positioning Round

5 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, PBA Tour Finals, Group 2 Positioning Round

BOXING

7:30 p.m.; ESPN plus, Kambosos-Haney undercard

9 p.m.; ESPN, WBO/WBA/IBF/WBC Lightweight Championship, George Kambosos Jr. vs. Devin Haney, and WBO International/WBC Silver Bantamweight Championship, Jason Moloney vs. Aston Palicte

9 p.m.; Showtime, WBC/WBO Super Bantamweight Championship, Stephen Fulton vs. Danny Roman, and WBA Super Middleweight Championship, Kalvin Henderson vs. David Morrell

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Noon; ESPN, NCAA Tournament

Noon; ESPN Plus and/or TV channel TBA, NCAA Tournament, at Greenville, N.C.

1 p.m.; ESPN Plus and/or TV channel TBA, NCAA Tournament, at Blacksburg

1 p.m.; ACC Network, NCAA Tournament

1 p.m.; ESPN2, NCAA Tournament

1 p.m.; ESPNU, NCAA Tournament

1 p.m.; SEC Network, NCAA Tournament

4 p.m.; ACC Network, NCAA Tournament

4 p.m.; ESPN2, NCAA Tournament

4 p.m.; ESPNU, NCAA Tournament

4 p.m.; SEC Network, NCAA Tournament

7 p.m.; ESPN Plus and/or TV channel TBA, NCAA Tournament, at Blacksburg

7 p.m.; ESPN Plus and/or TV channel TBA, NCAA Tournament, at Greenville, N.C.

7 p.m.; ACC Network, NCAA Tournament

7 p.m.; ESPN2, NCAA Tournament

7 p.m.; ESPNU, NCAA Tournament

7 p.m.; SEC Network, NCAA Tournament

10 p.m.; ESPN2, NCAA Tournament

10 p.m.; ESPNU, NCAA Tournament

CORNHOLE

1 p.m.; WDBJ, ACL Pro Shootout No. 2, Finals

DISC SPORTS

10 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, American Ultimate Disc League, Carolina at Austin (same-day tape)

FISHING

8 a.m.; Fox Sports 1, Whataburger Bassmaster Elite at Pickwick Lake

GOLF

7 a.m.; Golf Channel, DP World Tour, Porsche European Open, Third Round

Noon; Peacock, U.S. Women's Open, Third Round

12:30 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, The Memorial Tournament, Third Round

1 p.m.; USA Network, U.S. Women's Open, Third Round

2 p.m.; WDBJ, "Course Record with Michael Breed"

2:30 p.m.; WDBJ, PGA Tour, The Memorial Tournament, Third Round

2:30 p.m.; Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Principal Charity Classic, Second Round

3 p.m.; WSLS, LPGA Tour, U.S. Women's Open, Third Round

HORSE RACING

11 a.m.; Fox Sports 2, Epsom Derby

Noon; NBC Sports Washington, MASN, live races

4:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races

LACROSSE

5 p.m.; ESPN, Premier Lacrosse League, Redwoods vs. Atlas

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.; MLB Network, Detroit at N.Y. Yankees

4 p.m.; MLB Network, San Diego at Milwaukee

4 p.m.; MASN, Washington at Cincinnati

4 p.m.; MASN2, Cleveland at Baltimore

7 p.m.; WFXR, L.A. Angels at Philadelphia

10 p.m.; MLB Network, N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

1 p.m.; ESPN Plus, UFC Fight Night prelims

4 p.m.; ESPN Plus, UFC Fight Night, Alexander Volkov vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruk, and Dan Ige vs. Movsar Evloev 

MOTORCYCLES

2 p.m.; WSLS, AMA Supercross (taped)

7 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, MotoAmerica Superbike (same-day tape)

NBA

3 p.m.; NBA TV, Golden State and Boston press conferences

NHL

8 p.m.; TNT, Western Conference Finals, Game 3, Colorado at Edmonton

RUGBY

3 p.m.; CNBC, Premiership, Saracens at Gloucester (same-day tape)

2 a.m. (Sunday); Fox Sports 2, National Rugby League, Sydney at Canberra

SOCCER

9 a.m.; Fox Sports 2, UEFA Nations League, Ireland at Armenia

Noon; Fox Sports 2, UEFA Nations League, Bosnia-Herzegovina at Finland

2:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, UEFA Nations League, Germany at Italy

SOFTBALL

3 p.m.; WSET, Women's College World Series, Oklahoma vs. Texas

7 p.m.; ESPN, Women's College World Series, Florida vs. Oklahoma St.

SWIMMING

10:30 a.m.; CNBC, TYR Pro Swim Series

TENNIS

6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, French Open, continuation of coverage of Girls' and Boys' Singles Finals

9 a.m.; WSLS, French Open, Women's Singles Final and Men's Doubles Final

5:30 a.m. (Sunday); Tennis Channel, French Open, Women's Doubles Final

USFL

3 p.m.; WFXR, New Orleans vs. Birmingham (pregame show at 2:30 p.m.)

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ryan Fitzpatrick in talks for Thursday Night Football deal after announcing retirement

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert