Sports TV listings for Saturday June 4

AUTO RACING
8:30 a.m.; Peacock, IndyCar, Detroit Grand Prix, Practice
11 a.m.; Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Cup Series, Qualifying
11:25 a.m.; Peacock, Indy Lights, Race 1
Noon; CNBC, Monster Jam
12:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, FIA Formula E, Round 9 (same-day tape)
12:35 p.m.; Peacock, IndyCar, Detroit Grand Prix, Qualifying
1:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, Toyota 200 (pre-race show at 12:30 p.m.)
3 p.m.; USA Network, IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, Detroit Grand Prix
4:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Pacific Office Automation 147 (pre-race show at 4 p.m.)
7 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NHRA Qualifying (same-day tape)
BOWLING
3 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, PBA Tour Finals, Group 1 Positioning Round
5 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, PBA Tour Finals, Group 2 Positioning Round
BOXING
7:30 p.m.; ESPN plus, Kambosos-Haney undercard
9 p.m.; ESPN, WBO/WBA/IBF/WBC Lightweight Championship, George Kambosos Jr. vs. Devin Haney, and WBO International/WBC Silver Bantamweight Championship, Jason Moloney vs. Aston Palicte
9 p.m.; Showtime, WBC/WBO Super Bantamweight Championship, Stephen Fulton vs. Danny Roman, and WBA Super Middleweight Championship, Kalvin Henderson vs. David Morrell
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Noon; ESPN, NCAA Tournament
Noon; ESPN Plus and/or TV channel TBA, NCAA Tournament, at Greenville, N.C.
1 p.m.; ESPN Plus and/or TV channel TBA, NCAA Tournament, at Blacksburg
1 p.m.; ACC Network, NCAA Tournament
1 p.m.; ESPN2, NCAA Tournament
1 p.m.; ESPNU, NCAA Tournament
1 p.m.; SEC Network, NCAA Tournament
4 p.m.; ACC Network, NCAA Tournament
4 p.m.; ESPN2, NCAA Tournament
4 p.m.; ESPNU, NCAA Tournament
4 p.m.; SEC Network, NCAA Tournament
7 p.m.; ESPN Plus and/or TV channel TBA, NCAA Tournament, at Blacksburg
7 p.m.; ESPN Plus and/or TV channel TBA, NCAA Tournament, at Greenville, N.C.
7 p.m.; ACC Network, NCAA Tournament
7 p.m.; ESPN2, NCAA Tournament
7 p.m.; ESPNU, NCAA Tournament
7 p.m.; SEC Network, NCAA Tournament
10 p.m.; ESPN2, NCAA Tournament
10 p.m.; ESPNU, NCAA Tournament
CORNHOLE
1 p.m.; WDBJ, ACL Pro Shootout No. 2, Finals
DISC SPORTS
10 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, American Ultimate Disc League, Carolina at Austin (same-day tape)
FISHING
8 a.m.; Fox Sports 1, Whataburger Bassmaster Elite at Pickwick Lake
GOLF
7 a.m.; Golf Channel, DP World Tour, Porsche European Open, Third Round
Noon; Peacock, U.S. Women's Open, Third Round
12:30 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, The Memorial Tournament, Third Round
1 p.m.; USA Network, U.S. Women's Open, Third Round
2 p.m.; WDBJ, "Course Record with Michael Breed"
2:30 p.m.; WDBJ, PGA Tour, The Memorial Tournament, Third Round
2:30 p.m.; Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Principal Charity Classic, Second Round
3 p.m.; WSLS, LPGA Tour, U.S. Women's Open, Third Round
HORSE RACING
11 a.m.; Fox Sports 2, Epsom Derby
Noon; NBC Sports Washington, MASN, live races
4:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races
LACROSSE
5 p.m.; ESPN, Premier Lacrosse League, Redwoods vs. Atlas
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.; MLB Network, Detroit at N.Y. Yankees
4 p.m.; MLB Network, San Diego at Milwaukee
4 p.m.; MASN, Washington at Cincinnati
4 p.m.; MASN2, Cleveland at Baltimore
7 p.m.; WFXR, L.A. Angels at Philadelphia
10 p.m.; MLB Network, N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
1 p.m.; ESPN Plus, UFC Fight Night prelims
4 p.m.; ESPN Plus, UFC Fight Night, Alexander Volkov vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruk, and Dan Ige vs. Movsar Evloev
MOTORCYCLES
2 p.m.; WSLS, AMA Supercross (taped)
7 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, MotoAmerica Superbike (same-day tape)
NBA
3 p.m.; NBA TV, Golden State and Boston press conferences
NHL
8 p.m.; TNT, Western Conference Finals, Game 3, Colorado at Edmonton
RUGBY
3 p.m.; CNBC, Premiership, Saracens at Gloucester (same-day tape)
2 a.m. (Sunday); Fox Sports 2, National Rugby League, Sydney at Canberra
SOCCER
9 a.m.; Fox Sports 2, UEFA Nations League, Ireland at Armenia
Noon; Fox Sports 2, UEFA Nations League, Bosnia-Herzegovina at Finland
2:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, UEFA Nations League, Germany at Italy
SOFTBALL
3 p.m.; WSET, Women's College World Series, Oklahoma vs. Texas
7 p.m.; ESPN, Women's College World Series, Florida vs. Oklahoma St.
SWIMMING
10:30 a.m.; CNBC, TYR Pro Swim Series
TENNIS
6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, French Open, continuation of coverage of Girls' and Boys' Singles Finals
9 a.m.; WSLS, French Open, Women's Singles Final and Men's Doubles Final
5:30 a.m. (Sunday); Tennis Channel, French Open, Women's Doubles Final
USFL
3 p.m.; WFXR, New Orleans vs. Birmingham (pregame show at 2:30 p.m.)